Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corner Stop Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

235 Hull St

Cohasset, MA 02025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Niman Ranch Burger
Hippy Dippy main
Quinoa-Mushroom Burger

Starters & Flatbreads

Bread Service

$5.00

iggy's parisian baqutte, edamame hummus

Bowl of Tomato

Bowl of Tomato

$8.75

slow cooked tomatoes, red wine, parmesan & cream + cheezy bread

Brussel sprouts

Brussel sprouts

$9.50

deeply roasted brussels, bacon, honey & reduced balsamic

Crispy Crab Cake

$11.00

lump crab, red bell pepper, capers, panko & fennel, celery and apple slaw

Cup of Tomato

Cup of Tomato

$5.00

slow cooked tomatoes, red wine, parmesan & cream

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.50

soy-ginger marinated wings, angry & sweet agrodolce

Maine Mussels

$13.50Out of stock

green curry, thai basil, lime & coconut milk. grilled bread

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

fingerling potatoes, avocado, jalapeno & chimichurri sacue

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$12.50Out of stock

wasabi-honey spiced sauce, cucumber, scallion, avocado, ranbow kelp slaw & taro root chips

Shortrib Empanada

Shortrib Empanada

$13.00Out of stock

braised short rib, red wine onions, pomegranate & horsey sauce

Chorizo Flatbread

Chorizo Flatbread

$17.00

spansih chorizo, red bell pepper, shakshuka sauce, manchego cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, & red pepper flake

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$16.50

portobello & oyster mushrooms, thyme, kale-basil pesto (no nuts) parmesan cheese

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

house made marinara, mozzarella, parmesan & fresh basil

Yukon Gold Flatbread

Yukon Gold Flatbread

$16.00

crispy yukon gold potato slices, leeks, goat cheese & truffle oil

Greens & Bowls

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$21.50Out of stock

sesame seared ahi, coconut jasmine rice, sugar snap peas, cucumbers, broccoli, scallions, avocado, togarashi, coconut aminos & sriracha aioli

Poke Bowl-no tuna

Poke Bowl-no tuna

$11.00

sesame seared ahi, coconut jasmine rice, sugar snap peas, cucumbers, broccoli, scallions, avocado, togarashi, coconut aminos & sriracha aioli

Hippy Dippy starter

Hippy Dippy starter

$9.50

field greens, wheat berries, carrots, cucumber, avocado, sunflower seeds, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette

Hippy Dippy main

Hippy Dippy main

$13.50

field greens, wheat berries, carrots, cucumber, avocado, sunflower seeds, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette

Packed Bowl

Packed Bowl

$13.50

romaine, kale, arugula, red & golden quinoa, farro, shaved brussel sprouts, honey crisp apple, sweet potato, walnuts, feta & pomegranate vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$11.50

winter spiced braised beets, arugula, goat cheese, toasted almonds & sherry vinaigrette

Sandwich

Niman Ranch Burger

Niman Ranch Burger

$16.50

half pound organic burger, iggys brioche bun, L.T.O., corner sauce & fries

Quinoa-Mushroom Burger

Quinoa-Mushroom Burger

$14.75

brioche bun, arugula, goat cheese, roasted red pepper sauce, sweet potato fries

Colorado Lamb Burger

Colorado Lamb Burger

$17.50

cumin scented lamb, rosemary-feta spread, arugula, red onion jam & truffle fries

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$15.75

(while available) hand cut salmon, ginger, soy, sesame, scallion, panko, japanese bbq, mango-cucumber slaw, sweet potato fries

Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$15.75

(3) local cod, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno & chipotle aioli

Sweets

a la mode

$3.50

nonas vanilla ice cream

Matcha creme brulee

$9.00

pumpkin creme brulee

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Banana fosters

$8.50

cast iron skillet bananna, rum, brown sugar, cinnamon & vanilla ice cream

Butterscotch Pudding

$8.00

homemade butterscotch pudding, chantily cream & candied walnuts

flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.50

bittersweet ghiradelli chocolate, ganache, whipped cream

Cookies

Cookies

$8.00

rudy's homemade chocolate chip cookies & dunkin milk

Kid's Cookies

$2.95

rudy's homemade chocolate chip cookies & dunkin milk

kid vanilla

$2.95

nonas vanilla ice cream

kid cotton candy

$2.95

nonas cotton candy ice cream

Kids

kid burger

$8.95

grilled organic beef, iggys bun

kid noodles

$8.95

cavatappi noodles

kid grilled chicken

$8.95

grilled chicken breast

kid pizza

$8.95

marinara and mozzarella pie

kid fingers

$8.95

breaded chicken tenders

kid salmon

$13.95

seared atlantic salmon

Coffee

Espresso

$3.75

Decafe Espresso

$3.75

Cappacino

$4.50

Decafe Cappacino

$4.50

Latte

$5.25

Decafe Late

$5.25

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Drinks

Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

Saratoga spring still water

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Cran & Soda

$2.75

Hot Cider

$4.50

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Roy Rodgers

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

All Merch

CS Baseball Hat

$17.00

CS Adult T-Shirt

$15.00

CS Kis T-shirt

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Corner Stop Eatery is located in West Corner where the towns of Hingham, Hull and Cohasset meet. We are a neighborhood eatery serving modern American food with a fresh, healthy, and bold take on the standards. The feeling is modern and airy, but with rustic, natural elements to add warmth. The bar is usually bustling, with a floor to ceiling fieldstone fireplace. For a quieter night, the cozy dining room conjures up an intimate dinner by porch light.

Website

Location

235 Hull St, Cohasset, MA 02025

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nantasket Flatts
orange starNo Reviews
145 Nantasket Avenue Hull, MA 02045
View restaurantnext
Red Sky - Hull
orange starNo Reviews
48 George Washington Boulevard Hull, MA 02045
View restaurantnext
Shoreline Kitchen + Bar - 45 Hull Shore Drive
orange starNo Reviews
45 Hull Shore Drive Hull, MA 02045
View restaurantnext
Nguyen's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 375
156 King St Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
The Black Cat
orange starNo Reviews
166 King Street Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
The Daily Press Juice Bar
orange star4.2 • 117
132 Ch Justice Cushing Hwy #35 Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cohasset

Peel Pizza Company - Cohasset
orange star4.5 • 444
13 Depot Ct Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
Nguyen's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 375
156 King St Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
The Daily Press Juice Bar
orange star4.2 • 117
132 Ch Justice Cushing Hwy #35 Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
Seabird Coffee - Cohasset, MA - COHASSET
orange star5.0 • 71
24 S Main St Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
Atlantica
orange star4.0 • 24
44 Border St Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cohasset
Hingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Scituate
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
East Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Quincy
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Braintree
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston