Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corner Tap

review star

No reviews yet

1905 Cliff Drive Suite F

Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$8.00

Served with beer cheese and dijon.

HOUSE CHIPS FRENCH ONION

$4.00

HOUSE CHIPS PLAIN

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

Cavatappi, beer cheese blend, bread crumbs

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$11.25

Roasted cauliflower, shishito peppers, olives, tonnato sauce, lemon

ROASTED JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.50

Chive cream cheese, crispy bacon

WINGS-BBQ

$13.00

Crispy mix of drumettes & flats

WINGS-Buffalo

$13.00

Crispy mix of drumettes & flats

WINGS-Dry Spice

$13.00

Crispy mix of drumettes & flats

WINGS-Plain

$13.00

Crispy mix of drumettes & flats

Side of Fries

$5.00

Served with beer cheese and dijon.

Flatbread

MARGHERITA Flatbread

$14.50

California crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, domestic parmesan, olive oil

VEGETABLE Flatbread

$14.50

Romesco sauce, cauliflower, market vegetables

CARNE ASADA Flatbread

$16.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, flank steak, cilantro, onion, roasted tomatillo de arbol salsa, queso fresco

SAUSAGE & POTATO Flatbread

$15.50

Bianca, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, rosemary potato, herbs

PROSCIUTTO Flatbread

$15.50

Bianca, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, pear, shaved domestic parmesan

BBQ CHICKEN Flatbread

$15.50

Tangy BBQ, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, cilantro, cashews

PESTO CHICKEN Flatbread

$15.50

Grilled chicken, pesto, fresh mozzarella, red bell pepper, shallots, chili flakes

MEAT LOVERS Flatbread

$16.00

California crushed tomato, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, flank steak, bacon, mixed olives, pickled red onions

Salads

ARUGULA

$12.50

Arugula, fennel, dried cranberries, oranges, sunflower seeds, orange vinaigrette

BUTTER LETTUCE

$12.50

Butter leaf lettuce, spiced cashews, pears, gorgonzola crumbles, blue cheese dressing

RED LEAF

$13.00

Red leaf lettuce, citrus, avocado, seeded granola, green goddess

Kid's

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$9.50

Kids Mac

$7.00

butter, cream, cheddar

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$7.75

Kids Pepperoni

$10.50

Specials

Buffalo Mac 'n' Cheese

$14.00

Chips and Guac

$14.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Sweet chipotle crema Avocado crema Steak and or chicken Pepperjack cheese Pico de gallo Flour tortilla

California Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla, carne asada, tator tots, guacamole, jack cheese, lime crema, side of spicy green salsa

Tacos

$16.00

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Sweet chipotle crema Avocado crema Steak and or chicken Pepperjack cheese Pico de gallo Flour tortilla

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.75

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.75

Extras

Bacon

$2.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Blue cheese crumbles

$0.75

Chicken

$4.00

Cilantro

Flank Steak

$6.00

Gluten Free Crust

$2.00

Italian Sausage

$1.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Mozzarella

$2.00

Olives

$0.75

Parmesean

$1.00

Pears

$1.00

Pepperoni

$2.00

Red Onions

$0.75

Prosciutto

$2.50

Queso Fresco

$1.50

Raw Onions

$0.75

Roasted Garlic

$0.75

Rosemary Potato

$1.00

Tannato Sauce

$1.00

avocado

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Dry Spice

$0.50

tomatillo salsa

$1.00

Chipotle Crema

$1.50

Lime Crema

$1.50

Draft Beer (Copy)

Enegren Valkyrie

$8.00

M. Special Sabado Tarde

$8.00

Pizza Port 'Sharkbite' Red

$8.00

Rincon 'Waves of Wheat'

$8.00

Tim HH

$5.00

LG 'Pale from the Crypt'

$8.00

Made West Blonde 16oz

$8.00

Island Avocado Honey 16oz

$8.00

Boochcraft 12oz

$9.00

SB Cider Co. 12oz

$8.00

Bobby HH

$5.00

Knee Deep 'Breaking Bud'

$8.00Out of stock

Liquid Gravity 'Miami Heist' DIPA 12oz

$9.00

Made West 'Short Lived' IPA

$8.00

Maine Brewing 'Lunch' IPA

$7.00

Manny HH

$5.00

TH 'Liquid Candy' Hazy IPA

$8.00

TDNE 'Two Moon Ritual'

$8.00

Topa Topa Chief Peak

$8.00Out of stock

Firestone 'The Feral One' 12oz

$8.00

M. Special American Lager

$8.00

Enegren 'Leichbier' Lager

$8.00

Stone 'Buenaveza'

$8.00

TDNE 'Fest Bier'

$8.00

Trumer Pilsner

$8.00Out of stock

Ashland

$8.00

Mucho Aloha 'Blueberry Lemonade' 12oz

$8.00

Topa Topa 'Tux Nitro'

$8.00

Cali Squeeze 'Blood Orange'

$8.00

Beachwood 'Hef Leopard'

$8.00

Flight

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails (Copy)

Fall Hecker-Rita

$13.00

Jungle Bird

$13.00

Mariposa

$13.00

Mesa Mom

$13.00

Oaxacan Glider

$13.00

Sangria

$13.00

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

H20

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Iced Water

Water - No Ice

Juices

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Mixed N/A

Aranciata

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Limonata

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Hats

Jimmy Hat

$26.00

Patch Hat

$26.00

T-Shirts

Small Logo T-Shirt

$15.00

Medium Logo T-Shirt

$15.00

Large Logo T-Shirt

$15.00

XL Logo T-Shirt

$15.00

Sweatshirts

Small Logo Hoodie

$45.00

Medium Logo Hoodie

$45.00

Large Logo Hoodie

$45.00

XL Logo Hoodie

$45.00

M Zip Employee Hoodie

$15.00

L Zip Employee Hoodie

$15.00

XL Zip Employee Hoodie

$15.00

Misc

Tulip Glass

$10.00

Silicon Pint Glass

$16.00

Logo Glass

$8.00

Sticker

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Beer, Bar, & Eatery

Location

1905 Cliff Drive Suite F, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Corner Tap image
Corner Tap image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sazon Latino Catering - 1417 San Andres Street
orange starNo Reviews
1417 San Andres Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Sushi Teri - Bath Street
orange starNo Reviews
1013 Bath Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
4 Eggs & Pizza - Victoria Court
orange star4.9 • 56
1221 State St #10 Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Santa Barbara
orange star4.5 • 123
1213 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Beans BBQ - 1230 A State Street
orange starNo Reviews
1230 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
The Daisy Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1221 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara

Kyle's Kitchen - Santa Barbara
orange star4.5 • 3,609
791 Chapala Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - De La Vina
orange star4.5 • 3,046
2911 De La Vina St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
orange star4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Stella Mare's
orange star4.6 • 2,133
50 Los Patos Way Santa Barbara, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
TAP Thai Cuisine - 3130 State St
orange star4.5 • 2,111
3130 State St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Flavor of India - 3026 State Street
orange star4.3 • 1,601
3026 state street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Barbara
Goleta
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ventura
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston