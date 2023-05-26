Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery 1 24 South Main Street

  • Home
Popular Items

Large Boneless Wings

$16.49

Choose your flavor

Large Traditional Wings

$17.49

Choose your flavor

Chicken Parmesan

$16.49

Breaded chicken breast, homemade marinara sauce provolone, cheese penne pasta, garlic toast.

Food

Appetizers

Homemade Cheese Curds

$10.29

Hand battered cheese nuggets deep fried to a golden brown. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

$10.29

Mozzarella cheese rolled in a wonton wrap, deep fried and topped with fresh parmesan cheese. Served with homemade marinara.

Homemade Rueben Rolls

$10.29

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, with bacon and brown sugar infused sauerkraut rolled into a wonton wrapper. Served with homemade 1000 island.

Homemade Philly Rolls

$10.29

Seasoned grilled ribeye, mixed with Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions and peppers, rolled in a crisp wonton wrapper. Served with homemade horseradish mayo.

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.29

Crispy potato boats exploding with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, and green onions. Served with sour cream and homemade ranch dressing.

Pickle Chips

$10.29

Zesty dill pickle chips. sliced thin and coated with special breading. Served with homemade buffalo ranch dressing.

Soups and Salads

Baked French onion cup

$5.19

Topped with croutons and bubbly Povolone cheese.

Baked French onion bowl

$6.19

Topped with croutons and bubbly Povolone cheese.

Cornerstone Chili cup

$4.49

Made from scratch with fresh ingredients.

Cornerstone Chili bowl

$5.49

Made from scratch with fresh ingredients.

SOD CUP

$4.49

Made fresh daily

SOD BOWL

$5.49

Made fresh daily

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.49

Grilled salmon, queso fresco, candied pecans. Served with homemade strawberry balsamic vnaigrette.

Blackend Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.98

Grilled salmon, queso fresco, candied pecans. Served with homemade strawberry balsamic vnaigrette.

Cajun Chicken Salad

$13.39

Spicy grilled chicken, salad mix, onions, green peppers, jalapenos and tomatoes. Served with homemade ranch dressing and galic toast.

Chicken Tender Salad

$13.39

Crispy chicken tenders, salad mix, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms. Your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons.

Side Salad

$4.99

Greek Salad

$12.39

Signature Menu Appetizers

Shrimp Havarti

$14.39

Jumbo shrimp, garlic butter and creamy havarti cheese. Served with rosemary flatbread toast points.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.39

Buffalo chicken salad, pepperjack and havarti cheese drizzled with homemade ranch dressing and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with ranch seasoned pita chips.

Signature Menu Entree

Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.39

Cheddar and Havarti cheese, topped with homemade mac & cheese.

Gyro Burger

$14.39

Ground lamb patty, feta cheese, tomato, onion, tzatiki sauce

PB&J Burger

$14.39

Ground beef patty, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, Peanut butter, Jalapeno jam.

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$14.39

Ground beef patty, Cheddar cheese, Jalapeno cream cheese and bacon

Chicken Marsala Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, marsala sauce, suateed mushrooms, havarti cheese.

Spinach Avocado Grilled Cheese

$13.39

Entrees

Five Cheese Macaroni

$13.39

Penne pasta, homemade five cheese stout blend, bacon pieces, andouille sausage and tomato.

Salmon Filet

$17.49

Salmon filet, wild rice, season vegetable

Chicken Parmesan

$16.49

Breaded chicken breast, homemade marinara sauce provolone, cheese penne pasta, garlic toast.

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$15.49

Penne pasta, homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast.

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$20.48

Penne pasta, homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled shrimp

Burgers

Royal Burger

$13.39

Fresh ground beef patty, American cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Wisconsin 3 cheese

$11.39

Fresh ground beef patty, American, Povolone and Cheddar cheese.

Classic Hamburger

$9.29

Fresh ground beef patty grilled to your liking.

Haystack Burger

$11.39

Fresh ground beef patty, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and a mound of haystack onions, served on a pretzel bun.

Patty Melt

$11.39

Fresh ground beef patty, grilled onions, Swiss cheese. Served on marble rye.

Kicked up Quesadilla Burger

$12.39

Fresh ground beef patty, Cheddar and Pepperjack cheese, Sauteed peppers and onions and chipotle mayo. Served on tortillas

Black & Blue Burger

$12.39

Fresh ground beef patty, Cheddar and Bleu cheese, bacon

Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger

$12.39

Fresh ground beef patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch dressing

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.39

Fressh ground beef patty, suateed mushrooms, Swiss cheese.

Sandwiches

Prime Rib Philly Cheese Steak

$16.49

Generous portion of house roasted prime rib, sweet peppers, and onions topped with your choice of Provolone cheese or cheese sauce on an Italian roll.

Cornerstone Prime Rib Beef Dip

$16.49

In house slow roasted prime rib, covered with Provolone cheese and stacked on a toasted Italian roll with au jus.

Buffalo Chicken

$14.49

Breaded chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Ranch

$13.39

Breaded chicken topped with povolone cheese, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and homemade ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.39

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, and sliced tomato.

Crunchy Carolina Chicken

$15.49

Breaded chicken breast, Carolina bbq sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, coleslaw on an Italian roll

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$14.39

Full mushroom cap suateed with onions, green and red peppers, Swiss cheese and homemade pesto mayo, on a rosemary flat bread

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.39

Crispy chicken tenders, choice of side

Cornerstone Rueben

$13.39

Corned beef piled high with bacon and brown sugar infused sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and homemade 1000 island.

BLT

$11.39

6 crispy slices of bacon, fresh lettuce and sliced tomato with homemade garlic mayo

Pizza

Chicken Ranch 10"

$18.79

Chicken, bacon, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with homemade ranch

Chicken Ranch 10" Gluten Free

$19.79

Chicken, bacon, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with homemade ranch

Bbq Chicken 10"

$17.79

Bbq base, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, jalapenos. mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Bbq Chicken 10" Gluten Free

$18.79

Bbq base, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, jalapenos. mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Supreme 10"

$20.79

Sausage, Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatioes, mushrooms, black olives.

Supreme 10" Gluten Free

$22.79

Sausage, Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatioes, mushrooms, black olives.

Chicken Margarita 10"

$17.79

Pesto sauce, chicken, mozzarella and tomato

Chicken Marg 10".Gluten Free

$19.79

Pesto sauce, chicken, mozzarella and tomato

Build Your Own 10"

$12.39

Choose your toppings

Build Your Own 10" Gluten Free

$14.39

Choose your toppings

Chicken Ranch 14"

$25.79

Chicken, bacon, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with homemade ranch

Bbq Chicken 14"

$23.79

Bbq base, grilled chicken, onion, bacon, jalapenos. mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Supreme 14"

$28.79

Sausage, Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, tomatioes, mushrooms, black olives.

Chicken Margarita 14"

$23.79

Pesto sauce, chicken, mozzarella and tomato

Build Your Own 14"

$16.49

Choose your toppings

Wings