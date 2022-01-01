Corner Bistro

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Kids Chicken fingers and fries
Short Rib
Dinner Fish Tacos

For Sharing

Burrata

Burrata

$14.00
Duck Meatballs

Duck Meatballs

$11.00
Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$12.00
Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$11.00

Seared Tuna

$18.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Cheese Plate

$18.00

Lunch

Cubano

Cubano

$13.00
Burger

Burger

$15.00

Lunch Fish Tacos

$16.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Quiche Du Jour & Onion Soup

$16.00

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Shrimp Salad Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Main Courses

Dinner Fish Tacos

Dinner Fish Tacos

$23.00
Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$23.00
Salmon

Salmon

$30.00
Short Rib

Short Rib

$29.00
Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$28.00

Cassoulet

$19.00

Soups/Salads

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$7.00
Crab & Pepper Bisque

Crab & Pepper Bisque

$8.00
Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$16.00
Kale & Quinoa Salad

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$14.00
House Salad

House Salad

$11.00
The Wedge

The Wedge

$11.00
Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

Small caesar

$9.00
Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$19.00

Onion Soup

$9.50

Dessert

Budino

Budino

$7.00
Choc Tart

Choc Tart

$7.50

Dozen Cookies

$7.00
Key Lime

Key Lime

$7.00
The Cake

The Cake

$7.50

Whole The Cake

$40.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

saffron Risotto

$7.00Out of stock

Smashed Potatoes

$3.00

Vegetables

$6.00

Kids

Kids Chicken fingers and fries

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Acqua Pana

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Double Expresso

$6.50

Expresso

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

N/A Special

$2.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

S Pellegrino

$7.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Cocktails & Infusions

All Nighter

$16.00

Apple Pie Up

$12.00

Figs Fly

$12.00

Grow a Pear

$13.00

Midnight Margarita

$14.00

Pickletini

$12.00

Pomegranate Spritz

$12.00

Pumpkin Spiced Old Fashioned

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Appletini

$9.25

Bee Sting

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00+

Long Island

$11.00+

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.50

The Bees Knees

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Bottles

Oskar Blues One-y IPA

$5.00

Dales Pale Ale

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60min IPA

$6.00

Guinness Can

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Draft

Miller Lite

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

BB Pumpkin

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

BB Post Road Pumpkin

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

White Wine

Barnard Griffin Chardonnay

$12.00+

Broadbent Vinho Verde

$10.00+

Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Hahn Rose

$9.00+

Laurent Pierre

$80.00

Le Figuiere Rose

$12.00+

M. Chapoutier Blanc

$10.00+

Mer Soleil Chard

$10.00+

Zardetto Prosecco

$11.00+

Annalisa Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Campet Ste. Marie Chardonnay

$10.00+

Chateau Lansade Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Maris Blanc Blend

$11.00+

Orchard Lane Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Red Wine

Boneshaker Zinfandel

$11.00+

Chat de Fontenille Bordeaux

$12.00+

Dough Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Excelsior Cabernet

$9.00+

Closerie des Lys Pinot Noir

$11.00+

North x Northwest Red Blend

$10.00+

One Stone Cabernet

$13.00+

Terzetto Barbera

$10.00+

Andeluna Raices Malbec

$10.00+

Educated Guess Cabernet

$13.00+

Sean Minor Cabernet

$10.00+

Parallele 45 Cotes du Rhone

$12.00+

Conundrum Red Blend

$11.00+

Frozen Drinks

Frose'

$11.00

Frozen Margarita

$11.00

Bourbon Peach Tea

$11.00

Frozen Mojito

$11.00

Brunch

Crispy French Toast

$13.00

Huevos Cubano

$14.00

Eggs and Sausage

$15.00

Frittata

$15.00

Crepes

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3604 Silverside Road, Wilmington, DE 19810

Directions

Gallery
Corner Bistro image
Corner Bistro image
Corner Bistro image

