Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Corner Juice (UVA Corner)

149 Reviews

$$

1509 University Ave

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Popular Items

Classico
Turkey Avocado
Avocado Toast (v)

Cafe

Espresso

Espresso

$2.95

Locally Roasted - Organic CJ Bali Beans

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

(Hot or Iced)

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso + Choice of Steamed Milk + Light Foam (Hot or Iced)

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.25+Out of stock

Espresso + Ghirardelli Premium Chocolate + Choice of Steamed Milk (Hot or Iced)

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso + Choice of Steamed Milk + Thick Foam

Cortado

Cortado

$3.95

Espresso + Choice of Steamed Milk (4oz)

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Ceremonial Grade Matcha + Choice of Steamed Milk (Hot or Iced)

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.25+

Organic CJ Cold Brew

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.25+

Freshly Squeezed

London Fog

London Fog

$5.25

Earl Grey with Steamed Milk and Homemade Vanilla Syrup (16oz)

Loose-Leaf Tea

Loose-Leaf Tea

$3.50

English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Chamomile and Green Loose-Leaf Tea

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+Out of stock

Ghirardelli Premium Chocolate + Choice of Steamed Milk

Powerballs (v)

Coffee Almond

Coffee Almond

$2.99

Almonds, Old Fashioned Oats, Almond Butter, Dates, Coffee, Agave Nectar, Himalayan Rock Salt, Vanilla Protein [gluten free - contains nuts, sesame, pea protein]

Coconut Date

Coconut Date

$2.99

Almonds, Cashews, Old Fashioned Oats, Coconut Flakes, Vanilla Protein, Dates, Agave, Lemon Zest [gluten free - contains nuts, sesame, pea protein]

Chocolate Matcha

Chocolate Matcha

$2.99

Almonds, Cashews, Matcha, Dark Chocolate, Almond Butter, Chocolate Protein, Dates [gluten free - contains nuts, sesame, pea protein]

Ball Pack (3)

Ball Pack (3)

$7.99

[gluten free - contains nuts]

Smoothies + Bowls (v)

PSW

PSW

$9.95

Organic Pineapple, Mango, Spinach, Mint, Coconut Water

Crocodile Pear

Crocodile Pear

$9.95

Organic Mango, Banana, Spinach, Avocado, Almond Milk

Corner Colada

Corner Colada

$9.95

Organic Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Kale, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water

Captain Smoothie

Captain Smoothie

$9.95

Bananas, Almond Butter, Dates, Cacao Nibs, Almond Milk

Dank Sinatra

Dank Sinatra

$9.95

Organic Strawberries, Pineapple, Dates, Coconut Flakes, Mint, Coconut Water

Blue Ridge Berry

Blue Ridge Berry

$9.95

Organic Blueberries, Mango, Banana, Avocado, Flax Powder, Almond Milk

Custom Smoothie

Custom Smoothie

$8.95

Build Your Own 100% Fruit and Vegetable Smoothie (no ice)

House Bowl

House Bowl

$12.50

Base: Organic Blueberry, Banana, Almond Milk Toppings: Banana, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, Coconut Flakes, Local Hudson Henry Granola [gluten free - contains nuts]

Captain Bowl

Captain Bowl

$12.50

Base: Organic Bananas, Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs, Date, Almond Milk Toppings: Bananas, Almond Butter, Almond Slivers, Cacao Nibs, Local Hudson Henry Granola [gluten free - contains nuts]

Green Bowl

Green Bowl

$12.50

Base: Organic Spinach, Kale, Mango, Banana, Almond Milk Toppings: Strawberries, Blueberries, Local Hudson Henry Granola [gluten free - contains nuts]

To-Go Granola (v)

To-Go Granola (v)

$5.25

Rolled Oats, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Pecans, Almonds, Organic Coconut (unsweetened), Real Maple Syrup, Olive Oil, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt.

Toasts

Avocado Toast (v)

Avocado Toast (v)

$9.75

Homemade Avocado Spread, Hemp Seeds, Watermelon Radishes, Black Pepper, Salt, Olive Oil, Chill Flakes, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain

Nova Lox Toast

Nova Lox Toast

$11.95

Cream Cheese, Nova Lox, Capers, Black Pepper, Lemon, Red Onion, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain

Banana Toast

Banana Toast

$9.75

Almond Butter, Banana, Chia Seeds, Almonds Slivers, Coconut Flakes, Raw Honey, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain

Sandwiches

The Thanksgiving [Special]

The Thanksgiving [Special]

$10.95

Homemade Cranberry Relish, Turkey, Brie, Arugula on Brioche

California (v)

California (v)

$9.95

Homemade Avocado Spread, Hummus, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Onion, Alfalfa Sprouts, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain

Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$10.95

Hand-Carved Turkey, Homemade Avocado Spread, Cucumber, Red Onion, Homemade Herb Mayo, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain

Turkey Verde Wrap

Turkey Verde Wrap

$9.95

Hand-Carved Turkey, Spinach, Homemade Avocado Spread, Chili Flakes, Aji Verde Sauce, on a Spinach Wrap

Tuna Avocado

Tuna Avocado

$11.95

Homemade Tuna Salad, Homemade Avocado Mash, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Onion, Sprouts, Basil Pesto, on Locally Sprouted MarieBette Five Grain

Classico

Classico

$11.95

Hand-Carved Ham, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Basil Pesto, on Pressed MarieBette Baguette

Parisian

Parisian

$11.95

Hand-Carved Prosciutto, Brie, Fig Spread, Arugula, on Pressed MarieBette Baguette

Cubano

Cubano

$11.95

Hand-Carved Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard, on Pressed MarieBette Brioche + a Side of Homemade Aji Verde Sauce

Spicy Tuna [Grab/Go]

Spicy Tuna [Grab/Go]

$11.95

Homemade Tuna Salad, Aji Verde, Red Pepper Flakes, Arugula, & Sprouts on MarieBette 5-Grain

CJ Caprese [Grab/Go]

CJ Caprese [Grab/Go]

$10.95Out of stock

Mozzarella, Basil Pesto (nut free), Sun-Dried Tomato, Arugula, MarieBette Baguette

The Veggie Wrap (v) [Grab/Go]

The Veggie Wrap (v) [Grab/Go]

$9.95Out of stock

Avocado, Hummus, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Carrot, Salt, Pepper, Chili Flakes, Olive Oil, on a Spinach Wrap (Vegan)

Juices + Shots (v)

Seasonal (CJ Cider)

Seasonal (CJ Cider)

$9.75

Organic Granny Smith, Gala, Cinnamon, Cloves

Dr. J

Dr. J

$9.75

Organic Pineapple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger

Rabbit Hole

Rabbit Hole

$9.75

Organic Carrot, Granny Smith Apple, Lemon, Ginger

The Grinch

The Grinch

$9.75

Organic Spinach, Cucumber, Pineapple, Granny Smith Apple, Lime, Ginger

Simple Green

Simple Green

$9.75

Organic Kale, Cucumber, Pineapple, Gala Apple, Lime

The Lawn

The Lawn

$9.75

Organic Spinach, Kale, Red Pepper, Red Chard, Cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, Lemon

Beeta Bridge

Beeta Bridge

$9.75

Organic Beet, Carrot, Cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Black Magic

Black Magic

$9.75

Activated Organic Charcoal, Chia Seeds, Lemon, Maple Syrup, Filtered Water (Best hangover cure)

Cure Shot 🔥🔥🔥

Cure Shot 🔥🔥🔥

$3.99

Organic Ginger, Cayenne, Lemon, Orange, Pineapple

Power Shot 🔥🔥

Power Shot 🔥🔥

$3.99

Organic Camu Camu, Ginger, Lemon, Beet, Carrot, Apple, Cucumber

Firefighter Shot 🔥

Firefighter Shot 🔥

$3.99

Organic Turmeric, Black Pepper, Ginger, Lemon, Orange, Carrot, Apple

Juice Pack (6)

Juice Pack (6)

$52.99

Select 6

Shot Pack (3)

Shot Pack (3)

$10.99

Select 3

Jars + Snacks (v)

All In (v)

All In (v)

$7.95

Homemade Berry Compote, Chia Pudding, Almond Butter, Overnight Oats [gluten free - contains nuts]

Chia Pudding (v)

Chia Pudding (v)

$7.55

Chia Seeds, Coconut Milk, Agave, Vanilla Bean, Cinnamon, Homemade Berry Compote [gluten free]

Overnight Oats (v)

Overnight Oats (v)

$7.55

Rolled Oats, Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Bean, Blueberries, Almond Slivers, Coconut Flakes [gluten free - contains nuts]

To-Go Granola (v)

To-Go Granola (v)

$5.25

Rolled Oats, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Pecans, Almonds, Organic Coconut (unsweetened), Real Maple Syrup, Olive Oil, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt.

Route 11 Potato Chips

Route 11 Potato Chips

$2.99

Lightly Salted

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.99

Alkaline Spring Water

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Sparkling Spring Water

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

Granny Smith, Gala, Bananas, Oranges

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Founded by UVA Alumni, Corner Juice promotes healthy living with nutrient- dense raw juices, sandwiches, smoothies, bowls, toasts and coffee!

Website

Location

1509 University Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

