Corner Juice (Downtown Mall)

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

201 East Main Street

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Popular Items

Popular Items

The Captain
PSW
Custom Smoothie

Smoothies (v)

PSW

PSW

$9.95

Organic Pineapple, Mango, Spinach, Mint, Coconut Water

Crocodile Pear

Crocodile Pear

$9.95

Organic Mango, Banana, Spinach, Avocado, Almond Milk

Corner Colada

Corner Colada

$9.95

Organic Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Kale, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water

The Captain

The Captain

$9.95

Organic Bananas, Almond Butter, Dates, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk

Dank Sinatra

Dank Sinatra

$9.95

Organic Strawberries, Pineapple, Dates, Coconut Flakes, Mint, Coconut Water

Blue Ridge Berry

Blue Ridge Berry

$9.95

Organic Blueberries, Mango, Banana, Avocado, Flax Powder, Almond Milk

Custom Smoothie

Custom Smoothie

$8.95

Build Your Own 100% Fruit and Vegetable Smoothie (no ice)

Cafe

Espresso

Espresso

$2.95

Locally Roasted - Organic CJ Bali Beans

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

(Hot or Iced)

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso + Choice of Steamed Milk + Light Foam (Hot or Iced)

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso + Choice of Steamed Milk + Thick Foam

Cortado

Cortado

$3.95

Espresso + Choice of Steamed Milk (4oz)

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Ceremonial Grade Matcha + Choice of Steamed Milk (Hot or Iced)

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.25+

Organic CJ Cold Brew

London Fog

London Fog

$5.25

Earl Grey with Steamed Milk and Homemade Vanilla Syrup (16oz)

Loose-Leaf Tea

Loose-Leaf Tea

$3.50

Selection: Earl Grey, Jasmine Green, Chamomile, English Breakfast

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Ghirardelli Premium Chocolate + Choice of Steamed Milk

Powerballs (v)

Coffee Almond

Coffee Almond

$2.99

Almonds, Old Fashioned Oats, Almond Butter, Dates, Coffee, Agave Nectar, Himalayan Rock Salt, Vanilla Protein [gluten free - contains nuts, sesame, pea protein]

Coconut Date

Coconut Date

$2.99

Almonds, Cashews, Old Fashioned Oats, Coconut Flakes, Vanilla Protein, Dates, Agave, Lemon Zest [gluten free - contains nuts, sesame, pea protein]

Chocolate Matcha

Chocolate Matcha

$2.99

Almonds, Cashews, Matcha, Dark Chocolate, Almond Butter, Chocolate Protein, Dates [gluten free - contains nuts, sesame, pea protein]

Ball Pack (3)
$7.99

Ball Pack (3)

$7.99

Cold-Pressed Juice (v)

Seasonal (CJ Cider)

Seasonal (CJ Cider)

$9.75

Granny Smith, Gala, Cinnamon, Cloves

Dr. J

Dr. J

$9.75

Organic Orange, Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger

Beeta Bridge

Beeta Bridge

$9.75

Organic Beets, Carrots, Cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Rabbit Hole

Rabbit Hole

$9.75

Organic Carrot, Granny Smith Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Simple Green

Simple Green

$9.75

Organic Kale, Gala Apple, Cucumber, Pineapple, Lime

The Grinch

The Grinch

$9.75

Organic Spinach, Cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, Pineapple, Lime, Ginger

The Lawn

The Lawn

$9.75

Organic Spinach, Rainbow Chard, Kale, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Granny Smith Apple, Lemon

Black Magic

Black Magic

$9.75

Activated Organic Charcoal, Chia Seeds, Lemon, Maple Syrup, Filtered Water

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.25+

Freshly Squeezed

Juice Pack (6)

Juice Pack (6)

$52.99

Select 6

Ginger Shots (v)

Cure Shot 🔥🔥🔥

Cure Shot 🔥🔥🔥

$3.99

Organic Ginger, Cayenne Pepper, Lemon, Orange, Pineapple

Power Shot 🔥🔥

Power Shot 🔥🔥

$3.99

Organic Camu Camu, Ginger, Lemon, Beet, Carrot, Apple, Cucumber

Firefighter Shot 🔥

Firefighter Shot 🔥

$3.99

Organic Turmeric, Black Pepper, Ginger, Lemon, Orange, Carrot, Apple

Sandwiches

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$11.95Out of stock

Homemade Tuna Salad, Aji Verde, Red Pepper Flakes, Arugula, & Sprouts on MarieBette 5-Grain

CJ Caprese

CJ Caprese

$10.95

Mozzarella, Basil Pesto (nut free), Sun-Dried Tomato, Arugula, MarieBette Baguette

The Veggie Wrap (v)

The Veggie Wrap (v)

$9.95

Avocado, Hummus, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Carrot, Salt, Pepper, Chili Flakes, Olive Oil, on a Spinach Wrap (Vegan)

Jars + Snacks

All In (v)

All In (v)

$7.95

Homemade Berry Compote, Chia Pudding, Almond Butter, Overnight Oats [gluten free - contains nuts]

Overnight Oats (v)

Overnight Oats (v)

$7.55

Rolled Oats, Almond milk, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Bean, Blueberries, Almond Slivers, Coconut Flakes [gluten free - contains nuts]

Chia Pudding (v)

Chia Pudding (v)

$7.55

Chia Seeds, Coconut Milk, Agave, Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon, Homemade Berry Compote [gluten free]

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.99

Alkaline Spring Water

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Sparkling Spring Water

Route 11 Chips

Route 11 Chips

$2.99

Lightly Salted

Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday 9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday 9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday 9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday 9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Corner Juice's cafe provides the Downtown Mall with quick and healthy grab/go foods. Serving up cold-pressed juice, smoothies, coffee, and many more delicious grab/go snacks!

201 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

