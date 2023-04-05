Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cornicello

review star

No reviews yet

25-22 Astoria Blvd

Astoria, NY 11102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni and Sausage
Margherita
Cheese

Appetizer

Zucchini Chips

$7.00

fried thinly sliced zucchini served with spicy marinara

Meatballs

$9.00

2 pork and beef meatballs prepared with marinara, parmesan, basil, topped with whipped ricotta, parmesan and parsley

Stuffed Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

grande mozzarella stuffed with n’duja, breaded and fried, served with spicy marinara

Pizza

Cheese

$12.00

12" crispy thin pizza with tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella

Margherita

$13.00

12" crispy thin pizza with tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and olive oil

White w/ Caramelized Onions and Fennel

$14.00

12" crispy thin pizza with bechamel, shredded mozzarella, caramelized onions and fennel

Walnut and Spinach

$14.00

12" crispy thin pizza with walnut sauce, mozzrella, spinach and olive oil

Pepperoni and Sausage

$15.00

12" crispy thin pizza with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and fresh basil

General Tso's Chicken

$15.00

12" crispy thin pizza with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, chopped chicken cutlet, general tso's sauce. can be made spicy with chili oil

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

NY style vanilla cheesecake with graham cracker crust, strawberry gel with sliced strawberries inside and powdered sugar

Tiramisu

$12.00

Rum espresso soaked ladyfingers with pastry cream, feuilletine flakes and cocoa powder

Beer

Peroni

$7.00

Forst

$7.00

Beer

$7.00

NA Beverage

Canned Soda

$2.00

Sanpellegrino

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cornicello is a twisted horn-shaped charm worn to protect against bad luck in Italian culture. We hope to bring good luck to our guests we serve through our food, space and service.

Website

Location

25-22 Astoria Blvd, Astoria, NY 11102

Directions

Gallery
Cornicello image
Cornicello image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
orange starNo Reviews
30-18B Astoria Blvd Astoria, NY 11102
View restaurantnext
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
orange star4.5 • 23
31-13A Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Katch - Astoria
orange starNo Reviews
31-19 Newtown Ave Astoria, NY 11102
View restaurantnext
Sweet Afton - 30-09 34th St
orange starNo Reviews
30-09 34th St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Fresco's Grand Cantina - 28-50 31st street
orange starNo Reviews
28-50 31st street Astoria, NY 11102
View restaurantnext
Akrotiri
orange starNo Reviews
29-20 30th Avenue Astoria, NY 11102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Astoria

Bel Aire Diner
orange star4.0 • 3,888
3191 21 Street Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Enthaice Thai Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 2,120
3320 31st Ave Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria
orange star4.3 • 1,623
3013 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Butcher Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,438
37-10 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
The Pomeroy - 3612 Ditmars Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,280
3612 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Tufino Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,227
36-08 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston