Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery 1
24 South Main Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
Food
Appetizers
Homemade Cheese Curds
Hand battered cheese nuggets deep fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese rolled in a wonton wrap, deep fried and topped with fresh parmesan cheese. Served with homemade marinara.
Homemade Rueben Rolls
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, with bacon and brown sugar infused sauerkraut rolled into a wonton wrapper. Served with homemade 1000 island.
Homemade Philly Rolls
Seasoned grilled ribeye, mixed with Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions and peppers, rolled in a crisp wonton wrapper. Served with homemade horseradish mayo.
Loaded Potato Skins
Crispy potato boats exploding with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, and green onions. Served with sour cream and homemade ranch dressing.
Pickle Chips
Zesty dill pickle chips. sliced thin and coated with special breading. Served with homemade buffalo ranch dressing.
Soups and Salads
Baked French onion cup
Topped with croutons and bubbly Povolone cheese.
Baked French onion bowl
Topped with croutons and bubbly Povolone cheese.
Cornerstone Chili cup
Made from scratch with fresh ingredients.
Cornerstone Chili bowl
Made from scratch with fresh ingredients.
SOD CUP
Made fresh daily
SOD BOWL
Made fresh daily
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, queso fresco, candied pecans. Served with homemade strawberry balsamic vnaigrette.
Blackend Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, queso fresco, candied pecans. Served with homemade strawberry balsamic vnaigrette.
Cajun Chicken Salad
Spicy grilled chicken, salad mix, onions, green peppers, jalapenos and tomatoes. Served with homemade ranch dressing and galic toast.
Chicken Tender Salad
Crispy chicken tenders, salad mix, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms. Your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons.
Side Salad
Greek Salad
Signature Menu Appetizers
Shrimp Havarti
Jumbo shrimp, garlic butter and creamy havarti cheese. Served with rosemary flatbread toast points.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo chicken salad, pepperjack and havarti cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with ranch seasoned pita chips.
Signature Menu Entree
Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Cheddar and Havarti cheese, topped with homemade mac & cheese.
Gyro Burger
Ground lamb patty, feta cheese, tomato, onion, tzatiki sauce
PB&J Burger
Ground beef patty, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, Peanut butter, Jalapeno jam.
Jalapeno Popper Burger
Ground beef patty, Cheddar cheese, Jalapeno cream cheese and bacon
Chicken Marsala Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, marsala sauce, suateed mushrooms, havarti cheese.
Spinach Avocado Grilled Cheese
Entrees
Five Cheese Macaroni
Penne pasta, homemade five cheese stout blend, bacon pieces, andouille sausage and tomato.
Salmon Filet
Salmon filet, wild rice, season vegetable
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast, homemade marinara sauce provolone, cheese penne pasta, garlic toast.
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Penne pasta, homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast.
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Penne pasta, homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled shrimp
Burgers
Royal Burger
Fresh ground beef patty, American cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Wisconsin 3 cheese
Fresh ground beef patty, American, Povolone and Cheddar cheese.
Classic Hamburger
Fresh ground beef patty grilled to your liking.
Haystack Burger
Fresh ground beef patty, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and a mound of haystack onions, served on a pretzel bun.
Patty Melt
Fresh ground beef patty, grilled onions, Swiss cheese. Served on marble rye.
Kicked up Quesadilla Burger
Fresh ground beef patty, Cheddar and Pepperjack cheese, Sauteed peppers and onions and chipotle mayo. Served on tortillas
Black & Blue Burger
Fresh ground beef patty, Cheddar and Bleu cheese, bacon
Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch dressing
Mushroom & Swiss
Fressh ground beef patty, suateed mushrooms, Swiss cheese.
Sandwiches
Prime Rib Philly Cheese Steak
Generous portion of house roasted prime rib, sweet peppers, and onions topped with your choice of Provolone cheese or cheese sauce on an Italian roll.
Cornerstone Prime Rib Beef Dip
In house slow roasted prime rib, covered with Provolone cheese and stacked on a toasted Italian roll with au jus.
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese.
Chicken Ranch
Breaded chicken topped with povolone cheese, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and homemade ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, and sliced tomato.
Crunchy Carolina Chicken
Breaded chicken breast, Carolina bbq sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, coleslaw on an Italian roll
Portabella Mushroom Sandwich
Full mushroom cap suateed with onions, green and red peppers, Swiss cheese and homemade pesto mayo, on a rosemary flat bread
Chicken Tender Basket
Crispy chicken tenders, choice of side
Cornerstone Rueben
Corned beef piled high with bacon and brown sugar infused sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and homemade 1000 island.
BLT
6 crispy slices of bacon, fresh lettuce and sliced tomato with homemade garlic mayo
Pizza
Chicken Ranch 10"
Chicken, bacon, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with homemade ranch
Chicken Ranch 10" Gluten Free
Chicken, bacon, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with homemade ranch
Bbq Chicken 10"
Bbq base, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, jalapenos. mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Bbq Chicken 10" Gluten Free
Bbq base, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, jalapenos. mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Supreme 10"
Sausage, Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatioes, mushrooms, black olives.
Supreme 10" Gluten Free
Sausage, Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatioes, mushrooms, black olives.
Chicken Margarita 10"
Pesto sauce, chicken, mozzarella and tomato
Chicken Marg 10".Gluten Free
Pesto sauce, chicken, mozzarella and tomato
Build Your Own 10"
Choose your toppings
Build Your Own 10" Gluten Free
Choose your toppings
Chicken Ranch 14"
Chicken, bacon, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with homemade ranch
Bbq Chicken 14"
Bbq base, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, jalapenos. mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Supreme 14"
Sausage, Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatioes, mushrooms, black olives.
Chicken Margarita 14"
Pesto sauce, chicken, mozzarella and tomato
Build Your Own 14"
Choose your toppings