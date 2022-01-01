Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Corner Pub Downtown

692 Reviews

$$

151 5th Ave. N

Nashville, TN 37219

Popular Items

CORNER CHICKEN WRAP
MEAT 'N 2
HOUSE MADE CHILI

N/A Bev

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Red bull

$5.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$5.00

Red Bull Coconut

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow

$5.00

Root beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Starters

App Sampler

$25.00

BASKET O' RINGS

$9.00

Hand cut onions lightly battered and deep fried

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Three steamed mini buffalo chicken steamers topped with provolone cheese, pickles and a side of ranch

CHEESE BEANS

$10.00

Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce

CHEESE DIP

$5.00

White cheese dip with zesty jalapeños and green chilies surrounded by our crispy tortilla chips

CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

A generous portion of crinkle cut fries covered in white cheese dip and melted monterey and cheddar cheese

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips

CP Beef Sliders

$13.00

Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles

Pork Totchos

$15.00

PRETZEL STICKS

$9.00

Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried, served with homemade queso dip

PUB NACHOS

$15.00

Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with your choice of chicken or chili. Topped with white cheese dip and melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

QUESADILLA- Chicken

$12.00

A Specialty of the Pub! Toasted flour tortilla folded and stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

QUESADILLA- JUST CHEESE

$10.00

QUESADILLA- VEGGIE

$11.00

Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

QUESADILLA-STEAK

$13.00

Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$12.50

Side queso

$1.00+

SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES

$5.00

Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce

Soup & Salad

HOUSE MADE CHILI

$5.00+

PUB SALAD

$6.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$6.00+

WARM GRAIN BOWL

$14.00

COBB SALAD

$15.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Wings and Tenders

Bone-in Wings

$10.00+

Boneless wings

$10.00+

Tenders

$12.00+

Wraps

CORNER CHICKEN WRAP

$15.00

A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$10.00

THE TURKEY WRAP

$13.00

A warm tortilla packed with smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, with ranch on the side. Served with crispy french fries or fresh fruit

Burgers

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$13.00

Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo

JALAPENO CHEDDAR

$14.00

Spicy burger grilled up with lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, melted cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, and onion straws

PUB MELT

$14.00

Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed onions, provolone cheese, served on marble rye

SHROOM AND SWISS

$14.00

Our chargrilled burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese and served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

SMOKEHOUSE

$14.00

Grilled your way burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, melted cheddar and onion straws

THE "KING"

$13.00

Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

Sandwiches

BIG VEGGIE SANDWICH

$13.00

BLT

$10.00

Hickory smoked bacon, crispy lettuce and tomato with mayo served on toasted white bread

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

CORNER CLUB

$15.00

Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo

FRENCH DIP

$14.00

Thinly sliced roast beef grilled up with provolone cheese on a white hoagie roll served with au jus

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN

$15.00

A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

REAL PIT BBQ SANDWICH

$14.00

This is the real deal! We slow cook and pull our butts off to make this masterpiece. Do you want some slaw on that? Served with our house made BBQ sauce

Baskets

CATFISH BASKET

$14.00

American raised, hand breaded, and fried to perfection with tartar sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard

FISH AND CHIPS

$15.00

Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce

HOT CHICKEN CHUNKS

$12.00

It's hot, no kiddin'! Fresh chunks of chicken marinated in spicy seasonings, and deep fried. Served with our house made ranch

WING BASKET

$13.00

Meat 'n Three

MEAT 'N 2

$13.00

MEAT 'N 3

$15.00

4 VEGGIE PLATE

$12.00

Entrees

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS

$16.00

Fresh cut chicken on four buttery biscuits grilled or fried, served with white pepper gravy

Filet

$47.00

6 oz. Center cut filet served with choice of two sides

Polynesian Chicken

$18.00

RIBEYE

$33.00

Hand carved from the loin, premium ribeye seasoned and grilled the way you like it

FRIED PORK CHOP

$18.00

Hand breaded bone-in southern fried pork chops. Served with choice of two sides

St. Louis Ribs

$27.00+

Full rack of our house smoked St. Louis style ribs served with choice of two sides

STEAK AND BISCUITS

$18.00

Tender marinated medallions of steak on four buttery biscuits, served with a side of au jus

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

A fresh salmon fillet chargrilled and glazed with our special orange szechaun sauce

FISH TACOS

$14.00

Grilled fish tacos with a citrus slaw, cilantro and lime. Served with chips and salsa

Desserts

BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

PUB BROWNIE

$7.00

Fudge brownie served warm with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup! Best one in town!

TOFFEE BLONDIE

$6.00

A thick Tollhouse cookie served warm with chocolate, white chocolate and toffee pieces throughout! Topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and caramel syrup!

Sides

1 cornbread

$0.50

Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked Potato Loaded

$6.00

Broccoli And Cheese

$3.00

Broccoli No Cheese

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Cheese Tots

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cream Corn

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fried Squash

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Macaroni And Cheese

$5.00

Mash Potato Gravy

$3.00

Mash Potato Plain

$3.00

Onion Rings Side

$5.00

Quinoa

$5.00

Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Tator Tots

$3.00

Turnip Greens

$3.00

White Beans

$3.00

Wild Rice

$5.00

Kids Menu

Haylee's Corn Dog Nuggets

$5.00

Kids Catfish Basket

$5.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Logan's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

BULK ENTREES

BULK CHICKEN

$90.00

BULK SIDES

BULK CHILI 1 QUART

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37219

Directions

Corner Pub Downtown image
Corner Pub Downtown image

