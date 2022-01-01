  • Home
Corner Grill and Coffeehouse 745 S Broadway Street, Center, CO, 81125

No reviews yet

745 South Broadway Street

Center, CO 81125

Coffee

Avalanche Medium

$5.00

Avalanche Large

$6.00

Cloud 9 Medium

$5.00

Cloud 9 Large

$6.00

Dune Medium

$5.00

Dune Large

$6.00

Texas Snow Medium

$5.00

Texas Snow Large

$6.00

Morning Dew Medium

$5.00

Morning Dew Large

$6.00

Ying-Yang Medium

$5.00

Ying-Yang Large

$6.00

Rustic Medium

$5.00

Rustic Large

$6.00

Moana Medium

$5.00

Moana Large

$6.00

Sunday Morning Medium

$5.00

Sunday Morning Large

$6.00

Andy Medium

$5.00

Andy Large

$6.00

Smores Medium

$5.00

Smores Large

$6.00

Milky Way Medium

$5.00

Milky Way Large

$6.00

Turtle Medium

$5.00

Turtle Large

$6.00

Black Coffee

$2.00

Americano Medium

$4.00

Americano Large

$5.00

Affogato Medium

$5.00

Affogato Large

$6.00

Large Custom Coffee

$6.00

Medium Custom Coffee

$5.00

Iced Custom Coffee

$5.00

Beverages

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sides

French Fries

Corner Grill Street Corn

Side Salad

Fruit

Extra Side of Fries

$2.00

Extra Street Corn

$2.00

Extra side salad

$2.00

Extra Fruit

$2.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$2.00

Bakery Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$2.00

Zucchini Bread

$2.00

Apple-Cinnamon Bread

$2.00

Banana Bread

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Serving awesome food, coffee and sweets with friendly service!

745 South Broadway Street, Center, CO 81125

