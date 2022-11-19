- Home
Corner Spot Diner + Drink 4450 Bonita Beach Road Southwest
No reviews yet
4450 Bonita Beach Road Southwest
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Popular Items
Brunch Things
corner spot breakfast
two eggs, florida tomato salad, potato cake, cider bacon, white cheddar biscuits
eggs florentine frittata
vegetable frittata, florida tomato and arugula salad
cast iron cobbler pancake
today's selection
beef hash
scratch
waffle
cookie butter, berries n' cream
big breakfast sandwich
cider bacon, eggs, picnic cheese, ghetto sauce
Salads & Sandwiches
corner spot salad
local lettuce, opera dressing, tajin cucumbers, rye croutons, parmesan, tomato
poached pear salad
honey dijon, golden beet, apple, greens, camembert
country meatloaf sandwich
apple durkee's mustard, swiss, house pickles, side of gravy
governors club sandwich
lemon pepper roast chicken, cider bacon, green goddess, tomato, arugula
rueben
corner beef, russian dressing, swiss, braised cabbage
wedge salad
iceberg, cider bacon, tomato, green goddess
chicken salad sandwich
BLT
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Spicy Fish Sandwich
Plates
meatloaf plate
lyonaisse potatoes, seasonal veg
Baked Chicken Casserole
cast iron lemon pepper yard bird, roast vegetable panzanella, natural jus
london broil steak
pork tenderloin
house kraut, pear cider compote, stuffing
Pot Roast
Shrimp N Grits
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Dessert
Sides
Cucumber Salad
Potato Wedges
Sd Corn Beef Hash
roasted apple compote
Cheddar Biscuits
buttered toast
cider bacon
fruit
eggs (side)
side salad
root vegetable gastrique
Russian Dressing
Ghetto Sauce
Morney
Opera Dressing
House Ranch
Dijon Vin
Gravy
Honey
Apple Durkees
Maple Syrup
Jelly
Mayo
APPS
Raspberry Brie kolaches
carolina crab tea sandwiches
Chorizo & Egg Biscuits
SOUP OF THE DAY
Dutchess Pastries
today's selection of baked pastries, savory and sweet
Shrimp Cocktail
Mac & Meatball
Smoked Salmon Kolaches
Everything Kolache
Everything Kolache w/ Smoked Salmon
House Cocktails
purple benz
daiquiri, seasonal
whiskey sour
margarita
dark and storm
negroni
smoked old fashioned
rye manhattan
martini
mimosa
seabreeze
tea-time
french I-75
bloody mary
paloma
cookie thyme
Zombie
Bloody Maria
Aviation
Bees Knees
Apple Jack
Classic Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Boozy Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
coffee martini
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Bud Light
Yuengling
Miller Lite
Coors Light
Blue Moon
Mich Ultra
Ravenous Pig Working Man Porter
Woven Water Divinity
3 Sons Double Vanilla Scoop Shake
Happy Dad
Heinekin 0.0
Guinness
Untitled Art session IPA
CCB Homemade Apple Pie Cider
Fort Myers American Wheat Ale
Green Bench Sunshine City
Rose & Champagne
N/A Beverages
Coffee, regular
Coffee, decaf
Coffee, french press
Orange juice
Arnold Palmer
Apple juice
Cranberry juice
Grapefruit juice
Pepsi
Diet pepsi
Root beer
Mountain dew
Sierra mist
Ginger ale
Ginger beer
Dr. Pepper
Mocktail
Red bull
Red bull, sugar free
Spring water, saratoga
Spring water, sparkling
Tea
Lemonade
House Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade
Club Soda
Grapefruit soda
Pineapple Soda
Root Float
Red Wine By The Glass
White Wine By The Glass
silver gate chardonnay
silver gate saviougnon blanc
silver gate moscato
silver gate pinot grigrio
delle venezie pinot grigio
livmore chardonnay
true myth chardonnay
Family Meal White GL
Masiango 6oz
Masiango 9oz
Longevity Chard
Longevity 9 Oz
chloe sav blanc
White Wine By The Bottle
Red Wine By The Bottle
Vodka
wheatley
st george
st george citrus
st george coffee
chopin
neft
wheatley DBL
st george DBL
st george citrus DBL
st george coffee DBL
chopin DBL
neft DBL
titos
titos DBL
deep eddy
deep eddy DBL
deep eddy sweet tea
Gin
Rum
Tequila
corazon
butterfly cannon
dobel anejo
1800 cristalino anejo
gran coramino reposada
corazon DBL
butterfly cannon DBL
dobel anejo DBL
1800 cristalino anejo DBL
gran coramino reposada DBL
Ghost Tequila
Tanteo
Herradura
Cincoro Blanco
Cincoro Reposado
Whiskey
four roses
proper 12
four roses DBL
proper 12 DBL
Jameson
jameson DBL
templeton
templeton DBL
skrewball
Doughball
Blackened Whiskey
Yellowstone
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Dbl
Stellum Rye
Stellum Rye Dbl
Slane
Scotch/Bourbon/cognac
four roses
macallan 12 yr
ezra brooks
four roses small batch
sangamore rye
four roses DBL
macallan 12 yr DBL
ezra brooks DBL
four roses small batch DBL
george remus DBL
sangamore rye DBL
Remy 1738
Glenfiddich 12 Yr
Woodford
Buffalo Trace
george remus
Stellum Rye
Liqueurs/Cordials
soho lychee
cointreau
st george spiced pear
luxardo maraschino
amaretto
crème de banana
luxardo triple sec
carpano sweet vermouth
carpano dry vermouth
crème de cacao
crème de menthe
agavero orange
soho lychee DBL
cointreau DBL
st george spiced pear DBL
luxardo maraschino DBL
amaretto DBL
crème de banana DBL
luxardo triple sec DBL
carpano sweet vermouth DBL
carpano dry vermouth DBL
crème de cacao DBL
crème de menthe DBL
agavero orange DBL
St. George Absinthe
Five Farm Irish Cream
Dorda
Chartreuse Green
Chinola Passoinfruit
Galliano Espresso
Giffard Elderflower
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Americana diner with full bar in the heart of Bonita Springs, one mile east of Bonita Beach.
