DRINKS

Coffee

Drip Coffee - 12oz

$2.50

Drip Coffee - 20oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Espresso - Double

$2.50

Espresso - Quad

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano - 12oz

$3.00

Americano - 20oz

$4.00

Vanilla Latte - 12oz

$5.00

Vanilla Latte - 20oz

$6.00

Iced Vanilla Latte - 16oz

$5.50

Iced Vanilla Latte - 24oz

$6.50

Brown Sugar Latte - 12oz

$5.00

Brown Sugar Latte - 20z

$6.00

Iced Brown Sugar Latte - 16oz

$5.50

Iced Brown Sugar Latte - 24oz

$6.50

Ghirardelli Mocha - 12oz

$5.50

Ghirardelli Mocha - 20oz

$6.50

Iced Ghirardelli Mocha - 16oz

$6.00

Iced Ghirardelli Mocha - 24oz

$7.00

Bourbon Caramel Latte - 12oz

$5.50

Bourbon Caramel Latte - 20oz

$6.50

Iced Bourbon Caramel Latte - 16oz

$6.00

Iced Bourbon Caramel Latte - 24oz

$7.00

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte - 12oz

$5.50

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte - 20oz

$6.50

Iced Sugar Free Vanilla Latte - 16oz

$5.50

Iced Sugar Free Vanilla Latte - 24oz

$6.50

Plain Latte 12oz

$4.50

Plain Latte 20oz

$5.50

Iced Plain Latte - 16oz

$5.00

Iced Plain Latte - 24oz

$6.00

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.50

Cold Brew 24oz

$6.50

Soda

Soda - SM

$2.00

Soda - LG

$3.00

Tea

Iced Tea - 16oz

$2.00

Iced Tea - 24oz

$3.00

Hot Tea - 12oz

$2.00

Hot Tea - 24oz

$3.50

Grab N' Go Drinks

Synergy Kombucha- Trilogy

$3.50
Synergy Kombucha- Guava Goddess

$3.50

Bolthouse Farms Green Goodness

$3.50

Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost

$3.50
Olipop Orange Squeeze

$2.50

Olipop Classic Grape

$2.50
Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00
Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.00

Fiji Water

$2.50
Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

$2.50

BAKED GOODS

Maple Bacon Cronuts

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00
Lemon-Blueberry Muffin

$3.00
Coffee Cake

$3.00

Plain Biscuit

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie (gf)

$4.00
Bagel

$3.00
Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.00
Savory Egg & Sausage Muffin

$2.00

FOOD

Start-Ups

French Onion Dip & House Chips (GFO)

$6.00

House made french onion dip & house fried chips dusted with truffle salt.

Hound's Po' Cheese & Saltines (GFO, V)

$6.00

Hound's recipe pimento cheese & saltine crackers.

Roasted Beet Hummus w/ Pita (GFO, V)

$8.00

Roasted beet hummus topped with green tomato chow chow, feta, & good evoo. Served with grilled Za'atar pita slices.

Biscuits

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Fresh house made biscuits topped with country sausage sawmill gravy.

Dirty Bird

$12.00

Marinated & fried chicken layered on an open faced biscuit, topped with smoked bacon, pepperjack cheese, & chipotle aioli.

Full Bennies

$14.00

Fresh, open faced biscuit topped with smoked bacon, two farm fresh eggs (any style), & sausage gravy.

Handhelds

The Goddess

$12.00

Smoked turkey, smoked bacon, provolone, avocado, lettuce, onion, & green goddess dressing on a baguette.

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

$12.00

Confit pork belly, pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro & kimchi aioli served on a baguette.

Fried Green Tomato

$10.00

Po'cheese, 2 fried green tomato slices, smoked bacon, butter lettuce, & duke's mayo layered on griddled sourdough.

Corner Caprese

$10.00

Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto aioli, balsamic onion jam layered on a house made focaccia roll. ( GFO, V )

Breakfast Plates

Avocado Toast ( V )

$12.00

Sourdough toast topped with avocado, tomato confit, goat cheese, arugula & pickled onion.

Early Bird Burrito

$12.00

Tortilla filled with chorizo, tots, scrambled egg, & pepper-jack. Then topped with queso, avocado & salsa verde.

French Toast ( V )

$10.00

Battered & griddled french toast topped with fostered bananas.

Green Initiatives

EGF Greens - Small ( GF, V )

$6.00

Ralf's greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, & radish. Served with a sherry-shallot vinaigrette.

EGF Greens - Large (GF, V )

$10.00

Ralf's greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, & radish. Served with a sherry-shallot vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar - Small

$6.00

Hearts of romaine, black pepper, croutons, & shaved parmesan. Served with a house-made caesar dressing.

Classic Caesar - Large

$10.00

Hearts of romaine, black pepper, croutons, & shaved parmesan. Served with a house-made caesar dressing.

Watermelon Salad - Small (GF, V )

$6.00

Fresh watermelon & heirloom tomatoes tossed with feta cheese & basil. Served with strawberry-white balsamic vinaigrette.

Watermelon Salad - Large (GF, V )

$10.00

Fresh watermelon & heirloom tomatoes tossed with feta cheese & basil. Served with strawberry-white balsamic vinaigrette.

Bowls

Totchos ( VO )

$10.00

Tots topped with queso, chorizo, fresh pico, avocado crema, cojita cheese, cilantro, & radish.

Cold Noodle Salad ( V )

$12.00Out of stock

Chilled ramen noodles, shredded veggies, radish, cucumber, basil, marinated tofu, cilantro, & ginger-soy dressing.

Shrimp & Grits (GF )

$14.00

McEwen & Son's grits topped with half-dozen blackened shrimp, andouille cream & scallions.

Sides

Grits

$5.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Bacon (4)

$5.00

Grits w/andoulli

$10.00

MONDAY SPECIAL

Meatloaf Patty Melt, , boursin cheese, comeback sauce, caramelized onions
Meatloaf Patty Melt

$14.00

Meatloaf, Cheesy tots, Braised Collards, Bone gravy

GRAB N'GO

Fruit

Berry/Kiwi Blend

$4.00

Grapes

$3.00
Mixed Fruit Bowl (lg)

$8.00

Mixed Fruit Bowl (sm)

$4.00

Pie

Chocolate Chess Pie

$6.00

Buttermilk Pie

$6.00