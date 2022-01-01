Corner Pub Cool Springs

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

CORNER CHICKEN WRAP
CHICKEN WINGS
MEAT 'N 2

N/A Bev

Adult Milk

$2.25

Coca Cola

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Kids Milk

$0.75

Lemonade

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red bull

$5.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Tip charge

$0.01

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Grenadine up charge

$0.50

Kids Soda/Tea

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Sprite

$4.00

Mango Peach Tea

$4.00

Mango Tea

$4.00

Peach Tea

$4.00

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Blue Raspberry Sprite

$4.00

Starters

BASKET O' RINGS

$8.50

Hand cut onions lightly battered and deep fried

CHEESE BEANS

$9.50

Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce

CHEESE DIP

$8.50

White cheese dip with zesty jalapeños and green chilies surrounded by our crispy tortilla chips

CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

A generous portion of crinkle cut fries covered in white cheese dip and melted monterey and cheddar cheese

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.00

Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing

CHIPS & SALSA

$7.00

Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips

CINCO FUNDIDO

$8.00Out of stock

PRETZEL STICKS

$8.50

Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried, served with homemade queso dip

PUB NACHOS

$13.00

Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$11.00

Side queso

$1.00+

SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce

Soup & Salad

CAESAR SALAD

$10.50

Caesar Side Salad

$5.50

COBB SALAD

$13.00

DINNER SIDE SALAD

$5.50

HOUSE MADE CHILI

$5.00+

PUB SALAD

$5.50+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00+

WARM GRAIN BOWL

$12.00

Wraps & Quesadillas

CORNER CHICKEN WRAP

$12.50

A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit

THE TURKEY WRAP

$12.50

A warm tortilla packed with smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, with ranch on the side. Served with crispy french fries or fresh fruit

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$11.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.50

A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$10.00

Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.00

Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

FISH TACOS

$12.50

CINCO TACOS

$13.00Out of stock

Burgers

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$11.00

Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo

BLEU CHEESEBURGER

$13.50

"The King" jacked up with crumbled bleu cheese served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

JALAPENO CHEDDAR

$13.50

Spicy burger grilled up with lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, melted cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and onion straws

PUB MELT

$12.50

Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed onions, provolone cheese, served on marble rye

SHROOM AND SWISS

$13.00

Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese and served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

SMOKEHOUSE

$13.50

Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws

THE "KING"

$12.50

Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

Sandwiches

BIG VEGGIE SANDWICH

$12.00

BLADE'S ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$12.50

Thinly sliced roast beef covered with hot pepper cheese, grilled onions and house made horseradish sauce on a toasted hoagie roll

BLT

$10.00

Hickory smoked bacon, crispy lettuce and tomato with mayo served on toasted white bread

BUFFALO CHICKEN STEAMERS

$11.50

Three steamed mini buffalo chicken steamers topped with provolone cheese, pickles and a side of ranch

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$11.00

Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

CORNER CLUB

$13.00

Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo

CP Hot Chicken Biscuits

$13.00

CP STEAMERS

$11.50

Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles

FRENCH DIP

$12.00

Thinly sliced roast beef grilled up with provolone cheese on a white hoagie roll served with au jus

FRENCH DIP STEAMERS

$12.00

Three steamed mini trench dip steamers served with a side of au jus

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN

$15.00

A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!

REAL PIT BBQ SANDWICH

$12.00

This is the real deal! We slow cook and pull our butts off to make this masterpiece. Do you want some slaw on that? Served with our house made BBQ sauce

Baskets

CATFISH BASKET

$13.00

American raised, hand breaded, and fried to perfection with tartar sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.50

Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard

FISH AND CHIPS

$13.50

Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce

HOT CHICKEN CHUNKS

$12.00

It's hot, no kiddin'! Fresh chunks of chicken marinated in spicy seasonings, and deep fried. Served with our house made ranch

Meat 'n Three

MEAT 'N 2

$12.00

MEAT 'N 3

$13.00

4 VEGGIE PLATE

$11.00

Meat 'N 1

$11.00

Entrees

BULLEIT BOURBON GLAZED KABOBS

$16.00+

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh cut chicken on four buttery biscuits grilled or fried, served with white pepper gravy

Polynesian Chicken

$16.00

POP'S RIBEYE

$25.00

Hand carved from the loin, premium ribeye seasoned and grilled the way you like it

PORK CHOP

$17.00

STEAK AND BISCUITS

$16.00

Tender marinated medallions of steak on four buttery biscuits, served with a side of au jus

THE COMMODORE

$20.00

A fresh salmon fillet chargrilled and glazed with our special orange szechaun sauce

Desserts

BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

PUB BROWNIE

$6.50

Fudge brownie served warm with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup! Best one in town!

TOFFEE BLONDIE

$6.00

A thick Tollhouse cookie served warm with chocolate, white chocolate and toffee pieces throughout! Topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and caramel syrup!

Sides

Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.00

Bacon Cheese Tots

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Broccoli & Cheese

$3.00

Broccoli NO Cheese

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Cheese Tots

$3.50

Chips

$2.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cream Corn

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fried Squash

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.00

Mash Potatoes Gravy

$3.50

Mash Potatoes Plain

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes White Gravy

$3.50

Onion Rings Side

$3.50

Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Turnip Greens

$3.00

White Beans

$3.00

Wild Rice

$3.00

1 cornbread

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Add 1 Egg

$1.00

Sweet potato fries

$3.00

Kids Menu

Haylee's Corn Dog Nuggets

$5.00

Kids Catfish Basket

$5.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Logan's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

OPEN FOOD

Side Pineapple

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are Cool Spring's newest family friendly sports bar.

Location

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37067

Directions

