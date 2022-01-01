Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cornerstone Artisanal Pizza & Craft Beer

review star

No reviews yet

228 Main St

Ogunquit, ME 03907

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

With Bleu Cheese, and arugula. Served in a bread bowl.

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Add chicken, bacon or prosciutto for $3

Hearth Baked Pretzel

$6.00

Your choice of unsalted or salted, honey mustard or beer cheese dip

Sausage Stuffed Cherry Peppers

$12.00

Spicy pickled cherry peppers, house made sausage, fire roasted red sauce, mozzarella blend, garlic bread

Spanish Manchego Meatballs

$13.00

Fire roasted red sauce, mozzarella blend, garlic bread. Not gluten free.

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Butterscotch Cookie

$8.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

with ketchup bbq or honey mustard

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

with chips and a pickle

Ham & Cheese Melt

$7.00

with chips and a pickle

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$7.00

with chips and a pickle

Slice of Cheese Pizza

$4.50

Turkey & Cheddar Melt

$7.00

with chips and a pickle

Pizza

BBQ Pork & Red Cabbage Slaw

$22.00

House-made pulled pork, red cabbage slaw, house BBQ sauce, aged cheddar, mozzarella blend, scallions.

Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Buffalo-Cheddar Cream Cheese Base, Shredded chicken, red onion, red bell pepper, mozzarella blend, ranch drizzle, scallions.

Cherry Pepper

$23.00

Herbed Oil Base, Goat cheese, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, Vermont smoked pepperoni, mozzarella blend, and parsley.

Katahdin Mushroom Truffle Oil

$22.00

Herb oil base, herb & wine roasted mushrooms, mozzarella blend, arugula, truffle oil, shaved parmesan.

Loaded Potato

$20.00

Mashed potato base, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella blend, adobo Chili Crema, and scallions.

Market Sausage Mushroom

$22.00

Red sauce, house-made sausage, roasted mushrooms, mozzarella blend, and scallions.

Not So Traditional Margherita

$21.00

Herb Oil Base, Herb roasted tomatoes, Bufala mozzarella, mozzarella blend, and basil.

Obligatory Cheese

$19.00

Red sauce, mozzarella blend

Smoked Pepperoni

$21.00

Red sauce, mozzarella blend, smoked pepperoni

Steak and Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Garlic Pepper Cream Base, Shaved Steak, Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Blend, and Scallions.

Sweet Chicken Fig

$23.00

Rosemary roasted pulled chicken, fig-mascarpone puree base, figs, mozzarella blend, balsamic-fig reduction drizzle, and parsley.

Vegan Pizza

$22.00

Herbed oil, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, red peppers, mushrooms, topped with arugula and balsamic glaze.

White Pizza

$18.00

Herbed oil base, mozzarella provolone blend, and parsley.

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onion, hardboiled eggs, homemade bleu cheese dressing.

Maple Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pecans, Goat Cheese, and a Maple Vinaigrette.

Sweet Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, caramelized onions, walnuts, roasted beets, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Traditional Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing add anchovies (2.5)

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

House Made Pulled Pork with Red Cabbage Slaw. Served on Ciabatta.

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Tomatoes, bufala mozzarella, arugula, basil artichoke aioli, balsamic reduction add prosciutto for $3

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan, Caesar dressing

Ham & Cheddar Wrap

$13.00

Ham, cheddar, romaine lettuce, mayo

The Lanewood

$14.00

Turkey, cheddar, bacon, tomato, arugula, pesto mayo, red pepper remoulade

Turkey Wrap

$14.00

Turkey, manchego, mixed greens, honey balsamic

Sides

Bag Of Chips

$2.50

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Dough Ball

$7.00

Pickle

$1.50

Side Dressing

$0.25+

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Linguini

$8.00+

Side Of Greens

$4.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Sauce

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Our pizzas are made from scratch, and hand-tossed to order. We are located right in downtown Ogunquit and serve unique pizzas year round.

