Mexican & Tex-Mex

Corn Husk Tamale Co.

4 Reviews

$$

3527 W 38th Ave

Denver, CO 80211

Popular Items

GREEN CHICKEN TAMALES
ELOTE
RED CHILI PORK BOWL

TAMALE BOWL

RED CHILI PORK BOWL

RED CHILI PORK BOWL

$10.95

Two Red Pork Tamales served in a delicious bowl with rice, beans, and topped with, salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, quac and queso blanco.

GREEN CHILI CHICKEN BOWL

GREEN CHILI CHICKEN BOWL

$10.95

Two Green Chili Chicken Tamales served in a delicious bowl with rice, beans, and topped with, salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, quac and queso blanco.

GREEN CHILI CHEESE BOWL

GREEN CHILI CHEESE BOWL

$10.95

Two Green Chili Cheese Tamales served in a delicious bowl with rice, beans, and topped with, salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, quac and queso blanco.

GREEN CHILI VEGGIE BOWL

GREEN CHILI VEGGIE BOWL

$10.95Out of stock

Two Green Chili Veggie Tamales served in a delicious bowl with rice, beans, and topped with guac, and salsa.

MIX & MATCH BOWL

MIX & MATCH BOWL

$10.95

Your choose of two tamales served in a delicious bowl with rice, beans, and topped with guac, salsa, queso blanco, sour cream or cheese.

TAMALES

RED PORK TAMALES

RED PORK TAMALES

$21.95+

Shredded pork and red chili.

GREEN CHICKEN TAMALES

GREEN CHICKEN TAMALES

$21.95+

All natural shredded chicken breast and roasted green chiles.

GREEN CHEESE TAMALES

GREEN CHEESE TAMALES

$21.95+

Asadero cheese and roasted green chiles.

GREEN VEGGIE TAMALES

GREEN VEGGIE TAMALES

$21.95+Out of stock

Petite super sweet corn, mild poblano chilies, red peppers, and roasted onions.

HALF & HALF TAMALES
$21.95+

$21.95+

SWEET TAMALES

$19.95+Out of stock

SALSAS

SALSA VERDE

SALSA VERDE

$2.25+

Medium

SALSA ROJA

SALSA ROJA

$2.25+

Extra Hot

PICO DE GALLO

PICO DE GALLO

$2.25+

Medium

CHILI CORN SALSA

CHILI CORN SALSA

$2.25+

Mild

BEANS

BLACK BEANS

BLACK BEANS

$4.25+

RICE

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$4.25+

QUESO

QUESO BLANCO

QUESO BLANCO

$2.35+

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$2.35+Out of stock

CHIPS

TORTILLA CHIPS
$3.45

TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.45

MEXICAN STREET CORN

ELOTE

ELOTE

$4.95+

Elote is made with corn on the cob, slathered with mayonnaise, seasoned with chili powder and fresh lime juice, sprinkled all over with salty Cotija cheese and cilantro.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$8.25

NACHOS

NACHOS

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINK
$2.80

$2.80
MEXI-COLA

MEXI-COLA

$3.00Out of stock

Mexi-Cola is a all natural, chemical-free and 100% organic Agave Nectar.

JARRITO

JARRITO

Out of stock

Chose from our many flavors of authentic Mexican soda made with natural sugar.

TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico is sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.

SMART WATER

SMART WATER

$3.00Out of stock
HORCHATA

HORCHATA

$4.00

Horchata is a traditional Mexican drink made up of white rice soaked in water, it’s flavored with cinnamon and its sweetened with granulated sugar.

MELON AGUA FRESCA

$4.00Out of stock
MANGONADA

MANGONADA

$6.00

Mango slush with chamoy, Tajin and fresh mango chunks

COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.00Out of stock

COOKIES

POLVORONES

POLVORONES

Sugar cookies

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Our family’s recipes originated with the matriarch of the family our Mother, who taught herself the craft and handed them to our family. We are keeping the tradition and we are proud to take this piece of our family and share it with yours. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3527 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Corn Husk Tamale Co. image
Corn Husk Tamale Co. image
Corn Husk Tamale Co. image
Corn Husk Tamale Co. image

