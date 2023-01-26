Restaurant info

Corner Stop Eatery is located in West Corner where the towns of Hingham, Hull and Cohasset meet. We are a neighborhood eatery serving modern American food with a fresh, healthy, and bold take on the standards. The feeling is modern and airy, but with rustic, natural elements to add warmth. The bar is usually bustling, with a floor to ceiling fieldstone fireplace. For a quieter night, the cozy dining room conjures up an intimate dinner by porch light.

