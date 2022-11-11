Restaurant header imageView gallery
Corner Table Nantucket

22 Federal Street

Nantucket, MA 02554

Popular Items

Ham, Egg And Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Latte
Chorizo, Egg + Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

BREAKFAST

Chorizo, Egg + Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Chorizo, Egg + Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese and chorizo.

Tomato, Egg + Cotijia Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Tomato, Egg + Cotijia Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese and dry tomato jam.

Ham, Egg And Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Ham, Egg And Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese and sliced ham.

Classic Corner Chia Parfait DF

Classic Corner Chia Parfait DF

$9.99

Coconut milk sweetened with agave and thickened with organic chia seeds. Served topped with fresh berries, shredded coconut, and toasted almonds.

Housemade Granola Parfait

Housemade Granola Parfait

$8.99

Fresh fruit preserve topped with Greek yogurt and Ingrid's gluten free granola ;gluten free rolled oats, chia seed, flax seed, toasted almonds, golden raisens, and dry cranberries sweetened with maple syrup.

Veggie Frittata

Veggie Frittata

$7.99

Farm eggs baked with sautéed spinach, onion, tomatoes, and Feta cheese. Add Shredded Kale Salad as a side for more greens.

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.99

Fresh bagel served with your choice of cream cheese or butter on the side, available toasted.

Pullman Slice

Pullman Slice

$4.99
Blueberry Mini Muffin

Blueberry Mini Muffin

$1.49

The cutest mini muffins you ever did see.

Cheddar Scallion Savory Scone

Cheddar Scallion Savory Scone

$4.99 Out of stock

FRESH MADE scone with NY extra shar cheddar + fresh scallions.

Cinnamon Doughnut

Cinnamon Doughnut

$2.99
Maple Glazed Doughnut

Maple Glazed Doughnut

$2.99
Hardboiled Egg

Hardboiled Egg

$0.99
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.99

Served Cold.

SALADS

Shredded vegetable salad with Vietnamese chicken- bright lime.
Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$11.99

Quinoa dressed with lemon juice, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil topped with marinated kale, toasted spiced chickpeas, sweet potato, charred peppers, roasted onion, and golden raisins.

Sweet Potato And Black Bean Salad

Sweet Potato And Black Bean Salad

$13.99

Spiced sweet potato with marinated black beans and Cotija cheese, mixed greens, cilantro and apple cider vinaigrette.

Classic Corner Chicken Salad

Classic Corner Chicken Salad

$9.99

Housemade all white meat chicken salad; diced red onion, & celery with parsley and lemon.

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

$9.99

Housemade all white meat chicken salad; diced red onion, & celery with cilantro. Tossed in a sweet yellow curry mayonnaise and finished with sweet red grapes.

Local Greens Salad

Local Greens Salad

$9.99

Local greens with vinaigrette.

Vietnamese Shredded vegetables and chicken salad

Vietnamese Shredded vegetables and chicken salad

$9.99
Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$8.99

Local kale dressed in a traditional Caesar dressing with Parmesan. Note: Our traditional Caesar includes a touch of anchovy.

Fall Squash and tomato

Fall Squash and tomato

$13.99

Local squash with roasted tomatoes, fresh herbs and balsamic glaze. served with crisp greens.

SANDWICHES

Classic Corner Chicken Salad Sandwich

Classic Corner Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Housemade all-white meat chicken salad with diced red onion, celery, parsley & lemon on a soft roll garnished with arugula. Served Cold.

Classic Corner Cubano

Classic Corner Cubano

$12.99

Slow cooked pork shoulder layered with ham, pickles, and Swiss cheese. Served on a Cuban roll with Dijon mustard and chipotle mayonnaise. Served hot.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Thinly sliced Roast Beef topped with Swiss cheese and caramelized onion spread. chef Greg suggests asking for it warm !!!

ENTREES

Roasted Salmon with Moroccan couscous

Roasted Salmon with Moroccan couscous

$15.99

Quick cured Atlantic salmon with aromatic couscous, preserved lemon, fresh herbs and extra virgin olive oil

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$11.99

Quinoa dressed with lemon juice, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil topped with marinated kale, toasted spiced chickpeas, sweet potato, charred peppers, roasted onion, and golden raisins.

Greg's Mac & Cheese

Greg's Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Penne dripping with house made cheese sauce.

Corner Classic Bolognese Penne

Corner Classic Bolognese Penne

$8.99

Penne pasta sauced in our own Bolognese with sweet Italian sausage and ground beef, finished with cream and chopped parsley.

Thai Rice Noodle Bowl

Thai Rice Noodle Bowl

$11.99 Out of stock

Rice noodles with scallions, cilantro, julienne carrots, sesame oil, marinated tofu + peanut sauce.

SIDES

Sesame Noodles

Sesame Noodles

$8.99

Sesame noodles with spring vegetables, tamari, rice wine vinegar, chili, herbs, and sesame oil.

Roasted Beets + Goat Cheese

Roasted Beets + Goat Cheese

$8.99

with Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans & Herbs tossed in a Sherry Vinaigrette.

Classic Corner Chicken Salad

Classic Corner Chicken Salad

$9.99

Housemade all white meat chicken salad; diced red onion, & celery with parsley and lemon.

Grilled Chicken Side

Grilled Chicken Side

$5.99

Side of our grilled chicken.

Roasted Salmon-belly Side

Roasted Salmon-belly Side

$9.99

Side of roasted salmon.

Romesco Sauce

Romesco Sauce

$9.99 Out of stock

Blend of roasted peppers, sweet paprika, fresh tomatoes + roasted almonds with garlic, sherry vinegar + evoo.

Sweet Potato Hummus

Sweet Potato Hummus

$6.99

Traditional hummus blended with seasoned roasted sweet potatoes and topped with date molasses.

Herb-Y Tahini

Herb-Y Tahini

$7.99

Sesame tahini bleded with lemon, garlic, and handfulls of fresh herbs.

Corner Crudite

Corner Crudite

$8.99

Carrots, peppers, cukes + celery.

Corner Cheese Plate

Corner Cheese Plate

$16.99 Out of stock

Four Artisan Cheeses: A soft, hard, washed rind + blue.

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

$9.99

Housemade all white meat chicken salad; diced red onion, & celery with cilantro. Tossed in a sweet yellow curry mayonnaise and finished with sweet red grapes.

Cilantro Carrots

Cilantro Carrots

$7.99

Honey roasted carrots with cumin and cilantro garnish

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.99

Marinated cucumber, tomato + red onion, with pepperoncini, feta + olive garnish. Greek oregano red wine dressing

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.99 Out of stock

White Albacore tuna with EVOO, fried capers, fresh herbs, tomatoes, sliced cucumber

NOSH

Corner Cheese Plate

Corner Cheese Plate

$16.99 Out of stock

Four Artisan Cheeses: A soft, hard, washed rind + blue.

Corner Crudite

Corner Crudite

$8.99

Carrots, peppers, cukes + celery.

Sweet Potato Hummus

Sweet Potato Hummus

$6.99

Traditional hummus blended with seasoned roasted sweet potatoes and topped with date molasses.

Herb-Y Tahini

Herb-Y Tahini

$7.99

Sesame tahini bleded with lemon, garlic, and handfulls of fresh herbs.

Corner Caviar

$6.99

Chef Greg's French onion dip

Chef Greg's Salsa

$4.99 Out of stock

Chef Greg's house made salsa

Romesco Sauce

Romesco Sauce

$9.99 Out of stock

Blend of roasted peppers, sweet paprika, fresh tomatoes + roasted almonds with garlic, sherry vinegar + evoo.

DESSERTS

Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie

$1.99 Out of stock

Fresh baked and available only after 11 am.

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$5.99

A corner classic. Sweet + Lemony with a sprinkling of powdered sugar.

Flourless Cake

Flourless Cake

$8.99 Out of stock

Dense, delicious, and oh so chocolaty.

French Macaroons

French Macaroons

$1.99 Out of stock
Olive Oil Citrus Cake

Olive Oil Citrus Cake

$6.99

A dense, rich, and exceedingly moist extra-virgin olive oil cake. Whole fresh oranges and lemon, both rin

Blondie

Blondie

$4.99Out of stock

Chewy butterscotch squares liberally studded with walnut chunks and bittersweet chips

Cookie Bar

Cookie Bar

$5.99Out of stock

Chewy cookie with sweetened cream cheese layer and chocolate drizzle.

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$6.99

chocolate cake, chocolate pudding, chocolate ganache, and a white chocolate drizzle.

SOUP

Meat Soup

$8.50

Veggie Soup

$8.00

FALL FAVORITES

Brown Sugar Late

Brown Sugar Late

$5.50+

Brown sugar late , is made with espresso , Muscovado sugar syrup and steamed milk of your choice

Honey Bee Late

Honey Bee Late

$5.50+

Made with Espresso, house-made honey syrup and steamed milk of your choice

Spiced Pumpkin Caramel Late

Spiced Pumpkin Caramel Late

$5.50+

Made with espresso and our house-made spiced pumpkin caramel with steamed milk of your choice

Cardamom Cinnamon Latte

Cardamom Cinnamon Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, house made cardamom & orange blossom syrup + your choice milk.

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, Lavender syrup + your choice of milk.

Malted Mocha

Malted Mocha

$5.50+

Espresso, chocolate syrup + malted milk.

Abuelita Latte

Abuelita Latte

$5.50+

Made with espresso , spiced Mexican Chocolate and steamed milk of your choice

Apple cider

$2.75+

COFFEE & BARISTA DRINKS

Corner Cold Brew

Corner Cold Brew

$4.00+
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+
Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$3.75+

Coffee with steamed milk.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00+
Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50+

Espresso with a dollop of foam.

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso with water.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

Espresso with your choice of milk. Only small size.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.00+

A coffee with two shots of espresso.

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso with your choice of steamed, foamy milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso, chocolate and milk of your choice.

Spiced Mocha

Spiced Mocha

$4.50+
Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50+

Coffee, two shots of espresso & sweetened condensed milk.

Spanish Latte

Spanish Latte

$5.50+

2 shots of espresso, sweetened condensed milk and steamed milk of your choice. One size.

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$6.00+

Tumeric, espresso and milk of your choice.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Spiced Hot Chocolate

Spiced Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Steamer

Steamer

$4.00+

FRESH JUICE

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.99
Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.00

TEA

Black Iced Tea

$3.50+
London Fog

London Fog

$4.50+

Earl Grey Tea with Vanilla Syrup.

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$4.00
Chamomile

Chamomile

$4.00
Peppermint

Peppermint

$4.00
Lemon Rose

Lemon Rose

$4.00
Sencha

Sencha

$4.00
Jasmine

Jasmine

$4.00
Ceylon Oolong Pekoe

Ceylon Oolong Pekoe

$4.00
Oolong

Oolong

$4.00
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$4.00
Gen Maicha

Gen Maicha

$4.00
Hibiscus Mint

Hibiscus Mint

$4.00+

House made using fresh mint and dried hibiscus flowers

CORNER REFRESHERS

Blueberry Basil

Blueberry Basil

$4.00+Out of stock

Hausemde syrup combined with your choice of sparkling water

Mint Raspberry

Mint Raspberry

$4.00+Out of stock

Housemade syrup combined with your choice of sparkling water

Lemon

Lemon

$4.00+

Housemade syrups combined with your choice of water

MATCHA & CHAI

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Latte with matcha and your choice of steamed milk.

Iced Lavender Love Matcha

Iced Lavender Love Matcha

$5.00+

Matcha latte sweetened with a lavender syrup and your choice of milk.

Iced Frosty Maple Matcha

Iced Frosty Maple Matcha

$5.00+

Iced Matcha latte sweetened with maple syrup and your choice of milk.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Chai tea with your choice of steamed milk.

Raspberry Beret Matcha

Raspberry Beret Matcha

$5.00+

BOTTLED & CANNED BEVS

Aura Bora Lavender Cucumber

Aura Bora Lavender Cucumber

$3.00

From the land to your hand, meet aura bora. Our sparkling waters are made from herbs, fruits, and flowers for earthly tastes and heavenly feelings.

Aura Bora Basil Berry

Aura Bora Basil Berry

$3.00

From the land to your hand, meet aura bora. Our sparkling waters are made from herbs, fruits, and flowers for earthly tastes and heavenly feelings.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Poppi Ginger Lime Soda

Poppi Ginger Lime Soda

$3.00

If an island paradise were a flavor, it will be this combo of lime and ginger.

Poppi Orange Soda

Poppi Orange Soda

$3.00

We squeezed the finest performance out of juicy oranges to date.

Poppi Strawberry Lemon Soda

Poppi Strawberry Lemon Soda

$3.00

Crisp lemonade soars to new heights when paired with the boldness of lush strawberries.

Poppi Raspberry Rose

Poppi Raspberry Rose

$3.00

Contains natural prebiotics from unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar -- a digestive health powerhouse - to keep your gut happy, your immune system feeling healthy, and your skin glowing. Experience the fun(ctional) side of poppi!

Something Natural Tea

Something Natural Tea

$3.00
Sparkling Botanicals Grapefruit Quince

Sparkling Botanicals Grapefruit Quince

$3.75Out of stock

Grapefruit Quince elevates everyday replenishment with juicy hibiscus, aromatic yuzu and succulent quince in the perfect harmony of tangy and bittersweet effervescence. We were inspired by traditional Korean herb teas that feature quince to soothe and support easy breathing. Hibiscus is enjoyed throughout the tropics for refreshing, cooling energy and is widely regarded to help lower blood pressure, promote arterial health and support metabolism.

Sparkling Botanicals Schisandra Berry

Sparkling Botanicals Schisandra Berry

$3.75

Tart and quenching with a lovely rosé color, Schisandra Berry is an adaptogenic elixir crafted from a single ingredient: forest grown schisandra berry. Known as the “five flavor berry,” schisandra grows like a grape on a vine and has a unique balance of sweet, sour, salty, bitter and pungent tastes. For centuries in East Asia it has been used as a mood booster, beauty tonic and aphrodisiac that bolsters immunity and vigor.

Spindrift Lemon

Spindrift Lemon

$2.00

Flavored sparkling water that tastes like real fruit, because it was made with real fruit!!!!

Spindrift Orange Mango

Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.00

Flavored sparkling water that tastes like real fruit, because it was made with real fruit!!!!

TÖST Beverages

TÖST Beverages

$14.99

A Non Alcoholic Refresher! TÖST is a delicious dry sparkling beverage of white tea, white cranberry, and ginger. Equally satisfying as a daily refreshment as it is paired with fine dining!

Boylan Orange

Boylan Orange

$3.99

Refreshing and less sweet than a typical orange soda, with Italian mandarin and tangerine oils. -All natural, Pure Cane Sugar and Kosher

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Little Apple Treats Passionfruit

Little Apple Treats Passionfruit

$18.99Out of stock

For this limited edition shrub, we changed it up a bit and added Blood Oranges, which go beautifully with the passionfruit and white guavas.

Little Apple Treats lemon

Little Apple Treats lemon

$18.99
Brewli Pineapple

Brewli Pineapple

$3.50

Brewli is a lightly sparkling brewed tea.

Brewli Peaches

Brewli Peaches

$3.50

Sparkling organic brewed tea

Maine Rootbeer

Maine Rootbeer

$3.99

all natural root beer that is made and bottled in Maine. No high fructose corn syrup.

WATER

Sparkling

$1.00

Still

$1.00

MILK

MILK

$3.00

Fall Favorite

Fall Rice Crispies

Fall Rice Crispies

$6.00

Turkey and Pumpkin Rice Crispie Treats. Turkey comes decorated with with sanding sugar, sugar eye and a fondant neck. Pumpkin comes decorated with a brown sugar stem and lightly dusted with sanding sugar. Perfect for Thanksgiving, Fall festival, party favor, fundraiser or gift.

Halloween 4 Piece Truffle Set

Halloween 4 Piece Truffle Set

$16.00

Cancel the trick. Go straight for the treat. This year has been spooky enough. Add some deliciousness to your life! This box has 4 FINE & RAW chocolate truffles and is good enough to die for!

Spicy Apple Snacks

Spicy Apple Snacks

$8.00

its blend of their own organic dried heirloom apples--Pink Pearl (so pretty!) Golden Delicious, Strawberry Parfait, Rome Beauty, Gravenstein—and more—with our slightly spicy blend of Aleppo pepper, coriander, dried lime, and more!

Chips, Crackers, Popcorn + Jerky

Barbecue Snacklings Chips

Barbecue Snacklings Chips

$2.50

Barbeque flavored, impossibly crunchy, remarkably airy snack is made from simple ingredients!

BethBakes Everything Bagel Crackers

BethBakes Everything Bagel Crackers

$11.00

These Everything Bagel Crackers are made with custom-blended spices that include a touch of chili pepper and dried orange peel

Bjorn Qorn

Bjorn Qorn

$2.50

Homegrown non-gmo popcorn, seasoned with all natural, gluten free, and vegan ingredients. There is no butter or cheese! BjornQorn's special flavor comes from nutritional yeast, which is a high protein and high B-vitamin seasoning that is popular in vegan cuisine, but is especially great on popcorn.

Hen of the Woods

Hen of the Woods

$3.00

Imagine fresh from the garden chives and herbs perfectly blended with rich, creamy buttermilk. A harmonious blend of nature's best might inspire you to walk barefoot in the grass and keep the whole bag to yourself.

Jack and Friends Bbq

Jack and Friends Bbq

$9.99

Made from jackfruit (the "Jack" in our name) and pea protein, all Jack & Friends jerky is not only vegan and top 8 allergen-free, but also a good source of protein and fiber with no added sugar—truly a "plant-based jerky for any lifestyle." Our Sweet Barbecue flavor, appropriately named Jack & Barb, is sweet and tangy with hints of smoky notes to make it the perfect savory jerky for lovers of traditional BBQ flavors.

Jack and Friends Tomato

Jack and Friends Tomato

$9.99

Made from jackfruit (the "Jack" in our name) and pea protein, all Jack & Friends jerky is not only vegan and top 8 allergen-free, but also a good source of protein and fiber with no added sugar—truly a "plant-based jerky for any lifestyle." Our Tomato & Poblano Pepper flavor, appropriately named Jack & Tom, blends tomatoes, poblano peppers, and signature spice mix to bring bold, savory flavor with a spicy kick.

Jansal Valley Everything Lavash Crackers

Jansal Valley Everything Lavash Crackers

$6.50

Handcrafted in New England. These crispy delicious wheat crackers have the perfect flavor balance to enjoy on their own or paired with even the mildest cheese.

Lime Tortilla Chips Small

Lime Tortilla Chips Small

$3.00

Our lime chips provide the ultimate tailgate or potluck one-up, as they are both the ideal partner to any guacamole and an undeniably zesty solo act.

Maine Potato Chips

Maine Potato Chips

$3.00
Omg Pretzel

Omg Pretzel

$12.00

delicious gourmet flavored sourdough pretzel nuggets

Parmesan Crackers

Parmesan Crackers

$4.79

Artisan crackers made in small batches in Barcelona, crafted with high quality extra virgin olive oil, fresh herbs and unique flour.

Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$6.25

You can't go wrong with subtly sweet salted olive oil, dried, and roasted small batch plantain chips.

Righteous Felon Jerky

Righteous Felon Jerky

$6.25

The Righteous Felon original recipe and sweet, smoky, hickory flavor that started it all. This O.G. classic hit the streets in '96 and the jerky game ain't been the same ever since.

Sm Pafritas spicy chips

Sm Pafritas spicy chips

$3.00
Sweet Potato Cracker bites

Sweet Potato Cracker bites

$9.99

Made from the finest 100% natural ingredients! They are the perfect plant-based, bite-sized gluten-free snack and they are always baked and never fried. Enjoy solo or top with your favorite cheeses or gourmet meats.

Vegan Cheddar Cheezish

Vegan Cheddar Cheezish

$2.40

A wholesome, vegan and delicious cracker. A vegan twist on your favorite cracker.

Cookies, Choc, Candy, Nuts

Delicious, organic dark chocolate sea salted almonds made in Napa Valley
Autumn Roast Almonds

Autumn Roast Almonds

$8.99

Warm fall spices paired with orange peel, brandy, and organic raw sugar make this one of our most popular roasts. They are only in production for a limited time so get them while you can.

Bon Bon gummies

Bon Bon gummies

$7.99

Sweet delicious candies are your weakness? With this beautiful selection of candies, we offer you the best of the best!

Bon Bon Sour Fish

Bon Bon Sour Fish

$12.00

Swedish Sour Fish.

California Gummy Bears

California Gummy Bears

$6.95

Fruit Mix Gummy Bears.

Chocolate Hazelnut Frooze Balls

Chocolate Hazelnut Frooze Balls

$4.00

Plant powered energy balls! These Frooze Balls have all the yum of chocolate and hazelnuts infroozed into one little coconut covered incredi-ball too keep your taste buds happy and your body too!

Cliff Family Chocolate Almonds

Cliff Family Chocolate Almonds

$12.00

Lightly roasted organic almonds are coated in a rich dark organic chocolate coating that is infused with just the right amount of sea salt.

Fine + Raw Chocolate Hazelnut Chunky

Fine + Raw Chocolate Hazelnut Chunky

$4.99

This combination is bliss. Mini hazelnut chunks, made with our homemade hazelnut butter and raw cacao, may make hazelnut lovers weep with joy.

Fruit Jellies

Fruit Jellies

$0.75

Our Exotic Fruit Jellies are known for its intense flavors with over 50% of the ingredients Fresh Hawaiian Fruits. It is inspired by the traditional French confection “pates de fruits”, and received the prestigious silver sofi™ Awards from the Specialty Food Association

I love snacks

I love snacks

$2.00

Our Mixed Nuts are packed full of natural goodness and protein and are perfect for snacking. Our nuts include lightly salted peanuts, almonds, cashews and hazelnuts – a delicious and healthy combination to snack throughout the day.

Love + Chew Superfood Chia

Love + Chew Superfood Chia

$4.00

Imagine if Cookie Monster grew up and realized he should be eating more plant-based cookies... Our Chocolate Chia will bring back classic memories of munching on chocolate chip cookies in front of the TV and midnight kitchen trips to the cookie jar.

Love + Chew Superfood Mocha

Love + Chew Superfood Mocha

$4.00

Reminiscing those college days procrastinating on final exam papers, our Mocha Chip hints of the days we were young and writing in our local coffee shop. The cookie features coffee from El Salvador for a subtle kick to get you Get Sh*t Done.

Makabi & Sons Chocolate Cinnamon Cayenne Cookies

Makabi & Sons Chocolate Cinnamon Cayenne Cookies

$7.50

Shortbread butter cookies with rich cocoa, sweet cinnamon and a hint of cayenne.

Makabi & Sons Lemon Poppyseed Cookies Capri

Makabi & Sons Lemon Poppyseed Cookies Capri

$7.50

Shortbread butter cookies with bright lemon oil and crunchy poppy seeds.

Maui fruit cookie

Maui fruit cookie

$8.50

Shortbread with Hawaii Fruits was launched in 2019. They are rich shortbread cookies, flavored with vanilla and feature our signature Exotic Fruit Jellies from Hawaii grown fruits as inclusions.

Muddy Bites

Muddy Bites

$5.99

Light, crunchy, mini waffle cones filled with delicious Dark Chocolate - the best part of a sundae cone, now available as a bite-sized snack.

Raaka Black cherry

Raaka Black cherry

$6.99

THE BLACK CHERRY ON TOP Freeze-dried cherries and vanilla bean form the cherry chocolate base, but the cherry on top is the chewy dried black cherries topping the back of each bar.

Raaka Green tea Crunch

Raaka Green tea Crunch

$6.99

This bar is dedicated to the kid inside us all. Toasty genmaicha green tea-infused dark chocolate filled with crispy puffed quinoa for a comforting adult treat with a nostalgic crunch.

Raaka Oat Milk

Raaka Oat Milk

$6.99

This maple-sweetened vegan chocolate bar reminds us of homemade granola covered in chocolate; it could be breakfast, but it could also be dessert. Cane sugar-free and dairy free. Contains coconut.

Sun + Swell Clean Cookie Bites

Sun + Swell Clean Cookie Bites

$4.50

Clean ingredients, nutrient dense, and tasty - our Clean Cookie Bites are as delicious as regular cookies, but without any added sugars, preservatives, or flavors!

Swoffle: Caramel-filled Dark Chocolate Dipped

Swoffle: Caramel-filled Dark Chocolate Dipped

$3.00
Tamalitoz orange

Tamalitoz orange

$7.00

Bite Me Blood Orange Tamalitoz is another wild fusion of flavors, this time we wanted to evoke the flavors of Italian blood oranges with our chili lime sea salt blend, they transport you to some magical place where where oranges and chili come together in perfect bliss. Hand crafted European style ribbon candy filled with a uniquely Mexican blend of chili lime and sea salt.

Tamalitoz watermelon

Tamalitoz watermelon

$7.00

This is what it tastes like to be sitting on the porch of a beautiful turn of the century hacienda, hidden in the jungles outside of Merida Yucatan, pampering yourself with plates fulls of juicy watermelon sprinkled with chili, fresh lime juice and sea salt.

Ziba Almonds

Ziba Almonds

$2.50Out of stock

Almonds in the Gurbandi family feature sweet flavor proles, a light color and a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Gurbandi almonds are high in protein, Omega-3 fatty acids, folate and B2 vitamins!

Bars

Big Spoon Cherry Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar

Big Spoon Cherry Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar

$3.50

The Cherry Chocolate Bar blends fresh-roasted peanut + pecan nut butter with whole roasted pecans, tart dried cherries, chunks of organic stone-ground Askinosie dark chocolate!

Chocolate REDD Bar

Chocolate REDD Bar

$3.50
Nutty Morning Granola Bar

Nutty Morning Granola Bar

$4.00

Nutty Morning granola bars perfectly evoke nostalgic breakfast cereal flavor in each bite!

The Better Bar Berry & Quinoa

The Better Bar Berry & Quinoa

$4.00

Real food snack bar: this is not your average paste style protein bar. The Better Bar is made with all-natural, plant-based whole foods, the better bar delivers the energy bar you need without all the processed ingredients.

Fruit, Veg, Floral

Carlson Orchard Honeycrisp Apple

Carlson Orchard Honeycrisp Apple

$2.99
Corner Crudite

Corner Crudite

$8.99

Carrots, peppers, cukes + celery.

Dry Mangos

Dry Mangos

$4.00

100% organic dry mangos , no sugar added no preservatives added , vegan and gluten free. Just Sweet Colombian mangos

Edamame Beans

Edamame Beans

$4.00

Crunchy Roasted Edamame Beans are a gluten-free snack, grain-free, kosher, high protein snack, vegan snack, low sugar, no cholesterol, high fiber, and low-GI (for a great diabetic snack)