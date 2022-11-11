- Home
Corner Table Nantucket
No reviews yet
22 Federal Street
Nantucket, MA 02554
BREAKFAST
Chorizo, Egg + Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese and chorizo.
Tomato, Egg + Cotijia Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese and dry tomato jam.
Ham, Egg And Cotija Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Free range egg served on a Portuguese roll with Cotija cheese and sliced ham.
Classic Corner Chia Parfait DF
Coconut milk sweetened with agave and thickened with organic chia seeds. Served topped with fresh berries, shredded coconut, and toasted almonds.
Housemade Granola Parfait
Fresh fruit preserve topped with Greek yogurt and Ingrid’s gluten free granola ;gluten free rolled oats, chia seed, flax seed, toasted almonds, golden raisens, and dry cranberries sweetened with maple syrup.
Veggie Frittata
Farm eggs baked with sautéed spinach, onion, tomatoes, and Feta cheese. Add Shredded Kale Salad as a side for more greens.
Plain Bagel
Fresh bagel served with your choice of cream cheese or butter on the side, available toasted.
Pullman Slice
Blueberry Mini Muffin
The cutest mini muffins you ever did see.
Cheddar Scallion Savory Scone
FRESH MADE scone with NY extra shar cheddar + fresh scallions.
Cinnamon Doughnut
Maple Glazed Doughnut
Hardboiled Egg
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Served Cold.
SALADS
Power Bowl
Quinoa dressed with lemon juice, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil topped with marinated kale, toasted spiced chickpeas, sweet potato, charred peppers, roasted onion, and golden raisins.
Sweet Potato And Black Bean Salad
Spiced sweet potato with marinated black beans and Cotija cheese, mixed greens, cilantro and apple cider vinaigrette.
Classic Corner Chicken Salad
Housemade all white meat chicken salad; diced red onion, & celery with parsley and lemon.
Curry Chicken Salad
Housemade all white meat chicken salad; diced red onion, & celery with cilantro. Tossed in a sweet yellow curry mayonnaise and finished with sweet red grapes.
Local Greens Salad
Local greens with vinaigrette.
Vietnamese Shredded vegetables and chicken salad
Kale Caesar
Local kale dressed in a traditional Caesar dressing with Parmesan. Note: Our traditional Caesar includes a touch of anchovy.
Fall Squash and tomato
Local squash with roasted tomatoes, fresh herbs and balsamic glaze. served with crisp greens.
SANDWICHES
Classic Corner Chicken Salad Sandwich
Housemade all-white meat chicken salad with diced red onion, celery, parsley & lemon on a soft roll garnished with arugula. Served Cold.
Classic Corner Cubano
Slow cooked pork shoulder layered with ham, pickles, and Swiss cheese. Served on a Cuban roll with Dijon mustard and chipotle mayonnaise. Served hot.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced Roast Beef topped with Swiss cheese and caramelized onion spread. chef Greg suggests asking for it warm !!!
ENTREES
Roasted Salmon with Moroccan couscous
Quick cured Atlantic salmon with aromatic couscous, preserved lemon, fresh herbs and extra virgin olive oil
Power Bowl
Quinoa dressed with lemon juice, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil topped with marinated kale, toasted spiced chickpeas, sweet potato, charred peppers, roasted onion, and golden raisins.
Greg's Mac & Cheese
Penne dripping with house made cheese sauce.
Corner Classic Bolognese Penne
Penne pasta sauced in our own Bolognese with sweet Italian sausage and ground beef, finished with cream and chopped parsley.
Thai Rice Noodle Bowl
Rice noodles with scallions, cilantro, julienne carrots, sesame oil, marinated tofu + peanut sauce.
SIDES
Sesame Noodles
Sesame noodles with spring vegetables, tamari, rice wine vinegar, chili, herbs, and sesame oil.
Roasted Beets + Goat Cheese
with Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans & Herbs tossed in a Sherry Vinaigrette.
Classic Corner Chicken Salad
Housemade all white meat chicken salad; diced red onion, & celery with parsley and lemon.
Grilled Chicken Side
Side of our grilled chicken.
Roasted Salmon-belly Side
Side of roasted salmon.
Romesco Sauce
Blend of roasted peppers, sweet paprika, fresh tomatoes + roasted almonds with garlic, sherry vinegar + evoo.
Sweet Potato Hummus
Traditional hummus blended with seasoned roasted sweet potatoes and topped with date molasses.
Herb-Y Tahini
Sesame tahini bleded with lemon, garlic, and handfulls of fresh herbs.
Corner Crudite
Carrots, peppers, cukes + celery.
Corner Cheese Plate
Four Artisan Cheeses: A soft, hard, washed rind + blue.
Curry Chicken Salad
Housemade all white meat chicken salad; diced red onion, & celery with cilantro. Tossed in a sweet yellow curry mayonnaise and finished with sweet red grapes.
Cilantro Carrots
Honey roasted carrots with cumin and cilantro garnish
Greek Salad
Marinated cucumber, tomato + red onion, with pepperoncini, feta + olive garnish. Greek oregano red wine dressing
Tuna Salad
White Albacore tuna with EVOO, fried capers, fresh herbs, tomatoes, sliced cucumber
NOSH
Corner Cheese Plate
Four Artisan Cheeses: A soft, hard, washed rind + blue.
Corner Crudite
Carrots, peppers, cukes + celery.
Sweet Potato Hummus
Traditional hummus blended with seasoned roasted sweet potatoes and topped with date molasses.
Herb-Y Tahini
Sesame tahini bleded with lemon, garlic, and handfulls of fresh herbs.
Corner Caviar
Chef Greg's French onion dip
Chef Greg's Salsa
Chef Greg's house made salsa
Romesco Sauce
Blend of roasted peppers, sweet paprika, fresh tomatoes + roasted almonds with garlic, sherry vinegar + evoo.
DESSERTS
Fresh Baked Cookie
Fresh baked and available only after 11 am.
Lemon Bar
A corner classic. Sweet + Lemony with a sprinkling of powdered sugar.
Flourless Cake
Dense, delicious, and oh so chocolaty.
French Macaroons
Olive Oil Citrus Cake
A dense, rich, and exceedingly moist extra-virgin olive oil cake. Whole fresh oranges and lemon, both rinds and juice, add brightness and zest, while our citrus glaze shimmers like a Tuscan sunset.
Blondie
Chewy butterscotch squares liberally studded with walnut chunks and bittersweet chips
Cookie Bar
Chewy cookie with sweetened cream cheese layer and chocolate drizzle.
Mud Pie
chocolate cake, chocolate pudding, chocolate ganache, and a white chocolate drizzle.
FALL FAVORITES
Brown Sugar Late
Brown sugar late , is made with espresso , Muscovado sugar syrup and steamed milk of your choice
Honey Bee Late
Made with Espresso, house-made honey syrup and steamed milk of your choice
Spiced Pumpkin Caramel Late
Made with espresso and our house-made spiced pumpkin caramel with steamed milk of your choice
Cardamom Cinnamon Latte
Espresso, house made cardamom & orange blossom syrup + your choice milk.
Lavender Latte
Espresso, Lavender syrup + your choice of milk.
Malted Mocha
Espresso, chocolate syrup + malted milk.
Abuelita Latte
Made with espresso , spiced Mexican Chocolate and steamed milk of your choice
Apple cider
COFFEE & BARISTA DRINKS
Corner Cold Brew
Drip Coffee
Cafe au Lait
Coffee with steamed milk.
Espresso
Espresso Macchiato
Espresso with a dollop of foam.
Americano
Espresso with water.
Cortado
Espresso with your choice of milk. Only small size.
Red Eye
A coffee with two shots of espresso.
Latte
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso with your choice of steamed, foamy milk.
Mocha
Espresso, chocolate and milk of your choice.
Spiced Mocha
Vietnamese Coffee
Coffee, two shots of espresso & sweetened condensed milk.
Spanish Latte
2 shots of espresso, sweetened condensed milk and steamed milk of your choice. One size.
Golden Milk Latte
Tumeric, espresso and milk of your choice.
Hot Chocolate
Spiced Hot Chocolate
Steamer
TEA
CORNER REFRESHERS
MATCHA & CHAI
Matcha Latte
Latte with matcha and your choice of steamed milk.
Iced Lavender Love Matcha
Matcha latte sweetened with a lavender syrup and your choice of milk.
Iced Frosty Maple Matcha
Iced Matcha latte sweetened with maple syrup and your choice of milk.
Chai Latte
Chai tea with your choice of steamed milk.
Raspberry Beret Matcha
BOTTLED & CANNED BEVS
Aura Bora Lavender Cucumber
From the land to your hand, meet aura bora. Our sparkling waters are made from herbs, fruits, and flowers for earthly tastes and heavenly feelings.
Aura Bora Basil Berry
From the land to your hand, meet aura bora. Our sparkling waters are made from herbs, fruits, and flowers for earthly tastes and heavenly feelings.
Mexican Coke
Poppi Ginger Lime Soda
If an island paradise were a flavor, it will be this combo of lime and ginger.
Poppi Orange Soda
We squeezed the finest performance out of juicy oranges to date.
Poppi Strawberry Lemon Soda
Crisp lemonade soars to new heights when paired with the boldness of lush strawberries.
Poppi Raspberry Rose
Contains natural prebiotics from unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar -- a digestive health powerhouse - to keep your gut happy, your immune system feeling healthy, and your skin glowing. Experience the fun(ctional) side of poppi!
Something Natural Tea
Sparkling Botanicals Grapefruit Quince
Grapefruit Quince elevates everyday replenishment with juicy hibiscus, aromatic yuzu and succulent quince in the perfect harmony of tangy and bittersweet effervescence. We were inspired by traditional Korean herb teas that feature quince to soothe and support easy breathing. Hibiscus is enjoyed throughout the tropics for refreshing, cooling energy and is widely regarded to help lower blood pressure, promote arterial health and support metabolism.
Sparkling Botanicals Schisandra Berry
Tart and quenching with a lovely rosé color, Schisandra Berry is an adaptogenic elixir crafted from a single ingredient: forest grown schisandra berry. Known as the “five flavor berry,” schisandra grows like a grape on a vine and has a unique balance of sweet, sour, salty, bitter and pungent tastes. For centuries in East Asia it has been used as a mood booster, beauty tonic and aphrodisiac that bolsters immunity and vigor.
Spindrift Lemon
Flavored sparkling water that tastes like real fruit, because it was made with real fruit!!!!
Spindrift Orange Mango
Flavored sparkling water that tastes like real fruit, because it was made with real fruit!!!!
TÖST Beverages
A Non Alcoholic Refresher! TÖST is a delicious dry sparkling beverage of white tea, white cranberry, and ginger. Equally satisfying as a daily refreshment as it is paired with fine dining!
Boylan Orange
Refreshing and less sweet than a typical orange soda, with Italian mandarin and tangerine oils. -All natural, Pure Cane Sugar and Kosher
Bottled Water
Little Apple Treats Passionfruit
For this limited edition shrub, we changed it up a bit and added Blood Oranges, which go beautifully with the passionfruit and white guavas.
Little Apple Treats lemon
Brewli Pineapple
Brewli is a lightly sparkling brewed tea.
Brewli Peaches
Sparkling organic brewed tea
Maine Rootbeer
all natural root beer that is made and bottled in Maine. No high fructose corn syrup.
MILK
Fall Favorite
Fall Rice Crispies
Turkey and Pumpkin Rice Crispie Treats. Turkey comes decorated with with sanding sugar, sugar eye and a fondant neck. Pumpkin comes decorated with a brown sugar stem and lightly dusted with sanding sugar. Perfect for Thanksgiving, Fall festival, party favor, fundraiser or gift.
Halloween 4 Piece Truffle Set
Cancel the trick. Go straight for the treat. This year has been spooky enough. Add some deliciousness to your life! This box has 4 FINE & RAW chocolate truffles and is good enough to die for!
Spicy Apple Snacks
its blend of their own organic dried heirloom apples--Pink Pearl (so pretty!) Golden Delicious, Strawberry Parfait, Rome Beauty, Gravenstein—and more—with our slightly spicy blend of Aleppo pepper, coriander, dried lime, and more!
Chips, Crackers, Popcorn + Jerky
Barbecue Snacklings Chips
Barbeque flavored, impossibly crunchy, remarkably airy snack is made from simple ingredients!
BethBakes Everything Bagel Crackers
These Everything Bagel Crackers are made with custom-blended spices that include a touch of chili pepper and dried orange peel
Bjorn Qorn
Homegrown non-gmo popcorn, seasoned with all natural, gluten free, and vegan ingredients. There is no butter or cheese! BjornQorn's special flavor comes from nutritional yeast, which is a high protein and high B-vitamin seasoning that is popular in vegan cuisine, but is especially great on popcorn.
Hen of the Woods
Imagine fresh from the garden chives and herbs perfectly blended with rich, creamy buttermilk. A harmonious blend of nature's best might inspire you to walk barefoot in the grass and keep the whole bag to yourself.
Jack and Friends Bbq
Made from jackfruit (the "Jack" in our name) and pea protein, all Jack & Friends jerky is not only vegan and top 8 allergen-free, but also a good source of protein and fiber with no added sugar—truly a "plant-based jerky for any lifestyle." Our Sweet Barbecue flavor, appropriately named Jack & Barb, is sweet and tangy with hints of smoky notes to make it the perfect savory jerky for lovers of traditional BBQ flavors.
Jack and Friends Tomato
Made from jackfruit (the "Jack" in our name) and pea protein, all Jack & Friends jerky is not only vegan and top 8 allergen-free, but also a good source of protein and fiber with no added sugar—truly a "plant-based jerky for any lifestyle." Our Tomato & Poblano Pepper flavor, appropriately named Jack & Tom, blends tomatoes, poblano peppers, and signature spice mix to bring bold, savory flavor with a spicy kick.
Jansal Valley Everything Lavash Crackers
Handcrafted in New England. These crispy delicious wheat crackers have the perfect flavor balance to enjoy on their own or paired with even the mildest cheese.
Lime Tortilla Chips Small
Our lime chips provide the ultimate tailgate or potluck one-up, as they are both the ideal partner to any guacamole and an undeniably zesty solo act.
Maine Potato Chips
Omg Pretzel
delicious gourmet flavored sourdough pretzel nuggets
Parmesan Crackers
Artisan crackers made in small batches in Barcelona, crafted with high quality extra virgin olive oil, fresh herbs and unique flour.
Plantain Chips
You can't go wrong with subtly sweet salted olive oil, dried, and roasted small batch plantain chips.
Righteous Felon Jerky
The Righteous Felon original recipe and sweet, smoky, hickory flavor that started it all. This O.G. classic hit the streets in '96 and the jerky game ain't been the same ever since.
Sm Pafritas spicy chips
Sweet Potato Cracker bites
Made from the finest 100% natural ingredients! They are the perfect plant-based, bite-sized gluten-free snack and they are always baked and never fried. Enjoy solo or top with your favorite cheeses or gourmet meats.
Vegan Cheddar Cheezish
A wholesome, vegan and delicious cracker. A vegan twist on your favorite cracker.
Cookies, Choc, Candy, Nuts
Autumn Roast Almonds
Warm fall spices paired with orange peel, brandy, and organic raw sugar make this one of our most popular roasts. They are only in production for a limited time so get them while you can.
Bon Bon gummies
Sweet delicious candies are your weakness? With this beautiful selection of candies, we offer you the best of the best!
Bon Bon Sour Fish
Swedish Sour Fish.
California Gummy Bears
Fruit Mix Gummy Bears.
Chocolate Hazelnut Frooze Balls
Plant powered energy balls! These Frooze Balls have all the yum of chocolate and hazelnuts infroozed into one little coconut covered incredi-ball too keep your taste buds happy and your body too!
Cliff Family Chocolate Almonds
Lightly roasted organic almonds are coated in a rich dark organic chocolate coating that is infused with just the right amount of sea salt.
Fine + Raw Chocolate Hazelnut Chunky
This combination is bliss. Mini hazelnut chunks, made with our homemade hazelnut butter and raw cacao, may make hazelnut lovers weep with joy.
Fruit Jellies
Our Exotic Fruit Jellies are known for its intense flavors with over 50% of the ingredients Fresh Hawaiian Fruits. It is inspired by the traditional French confection “pates de fruits”, and received the prestigious silver sofi™ Awards from the Specialty Food Association
I love snacks
Our Mixed Nuts are packed full of natural goodness and protein and are perfect for snacking. Our nuts include lightly salted peanuts, almonds, cashews and hazelnuts – a delicious and healthy combination to snack throughout the day.
Love + Chew Superfood Chia
Imagine if Cookie Monster grew up and realized he should be eating more plant-based cookies... Our Chocolate Chia will bring back classic memories of munching on chocolate chip cookies in front of the TV and midnight kitchen trips to the cookie jar.
Love + Chew Superfood Mocha
Reminiscing those college days procrastinating on final exam papers, our Mocha Chip hints of the days we were young and writing in our local coffee shop. The cookie features coffee from El Salvador for a subtle kick to get you Get Sh*t Done.
Makabi & Sons Chocolate Cinnamon Cayenne Cookies
Shortbread butter cookies with rich cocoa, sweet cinnamon and a hint of cayenne.
Makabi & Sons Lemon Poppyseed Cookies Capri
Shortbread butter cookies with bright lemon oil and crunchy poppy seeds.
Maui fruit cookie
Shortbread with Hawaii Fruits was launched in 2019. They are rich shortbread cookies, flavored with vanilla and feature our signature Exotic Fruit Jellies from Hawaii grown fruits as inclusions.
Muddy Bites
Light, crunchy, mini waffle cones filled with delicious Dark Chocolate - the best part of a sundae cone, now available as a bite-sized snack.
Raaka Black cherry
THE BLACK CHERRY ON TOP Freeze-dried cherries and vanilla bean form the cherry chocolate base, but the cherry on top is the chewy dried black cherries topping the back of each bar.
Raaka Green tea Crunch
This bar is dedicated to the kid inside us all. Toasty genmaicha green tea-infused dark chocolate filled with crispy puffed quinoa for a comforting adult treat with a nostalgic crunch.
Raaka Oat Milk
This maple-sweetened vegan chocolate bar reminds us of homemade granola covered in chocolate; it could be breakfast, but it could also be dessert. Cane sugar-free and dairy free. Contains coconut.
Sun + Swell Clean Cookie Bites
Clean ingredients, nutrient dense, and tasty - our Clean Cookie Bites are as delicious as regular cookies, but without any added sugars, preservatives, or flavors!
Swoffle: Caramel-filled Dark Chocolate Dipped
Tamalitoz orange
Bite Me Blood Orange Tamalitoz is another wild fusion of flavors, this time we wanted to evoke the flavors of Italian blood oranges with our chili lime sea salt blend, they transport you to some magical place where where oranges and chili come together in perfect bliss. Hand crafted European style ribbon candy filled with a uniquely Mexican blend of chili lime and sea salt.
Tamalitoz watermelon
This is what it tastes like to be sitting on the porch of a beautiful turn of the century hacienda, hidden in the jungles outside of Merida Yucatan, pampering yourself with plates fulls of juicy watermelon sprinkled with chili, fresh lime juice and sea salt.
Ziba Almonds
Almonds in the Gurbandi family feature sweet flavor proles, a light color and a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Gurbandi almonds are high in protein, Omega-3 fatty acids, folate and B2 vitamins!
Bars
Big Spoon Cherry Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar
The Cherry Chocolate Bar blends fresh-roasted peanut + pecan nut butter with whole roasted pecans, tart dried cherries, chunks of organic stone-ground Askinosie dark chocolate!
Chocolate REDD Bar
Nutty Morning Granola Bar
Nutty Morning granola bars perfectly evoke nostalgic breakfast cereal flavor in each bite!
The Better Bar Berry & Quinoa
Real food snack bar: this is not your average paste style protein bar. The Better Bar is made with all-natural, plant-based whole foods, the better bar delivers the energy bar you need without all the processed ingredients.
Fruit, Veg, Floral
Carlson Orchard Honeycrisp Apple
Corner Crudite
Carrots, peppers, cukes + celery.
Dry Mangos
100% organic dry mangos , no sugar added no preservatives added , vegan and gluten free. Just Sweet Colombian mangos
Edamame Beans
Crunchy Roasted Edamame Beans are a gluten-free snack, grain-free, kosher, high protein snack, vegan snack, low sugar, no cholesterol, high fiber, and low-GI (for a great diabetic snack)