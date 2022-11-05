A map showing the location of Corned Beef King Truck 2View gallery

Corned Beef King Truck 2

425 Reviews

$$

-

Online Ordering. Phone number: (301)793-2441

Rockville, MD 20852

Popular Items

Milly Ann
Knish
Mac & Cheese

Sandwiches

Corned Beef on Rye

Corned Beef on Rye

$16.00

Hot Corned Beef, deli mustard on rye bread. Add Swiss or Provolone Cheese .75

Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese,  russian dressing on grilled rye bread.

Milly Ann

Milly Ann

$16.00

Warm Corned Beef, coleslaw, russian dressing  on rye bread.

Identity Crisis

Identity Crisis

$17.00

Hot Corned Beef & Pastrami, swiss cheese,  coleslaw, sauerkraut, russian dressing on grilled rye bread.

Pastrami on Rye

$17.00

Hot Pastrami, deli mustard on rye bread. Add Swiss or Provolone Cheese .75

Manhattan

Manhattan

$17.00

Hot Pastrami, coleslaw, russian dressing on rye bread.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese,  russian dressing on grilled rye bread.

French Dip

$10.49Out of stock

Brisket, onion rings, sautéed onion, swiss cheese, angry sauce on ciabatta roll.

Turkey Delight

Turkey Delight

$13.00

Turkey breast, coleslaw, russian dressing on rye bread.

Rachel

Rachel

$16.00

Corned beef, creamy coleslaw and melted swiss on grilled rye bread

Angry Turkey Rachel

Angry Turkey Rachel

$14.00

hand carved turkey with melted swiss cheese & creamy coleslaw on grilled rye with spicy Russian.

Plain Chips

$1.69

Vinager Chips

$1.69
Pastrami Mommy

Pastrami Mommy

$17.00

Hot pastrami with Sauer kraut, melted swiss cheese and spicy Russian dressing on fresh rye bread.

Bbq Chips

$1.69

Jalapeno

$1.69

Half Sandwich

$13.00
CALI CLUB

CALI CLUB

$16.00

hand carved turkey breast with fresh avocado, melted provolone, crispy bacon and vine- ripe tomato on grilled rye bread.

New Yorker

New Yorker

$18.00

Corned beef, creamy coleslaw and melted swiss cheese on grilled rye.

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Vegghie Delight

$14.00

Veggie Reuben

$14.00

Avocado Blt

$13.00Out of stock

Pastraminator

$17.00

Subs

Brisket Steak & Cheese

Brisket Steak & Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Prime Brisket, sautéed onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo, red cherry relish,  provolone cheese on toasted baguette.

O Jonny

O Jonny

$15.00Out of stock

Prime brisket with sautéed onion, melted swiss cheese and spicy Russian on a freshly baked baguette.

Dirty Larry

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey breast dipped in beef au jus, pepperoni, raw onion, hot peppers, swiss, russian dressing on toasted baguette.

Steak & Cheese

$11.99Out of stock

Cubano

$11.99Out of stock

Club Sub

$14.00Out of stock

Empanada

$4.25Out of stock

O M G Jonny

$17.00

Hot Dogs

Reuben Dog

$8.99Out of stock

Milly Dog

$5.99Out of stock
Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$8.99Out of stock

Nathan's quarter pound hot dog with our house made chili. Cheddar and raw onion on request,

Plain Dog

$6.99

Nathans quarter pound dog.

Kids Dog W Mac N Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Soups

Matzah ball

Matzah ball

$6.99+

Pulled chicken, chicken broth, carrots, celery, onions.

Chili

Chili

$6.99+

Ground chuck, kidney beans, green pepper,  onion, tomatoes. Cheddar cheese upon request.

Chili Mac

Chili Mac

$6.99+

Our five cheese mac mixed with a little chili, 1 pound!

Soup - Beef Brisket

$6.99+Out of stock

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.75

A mayo based slaw with shredded Carrots celery seed & Hellmann's mayo.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00

Redskin potato, hard boiled egg and fresh dill with scallions and Hellman's mayo.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Elbow mac with five cheeses, 1 pound

Chili

$5.99

beef chili with kidney beans and multi color peppers. cheddar and raw onion on request.

Chili Mac

$7.49
Knish

Knish

$5.50

Corned beef, redskin potato, melted swiss and grilled onion in a puff pastry with Russian sauce on the side

Pickle

$0.10

Plain Chips

$1.69

Bbq Chips

$1.69

Vinager Chips

$1.69

Jalapeno

$1.69

Pickle

$0.25

Kids Menu

Turkey & provolone With Mac

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99Out of stock

Kosher Hot Dog W Mac

$7.99

Beverages

Fountain

$0.99

Cream Soda

$2.10

Diet Cream Soda

$2.10

Black Cherry

$2.10

Diet Black Cherry

$1.99

Root Beer

$2.10

Ginger Ale

$2.10

Cel-Ray

$2.10

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Water

$1.99

Gatorade Red

$2.25

Gatorade Yellow

$2.25

Gatoraide Orange

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

-, Online Ordering. Phone number: (301)793-2441, Rockville, MD 20852

Directions

