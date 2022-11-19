Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corner Spot Diner + Drink 4450 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

No reviews yet

4450 Bonita Beach Road Southwest

Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Cheddar Biscuits
governors club sandwich
Potato Wedges

Brunch Things

corner spot breakfast

$13.00

two eggs, florida tomato salad, potato cake, cider bacon, white cheddar biscuits

eggs florentine frittata

$13.00

vegetable frittata, florida tomato and arugula salad

cast iron cobbler pancake

$12.00+

today's selection

beef hash

$14.00

scratch

waffle

$12.00+

cookie butter, berries n' cream

big breakfast sandwich

$11.00

cider bacon, eggs, picnic cheese, ghetto sauce

Salads & Sandwiches

corner spot salad

$11.00

local lettuce, opera dressing, tajin cucumbers, rye croutons, parmesan, tomato

poached pear salad

$12.00

honey dijon, golden beet, apple, greens, camembert

country meatloaf sandwich

$15.00+

apple durkee's mustard, swiss, house pickles, side of gravy

governors club sandwich

$13.00

lemon pepper roast chicken, cider bacon, green goddess, tomato, arugula

rueben

$15.00

corner beef, russian dressing, swiss, braised cabbage

wedge salad

$12.00

iceberg, cider bacon, tomato, green goddess

chicken salad sandwich

$13.00

BLT

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Spicy Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Plates

meatloaf plate

$25.00

lyonaisse potatoes, seasonal veg

Baked Chicken Casserole

$24.00

cast iron lemon pepper yard bird, roast vegetable panzanella, natural jus

london broil steak

$35.00

pork tenderloin

$27.00

house kraut, pear cider compote, stuffing

Pot Roast

$23.00

Shrimp N Grits

$26.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

Dessert

ice cream sandwich

$6.00

with gene's cookies

ice box cake

$7.00

Yankee Bread Puddin'

$6.00

Big Jawn Kolache

$7.00

Sides

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Potato Wedges

$4.00

Sd Corn Beef Hash

$8.00

roasted apple compote

$3.00

Cheddar Biscuits

$4.00

buttered toast

$3.00

cider bacon

$5.00+

fruit

$5.00

eggs (side)

$4.00

side salad

$5.00

root vegetable gastrique

$5.00

Russian Dressing

$0.75

Ghetto Sauce

$0.75

Morney

$1.00

Opera Dressing

$0.75

House Ranch

$0.75

Dijon Vin

$0.75

Gravy

$3.00

Honey

$1.50

Apple Durkees

$0.75

Maple Syrup

$0.75

Jelly

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

APPS

Raspberry Brie kolaches

$11.00

carolina crab tea sandwiches

$16.00

Chorizo & Egg Biscuits

$13.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00+

Dutchess Pastries

$10.00+

today's selection of baked pastries, savory and sweet

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Mac & Meatball

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Kolaches

$13.00

Everything Kolache

$7.00

Everything Kolache w/ Smoked Salmon

$12.00

House Cocktails

purple benz

$11.00

daiquiri, seasonal

$8.00

whiskey sour

$11.00

margarita

$11.00

dark and storm

$11.00

negroni

$11.00

smoked old fashioned

$11.00

rye manhattan

$11.00

martini

$11.00

mimosa

$8.00

seabreeze

$8.00

tea-time

$8.00

french I-75

$8.00

bloody mary

$8.00

paloma

$8.00

cookie thyme

$11.00

Zombie

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bees Knees

$11.00

Apple Jack

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boozy Lemonade

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

coffee martini

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$10.00

Draft Beer

FMB high Five

$7.00

Born And Rasied Blonde

$7.00

Humble Forager V6

$8.00

Scotties Hefeweizen

$7.00

Otto's Barn Amber

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Ravenous Pig Working Man Porter

$7.00

Woven Water Divinity

$9.00

3 Sons Double Vanilla Scoop Shake

$20.00

Happy Dad

$6.00

Heinekin 0.0

$6.00Out of stock

Guinness

$6.00

Untitled Art session IPA

$8.00

CCB Homemade Apple Pie Cider

$6.50

Fort Myers American Wheat Ale

$7.00

Green Bench Sunshine City

$7.00

Rose & Champagne

JP Chenet Sparkling Rose split

$9.00

Candoni Prosecco split

$9.00

Silver Gate Brut

$8.00

Silver Gate Brut BTL

$20.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$15.00

Bottomless Mimosas W/ Food

$12.00

HUMBLE BUBBLES

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee, regular

$3.00

Coffee, decaf

$3.00

Coffee, french press

$5.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet pepsi

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Mountain dew

$3.00

Sierra mist

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Red bull

$5.00

Red bull, sugar free

$5.00

Spring water, saratoga

$6.00

Spring water, sparkling

$7.00

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

House Lemonade

$5.00

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Grapefruit soda

$4.00

Pineapple Soda

$4.00

Root Float

$6.00

Red Wine By The Glass

silver gate cabernet GL

$8.00+

silvergate merlot GL

$8.00+

silvergate pinot noir GL

$8.00+

imagery cabernet GL

$10.00+

the critic cabernet GL

$12.00+

sella antica red blend GL

$10.00+

conosur pinot noir GL

$12.00+

valle del colchagua GL

$12.00+

White Wine By The Glass

silver gate chardonnay

$8.00+

silver gate saviougnon blanc

$8.00+

silver gate moscato

$8.00+

silver gate pinot grigrio

$8.00+

delle venezie pinot grigio

$12.00+

livmore chardonnay

$10.00+

true myth chardonnay

$12.00+

Family Meal White GL

Masiango 6oz

$12.00

Masiango 9oz

$16.00

Longevity Chard

$10.00Out of stock

Longevity 9 Oz

$14.00Out of stock

chloe sav blanc

$10.00+

White Wine By The Bottle

silver gate chardonnay BTL

$20.00

silver gate saviougnon blanc BTL

$20.00

silver gate moscato BTL

$20.00

silver gate pinot grigrio BTL

$20.00

delle venezie pinot grigio BTL

$30.00

livmore chardonnay BTL

$26.00

true myth chardonnay BTL

$30.00

chloe sav blanc BTL

$26.00

Masianco Piont Grigio

$20.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

cono sur pinot nori BTL

$25.00

imagery cabernet BTL

$25.00

the critic cabernet BTL

$25.00

sella antica red blend BTL

$25.00

Silver Gate Cab

$20.00

Vodka

wheatley

$7.00

st george

$8.00

st george citrus

$8.00

st george coffee

$8.00

chopin

$10.00

neft

$10.00

wheatley DBL

$10.50

st george DBL

$12.00

st george citrus DBL

$12.00

st george coffee DBL

$12.00

chopin DBL

$15.00

neft DBL

$15.00

titos

$8.00Out of stock

titos DBL

$12.00Out of stock

deep eddy

$8.00

deep eddy DBL

$12.00

deep eddy sweet tea

$8.00

Gin

miles

$7.00

st george

$8.00

no. 3

$10.00

miles DBL

$10.50

st george DBL

$12.00

no. 3 DBL

$15.00

the botanist

$8.00

the botanist DBL

$12.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Barr Hill

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Hendricks Dub

$15.00

Rum

myers

$7.00

wicked dolphin coconut

$7.00

brugal 88

$10.00

ten to one

$10.00

myers DBL

$10.50

wicked dolphin coconut DBL

$10.50

brugal 88 DBL

$15.00

ten to one DBL

$15.00

Bumbu

$10.00

Bumbu Dbl

$14.00

Mount Gay

$14.00

Mount Gay Dbl

$16.00

Captin Morgan

$10.00

Captin Morgan Dbl

$12.00

Bumbu Xo

$11.00

Tequila

corazon

$7.00

butterfly cannon

$10.00Out of stock

dobel anejo

$10.00

1800 cristalino anejo

$12.00

gran coramino reposada

$11.00

corazon DBL

$10.50

butterfly cannon DBL

$15.00Out of stock

dobel anejo DBL

$15.00

1800 cristalino anejo DBL

$18.00

gran coramino reposada DBL

$16.50

Ghost Tequila

$10.00

Tanteo

$12.00

Herradura

$16.00

Cincoro Blanco

$16.00

Cincoro Reposado

$16.00

Whiskey

four roses

$7.00

proper 12

$8.00

four roses DBL

$10.50

proper 12 DBL

$12.00

Jameson

$8.00

jameson DBL

$12.00

templeton

$8.00

templeton DBL

$12.00

skrewball

$8.00

Doughball

$8.00

Blackened Whiskey

$12.00

Yellowstone

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Dbl

$12.00

Stellum Rye

$11.00Out of stock

Stellum Rye Dbl

$13.00Out of stock

Slane

$10.00

Scotch/Bourbon/cognac

four roses

$7.00

macallan 12 yr

$12.00

ezra brooks

$8.00

four roses small batch

$12.00

sangamore rye

$14.00

four roses DBL

$10.50

macallan 12 yr DBL

$18.00

ezra brooks DBL

$12.00

four roses small batch DBL

$18.00

george remus DBL

$18.00Out of stock

sangamore rye DBL

$21.00

Remy 1738

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$14.00

Woodford

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

george remus

$12.00Out of stock

Stellum Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Liqueurs/Cordials

soho lychee

$7.00

cointreau

$8.00

st george spiced pear

$8.00Out of stock

luxardo maraschino

$8.00Out of stock

amaretto

$8.00

crème de banana

$7.00

luxardo triple sec

$7.00

carpano sweet vermouth

$7.00

carpano dry vermouth

$7.00

crème de cacao

$7.00

crème de menthe

$7.00

agavero orange

$8.00

soho lychee DBL

$10.50

cointreau DBL

$12.00

st george spiced pear DBL

$12.00

luxardo maraschino DBL

$12.00

amaretto DBL

$12.00

crème de banana DBL

$10.50

luxardo triple sec DBL

$10.50

carpano sweet vermouth DBL

$10.50

carpano dry vermouth DBL

$10.50

crème de cacao DBL

$10.50

crème de menthe DBL

$10.50

agavero orange DBL

$12.00

St. George Absinthe

$16.00

Five Farm Irish Cream

$7.00

Dorda

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$14.00

Chinola Passoinfruit

$10.00

Galliano Espresso

$10.00

Giffard Elderflower

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Americana diner with full bar in the heart of Bonita Springs, one mile east of Bonita Beach.

Website

Location

4450 Bonita Beach Road Southwest, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Directions

