Corner Cafe

No reviews yet
2 Ditmas Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11218
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Choice of bread, 2-eggs any style, choice of 3 toppings, butter
2 eggs any style, served with home fries, israeli salad, choice of bread w/butter on side
3 eggs spinach and cheese, served with buttered toasts on side, sliced avocado, cottage cheese, cream cheese, marinated feta cheese, cutup veggies, orange juice.
Baby arugula/spinach, sliced egg, farro, sweet potato, avocado, pickled onion, marinated feta. Sourdough crostini.