American
Sandwiches

Corner Kitchen

191 Reviews

$$

22428 Greater Mack Ave

St Clair Shores, MI 48080

Starters and Shareplates

Pretzel Bites

$7.50

Served with mustard & CK's queso

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

An old school classic!!!

Corned Beef Fries

$9.00

Lightly grilled corned beef served over crinkle cut French fries drizzled with CK's queso and topped with green onion

Rosemary Fries With Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.50
CK Poutine

$9.00

Crinkle cut French fries topped with CK chili and Wisconsin cheese & garlic curds

Reuben Egg Rolls

$9.00

Corned beef, swiss, & sauerkraut filled egg rolls drizzled with CK's homemade thousand island dressing

CK Loaded Tots

$10.00

Crispy tater tots loaded with diced red onion, pimientos and bacon, drizzled with roasted garlic aioli then topped with CK queso and garnished with scallions

Daily Soups

Cup Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

$3.75

Bowl Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

$5.75

Cup Moroccan Lentil

$3.75

Bowl Moroccan Lentil

$5.75

Quart Moroccan Lentil

$11.50

Cup Salmon Chowder

$3.75

Leeks, onion, potatoes, bacon and celery in a light cream broth with salmon

Bowl Salmon Chowder

$5.75

Leeks, onions, potatoes, bacon and celery in a light cream broth with salmon

Cup Chicken Noodle

$3.75

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.75

Quart Chicken Noodle

$11.50

Cup Loaded Baked Potato

$3.75

Bowl Loaded Baked Potato

$5.75

Quart Loaded Baked Potato

$11.50

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Salads

Salmon Avocado

$18.00

Seared Salmon with tomatoes, avocado, & a Parmesan crisp served over a mix of kale & romaine tossed in lemon vinaigrette

House Salad

$4.50+

Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumber, & garbanzo beans

Italian Chopped

$11.00

Chopped egg, romaine & radicchio tossed in our homemade red wine vinaigrette & garnished with garbanzo beans, tomato, pepperoncini, provolone, & salami

Chicken Paillard

$13.00

All-natural chicken breast pounded thin, lightly breaded, & pan fried served with a spring mix tossed with your choice of one of CK's homemade dressings

Biggie’s Salad

$13.00

Char-grilled chicken, bacon, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives and Spring mix tossed in a maple and apple cider vinaigrette topped with Feta cheese

Sandwiches

Thinly sliced premium sirloin with bell peppers, sauteed onions, & mushrooms served over CK' special sauce on a toasted hoagie topped with white cheddar * peppers, onions, & mushrooms are pre-mixed
Corned Beef Reuben

$12.00

Lightly grilled corned beef served over CK's homemade 1000 island, topped with melted Swiss and sauerkraut on grilled rye

Dinty Moore

$12.00

Lightly grilled corned beef served over CK's homemade 1000 island dressing, topped with melted swiss & cole slaw served on grilled rye

Fletch Lives

$10.50

Thinly sliced steak with caramelized onions & Gruyere with CK sauce served on a toasted hoagie roll

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Caramelized onions, white cheddar, Gruyere, & Muenster on grilled sourdough served with Au Jus

Fried Chicken

$11.25

All-natural chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour and fried crisp. Topped with CK's homemade Coleslaw served on a Brioche bun with CK's special sauce

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

All-natural chicken breast seasoned, grilled, and sliced mixed with romaine, tomato, cucumber, and CK's homemade ranch dressing

Meatball Parm Hoagie

$11.00

Mr. Underhill's Steak Sandwich

$11.50Out of stock

Thinly sliced premium sirloin with bell peppers, sauteed onions, & mushrooms with CK's special sauce topped with white cheddar on a toasted hoagie roll. Please note onions, peppers, & mushrooms are pre-mixed

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Fat Sam

$12.00

Grilled shaved Rib Eye with sauteed onions topped with melted Muenster cheese over Sun Dried Tomato aioli on a toasted Kaiser roll

Burgers

Corner Kitchen Burger

$12.00

2 - 4oz. patties grilled & topped with melted American cheese served over CK's special sauce on a potato bun with French fries

Greater Mack Burger

$12.00

2 - 4oz. patties topped with American cheese & pickles over CK's homemade thousand island & shredded lettuce served on a Brioche bun with French fries

Patty Melt

$12.00Out of stock

(2) 4oz patties topped with white cheddar & Swiss cheese and caramelized onions on marble rye with homemade 1000 island served with crinkle cut French fries

Breakfast Burger Sandwich

$10.50

(1) 4oz patties with melted American cheese topped with bacon and a fried egg served on a toasted English muffin with Crinkle cut fries

Soy-Free Vegan Burger

$10.00

Meatless vegetable protein vegan burger served over CK's special sauce with melted American cheese served on a potato bun served with crinkle cut French fries

Daily Features

Seasoned ground beef with sautéed caramelized onions, diced carrots and peas topped with mashed potatoes and baked to order

Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes

$15.50

Homemade meatloaf & mashed potatoes served with a side of gravy & sauteed shaved Brussel sprouts with bacon

Pork Chop Dinner

$16.95

Char-grilled 8oz bone in pork chop finished in the oven & served over CK mashed potatoes with sauteed shaved Brussel sprouts with bacon

Chef's Salmon Feature

$19.95

Faroe Island Salmon seared and finished in the oven. Served over mashed potatoes with sauteed shave Brussel sprouts with bacon

Stuffed Shells

$13.95

Pasta shells stuffed with slow cooked meat sauce topped with marinara & grated parmesan served with a toasted dinner roll

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Norwegian Cod dipped in CK's homemade beer batter and fried served with French fries, homemade coleslaw & CK's tartar sauce

Southwestern Chicken Tacos Dinner

$11.00

Shredded Chicken, black bean & corn fiesta mix over Chipotle mayo served on flour tortillas topped with shredded cheese & lettuce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans & salsa

Salmon Rolls

$10.50

A delicious blend of blackened salmon, Greek yogurt, celery, chives, & citrus served on a fresh hot dog bun. 2 rolls per order served with CK's homemade potato chips.

Fat Sam

$12.00

Grilled shaved Rib Eye with sauteed onions topped with melted Muenster cheese over Sun Dried Tomato aioli on a toasted Kaiser roll

CK Grilled Cheese on Multigrain

$10.50Out of stock

Muenster & Swiss on grilled multigrain bread served with crinkle cut fries

Sides

1/2 Tots 1/2 Fries

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Crinkle cut French fries topped with CK's queso

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.95

Crinkle cut French fries topped with Ck's homemade chili & Ck's queso!

CK Potato Chips

$2.25Out of stock

Homemade potato chips

CK Poutine

$9.00

Crinkle cut French fries topped with CK chili and Wisconsin cheese & garlic curds

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Cut fresh & mixed with CK's homemade dressing

Corned Beef Fries

$9.00

Queso drizzled corned beef over crinkle cut French fries & garnished with green onion Add a fried egg 1.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.99

Quinoa Tabbouleh

$4.45

Rosemary Fries

$5.75

Rosemary Fries With Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.50

Side Cheese Curds

$4.25

Side Veggie

$3.50Out of stock

Tots

$4.99

4oz. Puppy Patty

$4.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$6.50

Buttered Noodles

$6.50

Desserts

2 For $4 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

2 For $4 Lemon White Chocolate Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Butter Pecan Gelato

$4.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Coffee Gelato

$4.75

Dark Chocolate Gelato

$4.75

Lemon White Chocolate Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Madagascar Vanilla Bean Gelato

$4.75

Pistachio Gelato

$4.75Out of stock

Salted Caramel Gelato

$4.75

Gingerbread Gelato

$4.75Out of stock

Lemon Custard Gelato

$4.75

Amarena Cherry Custard Gelato

$4.75

Drinks

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf

$2.29

Iced Tea

$1.99

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Mexican Coke

$2.25

7-Up

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Mountain Dew

$1.25

Blood Orange/Black Raspberry San Pellegrino

$1.99

Pellegrino Cherry/Pomegra 11.75oz

$1.99

Pellegrino Tangerine/Strawberry

$1.99

Vernors

$1.25

Root Beer

$1.25

Milk

$1.99

Espresso

$3.50

Kids Organic Apple Grape

$1.25

Honduras Organic One Pound Whole Bean Bag

$20.00

Honduras-Organic A brilliant medium bodied, low acidity dark roasted coffee. Tropical fruit aromas give way to sweet caramel and hazelnut chocolate flavours and a smooth aftertaste.

Kids Organic Fruit Punch

$1.99

Kids Organic Crisp Apple

$1.25

Lemonade

$1.99

Squirt

$1.25

S. Pellegrino

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Hot Tea

$1.79

Yogi Hot Tea

$2.29

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Food Items

Bianca's Italian Breadsticks 7oz bag

$2.99

Crystal Hot Sauce

$1.99

Cento Hoagie Spread

$3.99

Yellow Light Coffee - 12oz Bag Whole Beans

$12.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

