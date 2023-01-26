Corner Stop Eatery
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Corner Stop Eatery is located in West Corner where the towns of Hingham, Hull and Cohasset meet. We are a neighborhood eatery serving modern American food with a fresh, healthy, and bold take on the standards. The feeling is modern and airy, but with rustic, natural elements to add warmth. The bar is usually bustling, with a floor to ceiling fieldstone fireplace. For a quieter night, the cozy dining room conjures up an intimate dinner by porch light.
Location
235 Hull St, Cohasset, MA 02025
Gallery
