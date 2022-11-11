Corner Table Nantucket

Jack and Friends Bbq

$9.99

Made from jackfruit (the "Jack" in our name) and pea protein, all Jack & Friends jerky is not only vegan and top 8 allergen-free, but also a good source of protein and fiber with no added sugar—truly a "plant-based jerky for any lifestyle." Our Sweet Barbecue flavor, appropriately named Jack & Barb, is sweet and tangy with hints of smoky notes to make it the perfect savory jerky for lovers of traditional BBQ flavors.