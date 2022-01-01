Corner Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Corner Kitchen is a finer diner — making gourmet food.
Location
613 E 5th Street, Dayton, OH 45402
Gallery
