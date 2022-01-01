Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corner Tavern- Georgetown 815 Front Street

review star

No reviews yet

815 Front Street

Georgetown, SC 29440

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

5 Chicken Wings

$8.00

10 Chicken Wings

$15.00

20 Chicken Wings

$28.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.50

Lightly floured and fried tossed in house buffalo

Chips

$0.50

Chips & Cheese Dip

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chips Cheese & Salsa

$7.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$9.50

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Homemade Fry Platter

$8.00

Hummus & Pimento Plate

$9.00

Large Nachos

$13.00

Small Nachos

$7.50

Veggie Platter

$7.00

Seared Tuna

$18.00

Street Corn

$7.00Out of stock

30 wings

$42.00

Sandwiches

Tavern Club

$13.50

Turkey Sandwich

$13.50

Shrimp Poboy

$14.50

BLT

$7.00

Salmon BLT

$17.50

Steak & Cheese

$13.00

Portabella

$12.00

Tavern Cuban

$13.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$11.00

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Chop Chop Salad

$15.00

Heirloom Tomato and Peach

$15.00

Caeser Salad

$10.00

Wild Alaskan Salmon Salad

$17.00

Quesadillas

Ancho Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Southern Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Specialty Burgers

Balsamic Burger

$17.00

Black and Blue

$16.00

Jive Turkey Burger

$14.00

Lamb Burger

$16.00

The Supersmash Burger

$15.00

Tavern Burger

$12.50

Tavern Melt

$15.00

The Carpetbagger

$18.00

The Tavernator

$20.00

The Veganing

$15.50

Truffle Burger

$16.00

Veggie Black Bean

$13.50

Ghost B.C.

$16.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Entrees

Blackened Salmon CousCous

$21.00

Pork Porterhouse

$20.00Out of stock

Guinness Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Pimento Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Green Beans w/ Sliced Almonds

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Baby Caesar

$4.00

Soup

Bowl Chicken & Dumplings

$5.00

B.S.O.D.

$5.00

Cup Chicken & Dumpling

$3.00

C.S.O.D.

$3.00

Add On's

Add 1000 Island

$1.00

Add Almonds

$1.00

Add Artichoke

$1.00

Add Arugula

$2.00

Add Arugula (Burger)

$1.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Balsamic Vin

$1.00

Add BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Add BC Crumbles

$1.00

Add Black Beans

$1.00

Add Black Olives

$1.00

Add Blackened

$1.00

Add Breaded blackened

$1.00

Add Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Add Burger Patty

Add Carm Onions

$1.00

Add Carrots

$0.50

Add Celery

$0.50

Add Cheddar

$1.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Chimmichurri

$2.00

Add Cilantro

$1.00

Add Cilantro Cream

$2.00

Add Cranberries

$1.00

Add Cucumbers

$1.00

Add Egg

$1.00

Add Feta

$1.00

Add Garlic

$1.00

Add Garlic Bread

$1.00

Add Ghost Pepper Cheese

$2.00

Add Goat Cheese

$1.00

Add Gouda

$1.00

Add Granny Smith Apples

$1.00

Add Ground Beef

$4.00

Add Ham

$5.00

Add Honey Mustard

$1.00

Add House Vin

$1.00

Add Hummus

$2.50

Add Jalapenos

$1.00

Add Kalamata Olives

$1.00

Add Lemon Aloli

$1.00

Add Meatballs

$4.00

Add Mojo

$1.00

Add Mozzarella

$1.00

Add Mushrooms

$2.00

Add Oregano

$1.00

Add Parm

$1.00

Add shredded Pepper Jack

$1.00

Add Pepperoncini

$1.00

Add Philly Steak

$6.00

Add Pickled Onions

$1.00

Add Pimento

$2.00

Add Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Add Pita Bread

$1.00

Add Pork

$5.00

Add Portabella

$2.50

Add Provolone

$1.00

Add Queso

$3.25

Add Ranch

$1.00

Add Red Onion

$1.00

Add Remoulade

$1.00

Add Roasted Red

$2.00

Add Romaine

$2.00

Add Salmon

$6.50

Add Salsa

$1.00

Add Shredded Cheddar

$1.00

Add Shredded Spicy Jack

$1.00

Add Shrimp

$6.50

Add Smoked Turkey

$5.00

Add Sour Cream

$1.00

Add Spicy Jack

$1.00

Add Spinach

$2.00

Add Swiss

$1.00

Add Tomatoes

$1.00

Add truffle oil

$1.00

Add Tuna

$8.00

Add Tzatziki

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Marinara

$3.00

Green Verde

$0.50

Party Platters

Almond & Green Bean Platter

$75.00

Angel Hair Primavera

$80.00

Baked Potato Bar

$160.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$150.00

Beefy Mac n Cheese

$90.00

Broccoli Mac n Cheese Platter

$80.00

BYO Burger Bar

$330.00

Cheesecake Bites

$265.00

Chip Cheese & Salsa Platter

$35.00

Creole Seared Salmon Platter

$550.00

Deli Platter

$90.00

Fried Artichoke Platter

$60.00

Fried Chicken Platter

$180.00

Fruit Platter

$60.00

Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potato Platter

$80.00

Greek Salad Platter

$80.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken Platter

$100.00

Hummus Platter

$50.00

Pasta Salad Platter

$120.00

Pear Salad Platter

$80.00

Salad Platter

$65.00

Shrimp Platter

$135.00

Spinach & Artichoke Platter

$70.00

Tater Tot Platter

$50.00

Veggie Medley

$60.00

Veggie Tray

$40.00

Wing Platter

$95.00

Brownie Tray

$40.00

Sides a la Carte

1000 Island

$1.00

Baby Caeser

$4.00

Black Beans

$2.50

Chips

$1.00

Curried Ketchup

$1.00

Fries

$4.00

Green Beans w/ Sliced Almonds

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Horseradish Mayonaise

$1.00

Side Korean BBQ

$1.00

Lemon Aioli

$1.00

Lemon Pepper Sprinkles

$0.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Mushrooms & Onions

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pita

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Cheese Dip

$3.50

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Lg Salsa

$3.00

Side Sm Salsa

$1.00

Side Sriracha Ranch

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Thai Chili

$1.00

Toast

$2.00

Dressing ($)

$1.00

Tarter Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$0.75

Mango Salsa

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids PB&J

$6.25

Gorilla Cheese

$6.25

Kid Hummus

$6.25

Kids Super Platter

$6.25

Dessert

Bumbu Rhum Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$4.00

Specials

Black bean Turkey Chili w/ Garlic bread

$4.00+

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Side Waffle w/ syrup

$4.00

Chicken and waffles

$9.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.50

B52

$7.50

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Beachwater

$10.00

Black Russian

$7.50

Blue Motherfucker

$11.00

Bourbon Cowboy

$14.00

Dark and Stormy

$6.50

Fishbowl

$28.00

French Connection

$10.00

French Kiss

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Grateful Dead

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Horse's Neck

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Liquid Cocaine

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$11.00

Long Beach

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00

Atl Bomb

$7.00

Huricane

$10.00

Baby guiness

$7.50

Car Bomb

$7.00

Manhatten

$12.50

Maple Old Fashioned

$15.00

Melon Ball

$6.50

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Mini Fishbowl

$7.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pimms Cup

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Russian Quaalude

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screaming Orgasm

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Smoke on the Winyah

$15.00Out of stock

Surfer on Acid

$7.00

Tavern Negroni

$13.00

Tenn Tea

$9.50

Tiki-La Dreams

$10.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$17.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

White Russian

$8.00

Cherry Limeade

$7.50

SP 30

$7.00

Winyah Some

$7.00

No-Heato Mojito

$7.00

Sparkling Red Head

$7.00

Paloma Rita

$7.00

Cold Glass

Wine

GLS McManis Zinfandel

$8.00

GLS Hamilton Branch Cabernet

$13.00

GLS Chronic red blend

$7.50

GLS Villa Rocca Valpolicella

$6.00

GLS Luca Malbec

$6.00Out of stock

Line 39 Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS LaCREMA Pinotnoir

$11.50

BTL Xavier Gigondas 2019

$35.00

BTL Hamilton Branch Cabernet

$45.50

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir Monterey

$40.25

BTL Villa Rocca Valpolicella

$21.00

BTL Luca Malbec

$21.00

GLS 100 Nails Chardonnay

$6.50

GLS Valley of the moon Pinot Blanc

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Line 39 Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Allanca Vhino Verde

$7.50

GLS Black oak chardonnay

$6.50

Robert Hall Sauv Blamc

$11.00

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$38.50Out of stock

BTL Vera Vinho Verde Branco

$33.25

BTL Picket Fence

$24.50

BTL Line 39 Pinot Grigio

$31.50

Waipara Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00Out of stock

Robert Hall

$44.00

GLS Da Luca Sparkling Rose

$8.25Out of stock

BTL Da Luca Sparkling Rose

$29.00

GLS Da Luca Prosecco

$9.50

GLS Mimosa

$10.50

GLS Pointsettia

$10.50

Brut

$6.00

BTL Laurent Perrier Brut

$75.00

BTL Mas Vi Cava

$26.00

BTL Zardetto Prosecco

$36.00

BTL Da Luca Prosecco

$33.25

Brut

$12.00

Blt Mimosa

$18.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mr.Pibb

$2.00

Soda

Sprite

$2.00

Unsweet

$2.00

Sweet

$2.00

Half And Half

$2.00

Palmer

$2.00

Tonic

Abita Root Beer

$4.50

Blood Orange Pellegrino

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Pop Mock

$7.00

Red Bull

$3.50

S Pellegrino

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Almond Cookie Martini

$12.50

Hibiscus Marg

$6.00

Candy Corn Martini

$10.00

Poisoned Apple

$9.50

Cursed Cosmo

$9.00

The Scream

$7.00

Ciggarettes

American Spirit Blues

$9.00

American Spirit Yellow

$9.00

Camel Lights

$9.00

Camel Menthols

$9.00

Marlboro 27

$9.00

Marlboro Lights

$9.00

Marlboro Red

$9.00

Newports

$9.00

Parliament Lights

$9.00

CT Merch

CT Shirt

$20.00

CT Glass

$5.00

Merman Pin

$9.00

Stickers

$2.00

Mermaid Pool Sticker

$3.00

Buttons

$2.00

Shot Glasses

$8.00

Coffee Mug

$11.00

Bandanna

$12.00

Foam Finger

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

American Tavern located on the Winyah Bay in Historic Georgetown, Sc.

Location

815 Front Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rollin Local - Georgetown
orange star4.6 • 831
732 Front St Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext
Buzz’s Roost
orange star4.2 • 1,736
911 Front St Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext
Root - Georgetown
orange star4.3 • 294
919 Front Street Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext
Island Bar and Grill Pawleys Island
orange starNo Reviews
10744 OCEAN HWY PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC 29585
View restaurantnext
Parlor Doughnuts - Pawleys Island - 11359 Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
11359 Hwy Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext
Pawley's Tap & Pour - 13089 Ocean Hwy B2 / B3
orange starNo Reviews
13089 Ocean Hwy A4 Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Georgetown

Buzz’s Roost
orange star4.2 • 1,736
911 Front St Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext
Rollin Local - Georgetown
orange star4.6 • 831
732 Front St Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext
Root - Georgetown
orange star4.3 • 294
919 Front Street Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Georgetown
Pawleys Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston