  • Home
  • /
  • Warwick
  • /
  • Corner Market Café #19 - Cafe 19 - Warwick RI
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corner Market Café #19 Cafe 19 - Warwick RI

review star

No reviews yet

2055 Warwick Ave

Warwick, RI 02889

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Warm Me Up

Coffee

Coffee

$2.19+

Choice of our three exclusive bean-to-cup blends: Café (smooth & well rounded), Café Decaf, and International (bold & rich)

CMC Mocha

CMC Mocha

$3.39+

Coffee with Ghirardelli™ chocolate blend, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

PB Cocoa Cup

PB Cocoa Cup

$3.79+

CMC Mocha, peanut butter powder, vanilla, and milk, topped with whipped cream, peanut butter sauce and chocolate drizzle

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$3.79+

Latte with caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and sea salt

Tea

Tea

$2.19+

Choice of Harney™ flavors: Chai, Earl Grey, Hot Cinnamon Spice, Paris, Peppermint Herbal, Lipton™ Black, Lipton™ Decaf

Springtime in Paris

Springtime in Paris

$3.39+

Harney Paris tea, with a splash of peach

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.39+

Luscious chocolate topped with whipped cream (optional marshmallows)

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.49+

Made to order with our espresso beans and your choice of foamed or alternative milk. Decaf and half caf available

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.49+

Traditional Chai Latte

Espresso

Espresso

$2.49+

Made to order in single, double or triple

Latte

Latte

$3.49+

Made to order with our espresso beans and your choice of steamed or alternative milk. Decaf and half caf available

Hand Crafted Chai Latte

Hand Crafted Chai Latte

$3.59+

Made with Harney™ Chai tea and choice of steamed or alternative milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon

Winter Latte

$3.59+

Espresso flavored with hints of white chocolate and a dash of cinnamon

S'mores

$3.79+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of toasted marshmallow

Chocolate Covered Banana

$3.79+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of banana

PB Caramel Delight

$3.79+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of caramel and peanut butter

Chocolate Hazelnut

$3.79+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of hazelnut

Chocolate Almond Islander

$3.79+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of coconut and almond milk

Coco-Mocha

$3.79+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of coconut

Pumpkin N Spice

$3.79+

International Roast flavored with hints of pumpkin, vanilla, & a dash of cinnamon

Winter Mocha Mint

Winter Mocha Mint

$3.79+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of peppermint

Fluff-A-Nutter

$3.79+

International Roast flavored with hints of peanut butter, vanilla, and toasted marshmallow

PB & J

$3.79+

International Roast flavored with hints of peanut butter, strawberry, and vanilla

Joe to Go 96 oz

$18.99

Choose your favorite coffee! Comes with: 8 cups 16 Half & Half Creamers 16 Sugars 4 Sweet & Low 8 Stirrers

Cool Me Down

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.59+

Choice of our two exclusive bean-to-cup blends: International and Cafe Decaf

Iced CMC Mocha

Iced CMC Mocha

$3.89+

Iced coffee with Ghirardelli™ chocolate blend, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Iced PB Cocoa Cup

Iced PB Cocoa Cup

$4.09+

Iced CMC Mocha, peanut butter powder, vanilla, and milk, topped with whipped cream and peanut butter sauce and chocolate drizzle

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$4.09+

Iced latte with a caramel sauce topped with whipped cream and more caramel sauce and sea salt

Iced Turtle CMC Mocha Special

Iced Turtle CMC Mocha Special

$4.09+

A caramel & chocolate explosion

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.19+

Traditional iced tea from Terra Leaf™

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$3.59+

Made to order with our espresso beans. Decaf and half caf available

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.69+

Made to order with our espresso beans. Decaf or half caf available

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$3.69+

Made with Chai tea

Nitro

Nitro

$4.19+

Our Nitro-infused Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.69+

Cold brewed coffee with a bold flavor

Iced S'mores

$4.09+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of toasted marshmallow

Iced Chocolate Covered Banana

$4.09+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of banana

Iced PB Caramel Delight

$4.09+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of caramel and peanut butter

Iced Chocolate Hazelnut

$4.09+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of hazelnut

Iced Chocolate Almond Islander

$4.09+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of coconut and almond milk

Iced Coco-Mocha

$4.09+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of coconut

Iced Pumpkin N Spice

$4.09+

International Roast flavored with hints of pumpkin, vanilla, & a dash of cinnamon

Iced Winter Mocha Mint

Iced Winter Mocha Mint

$4.09+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of peppermint

Iced Fluff-A-Nutter

$4.09+

International Roast flavored with hints of peanut butter, vanilla, and toasted marshmallow

Iced PB & J

$4.09+

International Roast flavored with hints of peanut butter, strawberry, and vanilla

Protein Smoothies

Cookies n' Cream

Cookies n' Cream

$6.69

Non-fat yogurt, Phormula-1 vanilla protein, Oreo crumble, and whipped cream Total Protein = 20g

PB Cocoa Chimp

PB Cocoa Chimp

$6.69

Almond milk, banana, peanut butter protein, and Phormula-1™ chocolate protein Total Protein = 36g

Creamy PB Cocoa Chimp

Creamy PB Cocoa Chimp

$6.69

Ice cream, bananas, peanut butter protein, and Phormula-1™ chocolate protein Total Protein=36g

Loopy Strawberry

Loopy Strawberry

$6.69

Strawberry, more strawberry, and Phormula-1™ Loop D Fruit protein Total Protein = 20g

Apple Cinnamon Protein Shake

$6.69
Matcha Greens

Matcha Greens

$6.69

Green juice, matcha tea, non-fat yogurt and Phormula-1™ vanilla protein

Smoothies

Berry Blast

Berry Blast

$4.79+

Wildberry, Blueberry and Lime topped with whipped cream

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$4.79+

Nonfat Yogurt & Pina Colada topped with whipped cream

Extreme Strawberry

Extreme Strawberry

$4.79+

For strawberry lovers, made with real strawberries and whipped cream on top

Lots-O-Mango

Lots-O-Mango

$4.79+

A tropical temptation topped with whipped cream

Orange Cream

Orange Cream

$4.79+

A childhood favorite in a cup! Frozen, creamy orange topped with whipped cream.

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$4.79+

Nonfat Yogurt, with real strawberries and bananas, topped with whipped cream

Strawberry Pina Colada

Strawberry Pina Colada

$4.79+

Nonfat Yogurt, Pina Colada and real strawberries, topped with whipped cream

Chocolate Raspberry

Chocolate Raspberry

$4.79+

The perfect combination of sweet & tart! Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Frozen Cappuccino

Frozen Cappuccino

$4.79+

A creamy delight made with real espresso, topped with whipped cream

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.79+

Made with Ghirardelli™ cocoa powder, and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Frozen Coffee Milk

Frozen Coffee Milk

$4.79+

A Rhode Island tradition, topped with whipped cream

Frozen Caramel Latte

Frozen Caramel Latte

$4.79+

Latte with shot of espresso, caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream

Infused Energy

Monster & Flavor Syrup of choice
Energy Mash

Energy Mash

$3.49+

Monster™ Original or Sugar Free, plus add a flavor shot of your choice

All Day Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$3.99

Oversized round egg with choice of cheese

Egg, Cheese & Meat

Egg, Cheese & Meat

$4.79

Oversized round egg with choice of cheese and meat

Soft Breakfast Taco

Soft Breakfast Taco

$5.39

Guacamole, salsa, round egg with cheddar cheese and choice of meat, all in a Joseph's™ Wrap

CMC Hungry Italian

CMC Hungry Italian

$5.99

Italian toast, oversized round egg, double American cheese, Bacon, Sausage, and our signature seasoned hashbrown

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.59

Crispy Chicken Quesadilla

$5.79
Maple Bacon Chicken Sandwich

Maple Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy chicken, maple glaze, bacon on French toast

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$8.79

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.79
Bacon Grilled Cheese

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Bacon, American and cheddar cheese on French toast

That Famous Chicken Salad

That Famous Chicken Salad

$5.69

Premium Willow Tree™ white meat chicken salad, on a buttery croissant

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.89

2 pieces of Italian Toast, guacamole, fresh avocado slices and Everything Bagel seasoning (hard boiled egg optional)

Bakery

Muffin

Muffin 1/2 Dozen

$14.99

Muffin Dozen

$28.99

Mini Loaf

Mini Loaf 1/2 Dozen

$18.99

Donut

Scone

Brownie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sandwich

$3.99
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$2.29

Buttery pastry with rich chocolate inside

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$2.99Out of stock

Ooey gooey and cinnamony

Bread

Italian Round Bread Loaf

Italian Round Bread Loaf

$4.99

Round, crusty loaf baked daily

Bagel

Bagel

$1.79

New York style

Bagel 1/2 Dozen

$9.99

Bagel Dozen

$16.99
English Muffin

English Muffin

$1.79

King sized Nooks & Crannies® English Muffin

Italian Toast

Italian Toast

$1.79

Round, crusty Italian bread baked fresh daily

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$1.79

Buttery, flaky pastry

Oats

Vanilla Overnight Oats

$6.89

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

$6.89

Sides

Our crispy waffle hashbrown made with our signature seasoning
Hashbrown

Hashbrown

$1.49

Our crispy waffle hashbrown made with our signature seasoning

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$1.99

Grab 'N Go

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.79
Fresh Grape Cup

Fresh Grape Cup

$3.99
Fresh Pineapple Cup

Fresh Pineapple Cup

$3.99
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.59Out of stock

Fresh Watermelon Cup

$3.99Out of stock
Banana

Banana

$0.79

Bottled Beverage

Seasons Select Water 20.3oz

Seasons Select Water 20.3oz

$2.69
Seasons Select Water 16oz

Seasons Select Water 16oz

$1.29
Seasons Select Water 1L

Seasons Select Water 1L

$1.99
Tropicana Orange Juice 12oz

Tropicana Orange Juice 12oz

$2.79
Simply Orange Juice 11oz

Simply Orange Juice 11oz

$2.19
Coke 20oz

Coke 20oz

$2.39
Diet Coke 20oz

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.39
Perrier 16.9oz

Perrier 16.9oz

$1.99

Perrier Lime 16.9oz

$1.99
Fairlife White Milk 14oz

Fairlife White Milk 14oz

$2.79
Fairlife Chocolate Milk 14oz

Fairlife Chocolate Milk 14oz

$2.79
White Milk 14oz

White Milk 14oz

$1.69
Chocolate Milk 14oz

Chocolate Milk 14oz

$1.69
Coffee Milk 14 oz

Coffee Milk 14 oz

$1.69
Low Fat Milk 14oz

Low Fat Milk 14oz

$1.69
Koe Kombucha Watermelon 12oz

Koe Kombucha Watermelon 12oz

$3.19
Koe Kombucha Strawberry Lemonade 12oz

Koe Kombucha Strawberry Lemonade 12oz

$3.19
Koe Kombucha Tropical 12oz

Koe Kombucha Tropical 12oz

$3.19
Kombucha Ginger Aid 16oz

Kombucha Ginger Aid 16oz

$3.19

Allwello Shot - Turmeric

$3.99

Allwello Shot - Ginger

$3.99

Allwello Juice - Tropical Escape

$4.99

Allwello Juice - Go Green

$4.99

Allwello Juice - Berry Delight

$4.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

FRESH COFFEE, GREAT FOOD, CLOSE TO HOME. NEW ENGLANDERS KNOWN COFFFEE. We also know that there's nothing like having a great customer café where we can enjoy it any time of the day. Corner Market Café is committed to bringing our customers flavorful, New England quality coffee, freshly-made food, and delicious juice and smoothies. We're your go-to for your morning joe, a quick bite on your lunch break, that cold drink after the gym, and a boost during a late-night shift. And the best part is, we're just around the corner.

Location

2055 Warwick Ave, Warwick, RI 02889

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
Tommy's Clam Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2247A Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
NEAE DA - 5090 - Warwick, Warwick Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1565 Warwick Ave. Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
Ronzio - West Shore Road
orange starNo Reviews
2424 West Shore Rd Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery - Warwick, RI
orange starNo Reviews
1705 W Shore Road Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
Wolfgang Puck Express
orange star2.8 • 234
2000 Post Road Suite 29 Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warwick

Top of The Bay Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,089
898 Oakland Beach Ave Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
Apponaug Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 591
334 Knight Street Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Dave's Bar & Grill - 2339 Post Road
orange star4.3 • 524
2339 Post Road Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warwick
West Warwick
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston