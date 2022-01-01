Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Corner Pub Canton

review star

No reviews yet

$$

1663 N Canton Center Rd

Canton, MI 48187

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cheese Bread
1 Topping Pizza

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$9.49Out of stock

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Served with Red Sauce or Ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.49

Battered and Fried Mushroom Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Mini Tacos

Mini Tacos

$9.49Out of stock

Mini Chicken Tacos Served with Sour Cream & Salsa.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$6.99+

Basket of Fries Served with Ketchup.

Handhelds & Pub Favorites

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$11.50+

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Blend of Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch or BBQ Sauce Inside a Flour Tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50+

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Blend of Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce & Spicy Ranch Inside a Flour Tortilla.

Combo Baskets

Bone in Wing Basket

$15.99Out of stock

Bone In Wings with up to 2 sauce or rubs. Served with either Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing for dipping. Comes with a side of fries

Corner Pub Square Pizzas

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$13.99

Fresh Oven-Baked Bread Smothered in Cheese & Your choice of up to 1 topping. Sprinkled with Seasoning. Served with a Side of Red Sauce or Ranch.

4 Topping Pizza

$19.99

3 Topping Pizza

$19.99

2 Topping Pizza

$18.99

1 Topping Pizza

$17.99

Cheese Pizza

$16.49

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Corner Pub Signature Sauce

$0.50

Side of Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50

Side of Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Lively Local Neighborhood Pub with the Best Bar Food in the Canton Area! 18 Beers on Tap and Weekday Specials & Happy Hour Deals. TV's Throughout with a Game Room & Keno.

Website

Location

1663 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187

Directions

Gallery
Corner Pub Canton image
Corner Pub Canton image
Corner Pub Canton image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Spot
orange star4.8 • 746
437 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
orange star4.8 • 2,823
555 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Pizza e Vino
orange star4.3 • 489
849 Penniman Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Plymouth
orange star4.5 • 2,073
777 W Ann Arbor Trail Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Tapped Coffee & Craft Beverages
orange starNo Reviews
39481 Joy Rd. Canton, MI 48187
View restaurantnext
Cebella's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 235
37625 5 Mile Rd Livonia, MI 48154
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Canton

Authentikka - 42070 ford rd
orange star4.6 • 1,047
42070 ford rd Canton, MI 48187
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Canton
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston