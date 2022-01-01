Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corner Kitchen

613 E 5th Street

Dayton, OH 45402

Starters

5th Street Bread

$5.00

Beef Chips

$15.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Pierogies

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Tuna Ceviche

$13.00

Wasabi Egg Inside

$10.00Out of stock

Wasabi Egg Outside

$10.00Out of stock

Sesame Hot Wings

$13.00Out of stock

1\2 Mussels

$13.00

Cover Charge

$25.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$11.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, croutons, and shaved Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing

Market Greens Lg

Market Greens Lg

$11.00

frisée, lettuce, carrots, sugar snap peas and radish with house vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Side Greens NC

Side Wedge NC

Side Caesar NC

Featured Salad

$26.00Out of stock

Entrees

All Entree come with your choice of two sides

Bacon Burger

$18.00

Braised Short Rib

$32.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

Mussels

$24.00

Petite Tender

$32.00

Filet

$44.00

Pork Chop

$35.00

Ribeye

$44.00

Steak and Frites

$25.00

Red Pepper Pasta

$24.00

Seafood Bucatini

$33.00

Seasonal Salmon

$28.00

Shrimp and Grits

$19.00

Dry Aged Ribeye Feature

$60.00

Dry Aged Petite Feature

$60.00

Scallops

$34.00

Courses for Tasting

Sides

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Oyster Mushroom

$9.00

Small Caesar Sal

$7.00

Small Greens

$7.00

Small Wedge Sal

$7.00

Veggies of Day

$7.00

1\2 Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

1\2 Veg Of Day

$3.00

1\2 Fries

$3.00

1\2 Mac & Cheese

$4.00

1\2 Asparagus

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

1\2 Oyster Mushroom

$4.00

1\2 Bread

$2.00

Soup

$9.00

Jam

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Habanero Mayo

$0.99

Red Pepper Aioli

$0.99

Tangy Mustard

$0.99

AT Salsa

$0.99

Tropical Salsa

$0.99

Beef Gravy

$0.99

Chicken Gravy

$0.99

Vegan Gravy

$0.99

Nacho Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Vegan Cheese Sauce

$0.99

House Dressing

$0.99

Caesar Dressing

$0.99

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.99

Fried Chicken A La Carte

$6.00

Grilled Chicken A La Carte

$6.00

Salmon A La Carte

$8.00

Desserts

Hazelnut Creme Brulee

$9.00

Corner Brownie

$9.00Out of stock

Hummingbird Cake

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Brunch

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Pierogies

$12.00

Sweet Potato Donuts

$10.00

Avocado Caprese Toast

$12.00

Vegetable Frittata

$15.00

The CK

$14.00

Brussels and Potatoes

$15.00

Steak and Eggs

$25.00

Brunch Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Egg and Arugula Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Bacon Burger

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Side Grits

$7.00

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Small Greens

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Side of Toast

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Side 2 eggs

$3.50

Side of Breakfast Pots

$3.50

Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Daily Specials

Tapas 3 for $30

$30.00

Chicken Arugula Tapa

$12.00

Mussels Tapa

$12.00

Petite Tender Tapa

$12.00

Pierogi Tapa

$12.00

Risotto Tapa

$12.00

Salmon Tapa

$12.00

Short Rib Tapa

$12.00

Shrimp and Grits Tapa

$12.00

Wings

$12.00

Katsu

$12.00

Free Bread

Sm Greens NC

Sm Caesar NC

Sm Wedge NC

Prime Rib for 2

$60.00

Thurs Prime Rib

$28.00

CK Cocktails

Alaskan Ice Storm

$10.00

Basil Gimlet

$9.00

Bee Sting

$11.00

Country Grammar

$9.00

Cranberry Mule

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Fools Gold

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pinky Promise

$10.00

Rosso Sangria

$9.00

Featured Cocktail

$12.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$12.00

Pumpkintini

$12.00

Infused Vodka Shot

$3.00

The Beetlejuice

$4.00

Sandworm Sunrise

$4.00

Draculas Kiss

$6.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Last Word

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Beer

Kentucky BBA DRFT

$7.00

Shocktop DRFT

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Beer Special

$3.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Duvel

$8.00

Fat Head Bumbleberry

$5.00

Fat Head Groovy Juice

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Jackie O Appevation

$6.00

Jackie O's Chomolungma

$6.00

Milller Lite

$4.00

Narragansett

$4.00

Stone IPA

$6.00

Urban Artifact Gadget

$7.00

Weihenstephaner

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Odouls NA

$3.75

$3 Dora Beer

$3.00

Brrr Beer

$7.00

Wine

Angels Ink Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Blufeld Riesling

$7.00+

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$11.00+

Conundrum Red Blelnd

$14.00+

Daou Cab Sav

$14.00+

Famille Perrin Rose

$8.00+

Gascon Reserve Malbac

$15.00+

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

La Marca Presco

$8.00

Leese Fitch Merlot

$7.00+

Liberty School

$11.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$14.00+

Poema Brut

$7.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$14.00+

Smith & Hook

$12.00+

The Riddler Red Blend

$15.00+

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$7.00+

Cakebread Chardonnay

$80.00

Caymus Cab Sav

$145.00

Erath Resplendant Pinot Noir

$50.00

Pavell De Luce Margaux

$75.00

Rombauer Cab

$120.00

Rombauer Zinfandel

$70.00

Ruffino Proseco Btl

$22.00

Tattienger

$60.00

2015 Opus One Red Blend Bottle

$750.00

Cribari Burgundy

$75.00

Brandy/Cognac

Courvoisier VS

$11.00+

EJ Brandy XO

$8.00+

Hennessey

$10.00+

Remy Martin VS

$13.00+

Gin

Aviation Gin

$10.00+

Belle of Dayton

$8.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00+

Botanist

$10.00+

Haymans

$8.50+

Hendricks

$10.00+

Impress

$10.00+

Kentucky Wild Gin

$9.00+

New Riff

$9.00+

Roku

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Liqueurs/Amari

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$8.50+

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Amaro di Angostura

$9.00

Nocino

$11.00

Cardamaro

$9.00

Zucca

$9.00

Pimms

$8.00

Cappelletti

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Pernod

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cynar

$9.00

Suze

$9.00

Pasubio

$8.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Bitter Truth Elder Flour

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Goslings

$8.00+

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$8.50+

Plantation

$8.00+

Sailor Jerry

$8.00+

Well Rum

$6.00

Scotch

Balvenie

$15.00+

Balvenie Double Oak

$18.00+

Dalmore 12

$12.00+

Dalmore Cigar

$28.00+

Dewars

$8.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00+

Glenlivet Double Oak

$17.00+

Glenmorangie 10yr

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00+

Lagavulin 16yr

$16.00+

McCallan 12yr

$12.00+

Tequila

Casamigos

$11.00+

Corazon Blanco

$9.00+

Don Julio

$12.00+

Don Julio 1942

$28.00+

El Jimador Blanco

$8.00+

El Jimador Reposado

$8.00+

Espolon Blanco

$9.00+Out of stock

Espolon Reposado

$9.00+

Patron

$10.00+

Well Tequilla

$6.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00+

Belle of Dayton

$8.50+

Belvedere

$11.00+

Chopin

$11.00+

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00+

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

New Amsterdam Passionfruit

$8.00+

New Amsterdam Raspberry

$8.00+

Stoli

$8.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00+

Stoli Citrus

$8.00+

Stoli Elit

$11.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Wheatley

$8.00+

Well Vodka

$6.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$12.00+

Basil Hayden

$11.00+

Blanton

$15.00+

Buffalo Trace

$11.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Bulleit Rye

$10.00+

Crown Apple

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Crown Vanilla

$9.00+

Dickel Rye

$9.50+

Elijah Craig

$9.00+

Four Roses

$8.50+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00+

High West Rye

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.50+

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$13.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$8.50+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Maker's Mark

$9.50+

Michters

$13.00+

Michters Rye

$13.00+

Old Grandad

$8.00+

Old Overholt

$8.00+

Redbreast

$14.00+

Russells Special Reserve

$14.00+

Sazerac Rye

$12.00+

Weller Antique

$17.00+

Weller Special Reserve

$12.00+

Whistle Pig 10

$15.00+

Whistle Pig 15

$45.00+

Wild Turkey

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Whiskey Flight

$20.00

Weller 12 Year Old

$20.00+

Elmer T Lee

$20.00+

1792

$15.00+

Brunch Specials

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Blanco Sangria

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cold brewed Old Fashion

$12.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mimosa Flight

$22.00

Pinky Promise

$10.00

Rosso Sangria

$9.00

Appetizers

Beef Chips

$15.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Devilled Eggs

$10.00

Pierogies

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Entrees

Bacon Burger

$18.00

Roasted Red Pasta

$24.00

Steak and Frites

$25.00

Chicken Arugula Salad

$18.00

Shrimp and Grits

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Mussels

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Corner Kitchen is a finer diner — making gourmet food.

Location

613 E 5th Street, Dayton, OH 45402

Directions

Gallery
Corner Kitchen image
Corner Kitchen image
Corner Kitchen image
Corner Kitchen image

