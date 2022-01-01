Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Folktable & Sonoma's Best Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

23570 Arnold Drive

Sonoma, CA 95476

Popular Items

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
The Farm Harvest
FolkTable Burger

SOUP + FARM SALADS

The Farm Harvest

The Farm Harvest

$16.00

Kales and Chards, Pickled Apples, Pecan, Ricotta Salt, Sumac Dressing

Heirloom Tomato Soup

Heirloom Tomato Soup

$14.00

Fried Tillamook, Olive Oil, Sea Salt

Tiger Salad with Fall Melon

Tiger Salad with Fall Melon

$17.00

Celery, Cilantro, Peanut-Ginger-Shallot Crumb, Chile Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad a la Scala

Chopped Salad a la Scala

$16.00

Chickpeas, Salami, Provolone, Peppers, Mustard Vinaigrette

Spicy Ahi Poke

Spicy Ahi Poke

$26.00

Warm Ancient Grains, Shoe, Sweet Onion, Radish Sprout, Avocado, Kewpie

PLATES

FolkTable Burger

FolkTable Burger

$17.00

Griddled Flannery Beef, Sonoma Jack, Iceberg, Pickles, Candied Jalapeños

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Beyond Patty, Sonoma Jack, Iceberg, Pickles, Candied Jalapeños

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Cool Ranch, Pickled Vegetables, Slaw

Slow Smoked Half Chicken

Slow Smoked Half Chicken

$35.00

Crispy Sunchoke Panzanella, Romesco

Slow Braised Lentils

Slow Braised Lentils

$18.00

Poached Egg, Braised Greens, Salsa Verde, Crispy Shallot

Drawn Butter Dungeness Crab Roll

Drawn Butter Dungeness Crab Roll

$29.00

Spicy Giardiniera, Cabbage, Celery Salt, Roe, House Chips

Fish + Chips

Fish + Chips

$19.00

Toasted Yeast Tater Totz, Trout Roe-Chive Tartar Sauce

Sweet and Sour Eggplant

Sweet and Sour Eggplant

$17.00

Crispy Rice, Chili Butter, Pomegranate, Chickpea Sauce

Stacked Croque Madame

Stacked Croque Madame

$17.00

Sweet Brioche, Smoked Ham, Comté Cheese, Corn Mornay

Flannery Beef Grilled Hangar Steak

$31.00 Out of stock

Jimmy Nardello Peppers, Angry Bear Sauce

KIDS MENU

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

FOR THE TABLE

Creamy Farm Fresh Kimchi Dip

Creamy Farm Fresh Kimchi Dip

$15.00

Crème Fraîche, Raw and Roasted Farm Vegetables, Soft Boiled Farm Egg, Chips

4 Black Truffle Hand Pies

4 Black Truffle Hand Pies

$20.00

Confit Chicken, Mushroom, Onion, Fennel, Black Truffle Butter, Truffle Salt

Warm Focaccia

$22.00

Volcano of Prosciutto, Fresh Ricotta

Cheddar Rillettes

$14.00

Whipped Cheese, Crumbled Brown Sugar Bacon, Chives, Fried Bread with Honey

Farm Fritters with Coconut

Farm Fritters with Coconut

$14.00 Out of stock

Chilled Curried Yogurt, Mango Jam

Corn Dogs

Corn Dogs

$12.00 Out of stock

Primal Cuts Cheddar Sausage, Mustard

French Fries

$13.00

Potato Flake Onion Rings

$13.00

DESSERT

Peanut Butter Gelato

$10.00

Passionfruit Sorbet

$10.00

Green Tea Gelato

$10.00

Vanilla Gelato

$10.00

Strawberry Sorbet

$10.00

Hazelnut Gelato

$10.00

Blood Orange Sorbet

$10.00

Banana Ice Cream

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00 Out of stock

Pumpkin Pound Cake

$8.00

NA Bev

Lemonade

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Still Water

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Large Orange Juice

$8.00

DOG MENU

Doggie Chicken

$8.00

grilled and chopped chicken for your canine friend

All hours
Sunday 9:45 am - 5:00 pm
Monday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday 9:45 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday 9:45 am - 5:00 pm
Friday 9:45 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday 9:45 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sonoma's Best Coffee and Folktable Restaurant here for all your food and beverage needs. Come by and enjoy!

Website

Location

23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476

Directions

