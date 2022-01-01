Restaurant header imageView gallery
Corner Pizza 1246 N Coast Hwy 101

review star

No reviews yet

1246 N Coast Hwy 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

Pizza

Cheese

$18.00

red, mozzarella, sicilian oregano

Pepperoni

$20.00

red, mozzarella, charred pepperoni, sicicialn oregano

Margarita Burrata

$22.00

red, fresh mozzarella, burrata, evoo, fresh basil

The Veg

$23.00

red, mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, black olives, red onion, arugula

Tomato Pie (Vegan)

$17.00

red, eggplant, thin sliced tomato, red onion, rosemary, olive oil

Sausage Fest

$23.00

red, mozzarella, fennel sausage, sweet spanish paquillo peppers

T-Rex

$23.00

red, mozzarella, charred pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, sliced jalapeno

Forbidden Pizza

$26.00

red, mozzarella, Haggo's organic carnitas, sliced jalapeno, pineapple, habanero pickled red onion

Killer BEE

$26.00

red, mozzarella, charred pepperoni, soppressata, gorgonzola, rosemary, chili honey

Caccio E Pepe

$23.00

white, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, clarified butter, cracked pepper, Parmigiano Reggiano

Mushroom Queen

$24.00

white, garlic, mozzarella, medly of mushrooms,white truffle EVOO, fresh citrus'd arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano

New Yorker

$24.00

Everything bagel seasoning crust, tomato sauce, parmesan, shredded mozzarella, Sicilian oregano

Ol' Dirty Pep

$24.00

Everything bagel seasoning, tomato sauce, parmesan, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni

Spinach Artichoke

$24.00

white, garlic, mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, artichoke,everything seasoning

Lemon + Pesto

$22.00

white, garlic, mozzarella, pesto, lemon, red onions

Chefs Special

$26.00

Fundraiser

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, parmesan, crispy capers, croutons

Padrino Salad

$14.00

raddichio, garbanzo beans, red onion, mozzarella, salami, cherry tomatoes, vinegar & oil dressing

Pear Salad

$16.00

Share plates

Kook Slam beer boiled wild shrimp, Served with Cocktail sauce, sprinkled old bay, lemon

Castelvetrano olives

$6.00

pitted, herb & citrus marinade, side lemon wedge

Meatballs

$10.00

ricotta, fresh basil, marinara with house bread

Burrata

$14.00

Pesto, Seasonal fruit, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Evoo, with house made bread

Meatball Give Away

Desserts

Gelato

$5.00

Cookie

$3.50

Beer

Burgeon Treevana IPA

$7.00

Burgeon Pistil

$7.00

NA Athletic

$5.00

Duck Foot, Honey Ale

$7.00

June Shine, Midnight Painkiller

$8.00

Artifex Lager

$7.00

Ashland Blackberry Lemonade

$7.00

Beer Of The Week

$8.00Out of stock

Ration Ale Brewing

$5.00

Wine

Pinot Noir Willowbrook

$11.00+

***bottle only*** Campion

$66.00

***bottle only*** Cab Blend, Laird

$66.00

Fresh A.F. Glass

$14.00

Fresh A.F Bottle

$54.00

Parts & Labor Bottle

$42.00

Parts And Labor Glass

$11.00

Corkage

$10.00

Rose, Lago

$8.00+

Rose Champagne, Billecart-Salmon

$138.00Out of stock

Don Perignon 2010, Champagne

$198.00Out of stock

Montmartre

$28.00Out of stock

Fiction Zinfandel/Sangiovese

$11.00+

SKINS Chenin Blanc/Pinot Gris

$11.00+

J. Brix Counoise

$10.00+Out of stock

Pocketful

$14.00Out of stock

Liebart - Regnier "L' Enclos"

$130.00

Colin Premier Cru

$84.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.50

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Sprite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Spindrift Lemon

$3.50Out of stock

Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.50

Pelligrino Blood Orange

$3.00

Pelligrino Limonata

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Hats / Sweatshirts

Trucker hat

$20.00

Dad hat

$25.00

Icon hat

$25.00

Beanie

$20.00

Nylon Hat

$25.00

Zip Up Hoodie

$59.00

Corner Pull Over

$59.00

"Art" Shirt

$25.00

T-Shirts

White OG

$25.00

Black OG

$25.00

Tie Dye

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1246 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

