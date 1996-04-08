Corner Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American

Corner Bar & Grill 4015 Owen Rd. Fenton, MI 48430

review star

No reviews yet

4015 Owen Road

Fenton, MI 48430

Popular Items

Black n' Blue

$17.00

Our classic burger blend blackened, onion bun, smoked blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, pickled onions.

Corner Bar Philly

$17.00

Shaved ribeye, toasted hoagie roll, grilled mushrooms & onions, banana peppers, mozzarella, au jalapeño jus.

JCB (Jalapeño Cream Cheese)

$19.00

Bison burger, onion bun, mixed greens, tomato, onions, jalapeño cream cheese.


OPENING ACTS

Adult Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Breaded all natural chicken, soaked in Frank's Red Hot and Buttermilk then Fried to perfection.

As App

Baked Feta Dip

$15.00

Baked creamy Feta Cucumber Mousse, served with grilled pita bread dashed with Sea Salt.

Bonsai Balls

$14.00

Smokey and tangy bonsai sauce, meatballs, Kimchi slaw served over white rice.

Brussel Tacos

$14.00

Fried brussel sprouts, sweet chili glaze, pickled onion, avocado, goat cheese, and mozzarella blend. Served on white corn tortilla shells.

CBG Baked Mac

$15.00

Select five-cheese blend, cavatappi pasta, house braised pork, bacon and our signature housemade barbeque sauce.

Chilli Glazed Shrimp

$17.00

Select five-cheese blend, cavatappi pasta, house braised pork, bacon and our signature housemade barbeque sauce.

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Cowboy Sliders (3)

$12.00

Our classic burger blend, melted smoked gouda cheese, tangy house BBQ, topped with crispy fried onions.

Fish Tacos (3)

$14.00

Blackened or fried North Atlantic, Blue Fjord cod, fresh pico de gallo, pickled onions, Mexican cabbage slaw, white corn tortilla, mozzarella, lime sour cream.

Krispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Fried brussels sprouts, red wine vinaigrette, candied walnuts, crispy capers.

Party Pountine

$14.00

Rosemary fries, jalapeño gravy, topped with white cheddar cheese curds. Sub Sweet Potato Fries $2

Quesadilla

$14.00+

Seasoned all-natural shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, housemade southwest ranch sauce, gilled onion & peppers, served with all the toppings. Sub Shaved Rib-Eye Steak $3

Ribeye Nacho

$16.00

Dry-aged beef from “Farm Field Table”, shaved ribeye, pico, shaved lettuce, jalapeño bacon cheese sauce, lime sour cream, over house tortilla chips.

Smokey Hummus

$12.00

Smokey chickpea hummus, served with grilled pita or fresh veggies.

Wings W Fries

$16.00

House jumbo wings with rosemary fries. Served plain or your choice of barbeque, buffalo or sweet chili glaze.

Whipped Ricotta

$9.00

HANDHELDS

Black n' Blue

$17.00

Our classic burger blend blackened, onion bun, smoked blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, pickled onions.

Burger Of The Month

$18.00

House beef blend burger with Sun-dried Tomato Jam, Bacon Jam, Guyere Swiss cheese, and leaf Spinach.

CBG Steak Burger

$17.00

Dry-aged beef from “Farm Field Table”, premium blend of brisket, chuck and short rib, onion bun, grilled mushrooms, black pepper horseradish compound butter, swiss, topped with fried onions.

CBLT

$16.00

Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Black Label bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce, balsamic mayo, Detroit brioche bun.

Classic Burger

$17.00

Classic burger blend, American cheese, sesame bun, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, ketchup, mustard, mayo.

Corner Bar Philly

$17.00

Shaved ribeye, toasted hoagie roll, grilled mushrooms & onions, banana peppers, mozzarella, au jalapeño jus.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy all-natural chicken, pickle, honey mustard, topped with zesty housemade coleslaw served on a sesame bun.

JCB (Jalapeño Cream Cheese)

$19.00

Bison burger, onion bun, mixed greens, tomato, onions, jalapeño cream cheese.

Monday Night Burger Special

$12.00

Classic burger blend, American cheese, sesame bun, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, ketchup, mustard, mayo. **SERVED WITH CHIPS**

Nashville Chicken

$17.00

Mediterranean Falafel

$15.00

House made Falafel, smokey hummus, mixed greens, pickled onions, tomatoes and savory mango sauce in a fresh grilled pita.

Sriracha Melt

$17.00

HEADLINERS

Black Sabbath Salmon

$25.00

8 oz. blackened pan seared Faroe Island salmon, smoked blue cheese butter, urban greens citrus salad, pickled onions, cucumber and orange segments.

Brick Chicken

$19.00

All-natural pan seared boneless chicken breast, smashed red skin potatoes, bacon, scallions, grilled asparagus.

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Housemade Sugar Pearl Belgian Waffle, Buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast, drizzled with rich creme anglaise and a side of syrup. Make it Nashville for a $1

Black Pepper Crusted Strip Steak

$28.00

Black pepper crusted Strip Steak, smashed redskin potatoes and grilled asparagus. Served with our house 'Zep' Sauce

Cajun Pasta

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta topped with smoked Andouille sausage, red peppers, onions, and a spicy house made garlic cream sauce. You can add a protein for an additional charge.

FROM THE GARDEN

Brussel Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, fried Brussels, crispy bacon, and goat cheese served with jalapeño honey balsamic.

Michigan Cherry Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, dried Michigan cherries, candied walnuts, smoked blue cheese, housemade blueberry-lemon vinaigrette.

Smoke on the Water

$15.00

Qunioa, spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, dried Michigan cherries, served with chipotle dressing.

KIDS MENU

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Beef Cheeseburger Slider

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

SIDES

Rosemary Fries

$3.00

Brick Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Half Order Sprouts

$7.00

House Chips

$3.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

ENCORE

OREO Bombs

$7.00

Five pancake battered deep fried Oreo's, served with Creme Anglaise.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Corner Bar & Grill is a local gathering spot located in Fenton, MI. Our menu reflects a Gastro pub spirit with handcrafted cocktails, craft beer, while keeping its roots as a local hang out. We like to consider Corner Bar & Grill an extension of your living room, where friends, family and neighbors share good times. #GoodFoodGoodFun #RaisingTheBarOnBarFood

Website

Location

4015 Owen Road, Fenton, MI 48430

Directions

Corner Bar & Grill image
Corner Bar & Grill image

