Bars & Lounges
American

Corner Pocket Bar & Grill

23 Reviews

$$

2475 Apalachee Pkwy # 201

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Order Again

Popular Items

Gator Tail

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$4.00

Red Bull Peach

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull Pear Sugarfree

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull Sugarfree

$4.00

Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Sesame Crusted

$11.99

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$11.99

Eight large shrimp wrapped with hickory smoked bacon and glazed with our mouth watering BBQ

Blue Cheese Chips

$11.99

Our fresh potato chips piled high with beer cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, chives, and blue cheese crumbles.

Bradley's Sausage Bites

$10.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$11.99

More than bite size mushrooms, hand breaded and cooked to perfection.

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.99

Calamari

$12.99

Lightly breaded and fried golden. Served with marinara sauce

Cheese Curds

$11.99

A whole pint of beer battered curds straight out of Wisconsin with a side of marinara sauce

Chicken Bites

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Fresh chicken breast, pico de gallo, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and jack cheddar cheese, served inside a fresh grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Gator Tail

$13.99

Fresh local gator tail fried. Available tossed in your favorite wing sauce or plain. Served with Jalapeno Ranch

Giant Pretzel N Beer Cheese

$10.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.99

Loaded Taters

$10.49

Your choice of any of our tater options topped with shredded jack cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives.

Mozzarella Wedges

$10.49

Nachos

$11.99

Mounds of fresh cooked corn tortillas, smothered with beer cheese, jack cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$7.99

Pork Rinds

$10.49

Freshly cooked pork rinds topped with ranch seasoning

Potato Skins

$10.99

6 potato skins topped with melted jack cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, and chives. Served with sour cream

Rib Basket

$14.99

Mouth watering pork ribs lightly breaded, fried, and tossed in your favorite sauce.

Siracha Honey Shrimp

$11.49

Lightly breaded shrimp, tossed in a sweet and spicy Sriracha honey sauce.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.99

Steak Bites

$11.99

Grilled black angus steak bites served with jalapeno ranch

Frog Legs

$13.99

Wings

20 Piece

$27.99

50 Piece

$51.99

5 Piece & Side

$11.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.99

Fresh cut chicken breast fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and fries

Side Sauce

$0.50+

Side Dressing

$0.50+

1/2 LB Boneless Wings

$8.99

1 LB Boneless Wings

$14.99

Burgers

Chargrilled Burger

$11.99

Fresh burger patty, cooked to order. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fresh chicken breast fried or grilled, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and a side of house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Shaved steak sandwich, smothered with fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and melted provolone cheese.

Flat Iron Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled and sliced flat iron steak topped with grilled onions, peppadews, and chipotle mayo.

Pressed Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled and caramelized ham topped with melted Swiss cheese, pressed and toasted. Served with Horseradish Sauce and pickles

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fresh chicken breast grilled piled high with hickory smoke bacon and sharp cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and our chipotle mayo.

The Bradley

$11.99

Fresh sausage from Bradley's Country Store, smothered with onions and peppers; served on a hoagie roll

Seafood Favorites

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Golden Fried fish fillet (seasonal) served with lettuce, tomato, onions, and dressed with our chipotle mayo.

Crispy Fish Tacos

$10.99

Three fried fish(seasonal) tacos topped with lettuce tomatoes, cheese and salsa.

Fish & Chips

$10.99

Seasonal fish battered and fried crispy. Served with fries and your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.49

21 fresh breaded shrimp. Served with fries and your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce

Mussels & Clams

$11.99

Steamed mussels and baby clams in garlic wine sauce served with garlic toast

Mussels & Shrimp

$13.99

Steamed mussels and shrimp cooked in our house wine and garlic sauce, served with garlic toast.

Sauteed Shrimp

$11.49

Half pound of shrimp seasoned in our special seasoning, served in a butter-wine sauce.

Salads & Wraps

Ahi Tuna Dinner Salad

$12.99

Ahi tuna steak (cooked to order) over a bed of fresh greens, topped with avocado, cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Choice of Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in wing sauce. Served inside a tortilla wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Cool crisp lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, and cheese with lite Italian dressing. Served inside a spinach wrap

California Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Large spinach wrap filled with grilled chicken, jack cheddar cheese, avocado, salad mix and chipotle mayo.

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$12.99

Ahi tuna steak grilled, sliced, and placed in a spinach wrap with fresh greens, avocado, tomatoes and cusabi sauce.

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.49

Southern fried chicken served over a fresh salad, topped with cheese, onions, tomatoes, and croutons. Choice of Dressing

Blue Steak Salad

$13.99

Cooked to order steak over a fresh salad topped with blue cheese crumbles and croutons. Choice of Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast served over a fresh salad topped with cheese, onions, tomatoes and croutons. Served with choice of dressing

Large Salad

$6.99

fresh salad topped with shredded cheddar cheese, onions, and tomatoes.

Sides

Curly Fries

$3.99

Straight Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Potato Chips

$2.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Side Veggies

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

fresh salad topped with shredded cheddar cheese, onions, and tomatoes.

Large Salad

$6.99

fresh salad topped with shredded cheddar cheese, onions, and tomatoes.

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Bacon (2 pieces)

$1.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50+

Side Garlic Bread

$1.99

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$0.50

Side Grilled Onions

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50+

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

BEER

Corona

$3.50

Corona Light

$3.50

Dos XX

$3.50

Taco Tuesday Import Bucket

$17.50

TEQUILA

Well Tequila (taco Tuesday)

$3.50+

herradura

$6.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold (taco tuesday)

$4.75+

Jose Cuervo Silver (taco tuesday)

$4.75+

1800 Reposado (taco tuesday)

$6.00+

1800 Silver (taco tuesday)

$6.00+

Teremana blanco (taco tuesday)

$6.00+

MLB special

Hotdog

$12.99Out of stock

Hamburger

$12.99Out of stock

Bradleys

$12.99Out of stock

$2 Hotdog

$2.00

Football Specials

10 Wings, Fries, and a Pint

$17.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2475 Apalachee Pkwy # 201, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Directions

