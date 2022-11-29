A map showing the location of The Corner Crust Pizzeria View gallery

The Corner Crust Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

250 Oak ave

Kannapolis, NC 28027

Order Again

Popular Items

16' Custom Cheese Pizza
6 Garlic Knots
Pizza Slices

Soda Cans

$1.50

16 oz Bottle

$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50Out of stock
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$1.50
$2.00
$2.00
$2.00
$2.00

Lipton sweet tea

$2.50

Lipton Peach tea

$2.50

Liquid Death Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Starters

Fresh Garlic, Olive oil, Grated Parmesan cheese, served with marinara.
$5.99
$8.99

Veggie Pinwheels

$6.99

Pepperoni Pinwheels

$6.99
$5.49

2 Meatballs in sauce topped with grated parmesan.

Salads

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, roasted croutons served with kens caesar dressing.

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, roasted croutons, served with kens caesar salad.

$9.99

Romain lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, feta cheese and black olives served with Kens greek vinaigrette.

$11.99

Romain lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, feta cheese and black olives served with Kens greek vinaigrette.

Garden Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Banana Peppers, Croutons, Shredded Mozzarella, Ranch Dressing.

Pizza Slices

Seriously huge pizza slice.
$5.00

Create Your Own Slice

Daily Slice Special

Big City Hawiian

$7.00

Huge Slice of Ham, Bacon, Pineapple.

Big City Spinach & Garlic

$7.00

Olive oil, Garlic, Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese

Big City Sausage & Peppers

$7.00

Big City Bianca

$7.00

Olive oil, Garlic, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Parmesan Cheese

Big City Buffalo Chicken

$7.00

Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Mozzarella, Ranch Drizzle.

Meatball Parm

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.00

14’’ Gluten Free Pizza

14’’ Gluten Free Crust topped with our signature sauce and mozzarella cheese.

14’’ Gluten Free

$14.99

16' Whole Pizza Pie

$13.99

Your Classic New York City Pie

$13.99

Create Your Own Pie

$19.99

Dole pineapple, sliced hickory smoked ham

$17.99

Ricotta, fresh spinach, mozzarella, roasted peppers, olive oil & garlic.

$18.99

Sliced sausage , red & green peppers, red onions.

$19.99

Red pizza sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Mushroom, Red onion, Black olives, Green Peppers, Olive oil and garlic.

$19.99

Olive oil & Garlic, Mozzarella, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Ricotta Cheese.

$19.99

Mozzarella, Sauce on top, Parmesan, sliced meatball.

16” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

Housemade Ranch dressing, Topped with Chicken, Chopped Bacon and Mozzarella cheese.

16’’ Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

All natural white meat chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, topped with Ranch drizzle.

16’’ Meat lovers

$20.99

Our signature cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni, Sausage and meatball.

16’’ Brooklyns Style

$20.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, peppers and Onions.

16’’ Chicken Bacon BBQ

$20.99

All Natural white Meat Chicken, Chopped Bacon, BBQ Sauce topped with mozzarella.

28’ Whole Pizza Pie ( Seriously Huge )

Be the hit of the party with the biggest pizza in town!!
$38.00

Be the hit of the party with the biggest pizza in town!!

$44.00

Be the hit of the party with the biggest pizza in town!!

$38.00

Defiantly the biggest pizza in town!! Be the hit of the party with this huge pizza!!

28'' Sausage & Peppers

$54.99

28'' Meatball Parmesan

$55.99

28'' Chicken Bacon Ranch

$56.99

28'' Buffalo Chicken

$56.99

28'' Hawaiian

$56.99

28'' Spinach & Garlic

$55.99

28'' Garden Vegetable

$54.99

28'' Meatlovers

$56.99

28'' Brooklyn Style

$56.99

28'' BBQ Chicken Bacon

$56.99

28'' Bianca Cheese

$55.99

Desserts

$4.99

Plain cheesecake with a strawberry drizzle on top.

$4.49

Rich & Creamy Cheesecake

$4.99
$4.49

Sauces and Dressings

Ranch

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Ceasar

$0.75

Greek dressing

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Biggest Sliced in Town!!1

250 Oak ave, Kannapolis, NC 28027

Directions

