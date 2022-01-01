Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Corner Cafe - Parkersburg

174 Reviews

$

231 Ann St

Parkersburg, WV 26101

Order Again

Popular Items

Texas French Toast
Garden Patch Omelet
Just The Meats Omelet

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Ribeye Steak-N Eggs

$11.99

The He-Man

$9.99

The Swisher Slammer

$10.99

Original Corner Breakfast

$6.99

Corner Eggs Benedict

$8.99

Country Fried Steak And Eggs

$9.99

Corner Sausage Gravy & Buttermilk Biscuits

$4.99+

Eggs & A Blanket

$2.99

Stone Ground Grits

$1.99+

Rolled Oats

$1.99+

Build your own Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Omelets

Porky Pig Omelet

$9.99

The Western Omelet

$8.99

Squeezed The Cheese

$6.99

Wv Cheesesteak Omelets

$9.99

Just The Meats Omelet

$7.99

Garden Patch Omelet

$7.99

Breakfast Sides

Add An Egg

$0.99

Home Fries

$2.49

Hash Browns

$2.49

Loaded Corner Couch Potatoes

$3.49

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.49

White Toast

$1.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

Corner Homemade Bread

$2.49

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.49

Sourdough Marble Rye

$2.49

Croissant

$2.49

Bagel

$2.49

Corner Sausage Gravy

$2.49

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.49

Choice Of Meat

$2.99

Fresh Sliced Avocado

$1.99

Sliced Tomatos

$0.99

Sweets

Sweet Cream Buttermilk Hotcakes

$4.99+

Texas French Toast

$4.99+

Burgers

Corner Burger

$6.99

Corner Cheeseburger

$7.99

Big Mouth Corner Burger

$9.99

Corner Brunch Burger

$9.99

Loaded BLT Burger

$9.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Corner Black Bean Veggie Burger

$8.99

Steak House Burger

$9.99

Salads

Side Salad

$3.49

Grilled Blackened Salmon

$9.99

The Chef Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Fire Grilled Steak Salad

$9.99

Choose Your Chicken

$9.99

BLT Salad

$7.99

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Apple Wood Smoked Turkey

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99+

WV Cheese Steak

$9.99

Hillbilly Philly

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99+

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Reuben

$10.99

Fried Bologna

$6.99+

Loaded BLT

$6.99

Chicken BLT

$8.99+

Salad Sandwich

$6.99+

Corner Dogs (2)

$6.99

Corner Dog

$2.49

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Peanut Butter

$2.99

Classics

Hot Roast Beef

$8.99+

Spaghetti

$9.99

Plates

Shrimp Plate

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$10.99

Beer Battered Alaskan Cod Plate

$9.99

Chicken Tenders Dinner Plate

$9.99

Blackened Salmon

$9.99

Liver and Onions

$10.99

Kid Baskets

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

$2.99

Cherry Pie

$2.99

Peach Pie

$2.99

Chocolate pie

$2.99

Coconut

$2.99

Peanut Butter

$2.99

Graham

$2.99

Blueberry

$2.99

Blackberry

$2.99

German Chocolate Cake

$3.99

White cake

$2.99

Chocolate Cake

$2.99

Corner Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Pickled Beats

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Applesauce

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Corn

$2.49

Mashed Pot & Gravy

$2.49

Onion Rings

$2.49

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.49

Onion Rings

$2.49

Beer Battered Fries

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Sliced Tomatos

$0.99

Plan Chips

$1.99

BQ Chips

$0.99

Side of Cream Of Tomato

$2.49

Scoop of Egg salad

$2.49

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$2.49

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$2.49

Scoop of Ham Salad

$2.49

Pasta salad

$1.99

1 pc Home Made Bread

$0.99

Hash browns

$2.49

Home fries

$2.49

Mack & Cheese

$2.49

1 Extra Corn Muffin

$0.50

pasta salad

$2.49

Soup

Vegetable Soup

$2.99+

Chili

$2.99+

Potato soup

$2.99+

Soup Beans

$2.99+

Tomato

$4.99+

Chicken Noodle

$2.99+

Spicy Cabbage

$2.99+

Drinks

Soda

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Juice

$1.99+

Milk

$1.99+

Water

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

1\2 Tea

$2.49

Wednesday Weekly Specials

Soup Beans and Cornbread

$5.99+

Wednesday Baked Steak

$10.99

Chicken Dumplings

$6.99

Goulash and garlic Bread

$8.99

Lasagna With Garlic Bread, Side Salad

$12.99

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99

Cold Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99

Lemon Pie

Pre order Lemon whole

$15.00

Day of Lemon Pie

$18.00

Gram-cracker Pie

Pre-order Gram

$15.00

Day of Gram

$18.00

Peanut Butter Pie

Pre-order Peanut Butter Pie

$15.00

Day of Peanut Butter Pie

$18.00

Banana Pie

Pre-order Banana Pie

$15.00

Day of Banana Pie

$18.00

Chocolate Pie

Pre-order Chocolate Pie

$15.00

Day of Chocolate Pie

$18.00

Coconut Pie

Pre-order Coconut

$15.00

The Day Of Coconut

$18.00

Cherry Pie

Pre-order Cherry

$15.00

The Day Of Cherry

$18.00

Apple Pie

Pre-order Apple

$15.00

Day of Apple

$18.00

Peach Pie

Pre-order Peach

$15.00

The Day Of Peach

$18.00

Pumpkin Pie

Pre-order Pumpkin

$15.00

The Day Of Pumpkin

$18.00

Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

$25.00

Loaf of Homemade Bread

Loaf of Bread

$6.99

Peach Cobbler

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

231 Ann St, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Directions

Gallery
Corner Cafe image
Corner Cafe image
Corner Cafe image

Map
