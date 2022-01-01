Corniciones
No reviews yet
1200 Main St
Antioch, IL 60002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
BONE-IN Wings (8 pieces)
BONELESS WINGS
Breaded Mozzarella Sticks
(5) battered cheese sticks served with our zesty marinara sauce.
Breaded Zucchini Sticks
Deep fried breaded zucchini sticks served with ranch or marinara sauce.
Italian Beef Eggrolls
Delicious italian beef, giardiniera, and mozzarella wrapped in a wonton, served with au jus.
Shrimp, Clam Strip, & Fries
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken smothered in mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and ranch dressing.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on French bread.
Meatball Parmesan
Our homemade meatballs topped with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on French bread.
The Capone Cheesy Beef
Our very own Italian beef with giardiniera and mozzarella cheese on French bread.
The Philly
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese on French bread.
Entrees
Baked Lasagna
Layers of pasta sheets stuffed with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, and our homemade marinara sauce. A delicious classic!
Big Al's Penne Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Breaded chicken breast smothered in our homemade marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese served over penne pasta.
Penne Ala Vodka
Penne pasta tossed in our homemade vodka sauce.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti topped with our homemade marinara sauce and (2) homemade meatballs.
Eggplant Parmesan
Sides
Meatballs (2)
4oz BBQ Sauce
4oz Bleu Cheese
4oz Hot Buffalo Sauce
4oz Italian Dressing
4oz Marinara
4oz Mild Buffalo Sauce
4oz Ranch Dressing
Grilled Chicken
French Fries
Side Pasta
Side Salad
4oz Banana Peppers
4oz Jalapeno Peppers
4oz Giardiniera
Cup of Soup
4oz Alfredo Sauce
Side 2oz Feta Cheese
4oz Vodka Sauce
4oz Caesar Dressing
Add Mozzarella or American Cheese
Build Your Own Pizza
Personal Pizza
10" Bianca
A NY favorite! Base of mozzarella cheese, topped with sliced tomato, ricotta cheese, crushed garlic, thyme, and fresh basil.
10" Buffalo Chicken
Base layer of mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, and topped with a ranch dressing swirl.
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Base of tangy ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, and vine ripened tomatoes.
10" Garden Veggie
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, black olives, and fresh basil.
10" Lucky Luciano
Base layer of our homemade pizza sauce, Italian beef, giardiniera, and mozzarella cheese.
10" Meat Lovers
Our homemade pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, ham, and bacon.
10" Mediterranean
Base layer of our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes, spinach, grilled chicken, feta cheese, and chopped garlic.
10" Pride of Maui
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham, bacon, and pineapple.
10" Smokehouse
Base layer of sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and pineapple.
10" Supreme
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, sauteed onion, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and chopped garlic.
10" Calabrese
18" Pizza
18" Bianca
A NY favorite! Base of mozzarella cheese, topped with sliced tomato, ricotta cheese, crushed garlic, thyme, and fresh basil.
18" Buffalo Chicken
Base layer of mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, and topped with a ranch dressing swirl.
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Base of tangy ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, and vine ripened tomatoes.
18" Garden Veggie
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, black olives, and fresh basil.
18" Lucky Luciano
Base layer of our homemade pizza sauce, Italian beef, giardiniera, and mozzarella cheese.
18" Meat Lovers
Our homemade pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, ham, and bacon.
18" Mediterranean
Base layer of our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes, spinach, grilled chicken, feta cheese, and chopped garlic.
18" Pride Of Maui
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham, bacon, and pineapple.
18" Smokehouse
Base layer of sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and pineapple.
18" Supreme
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, sauteed onion, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and chopped garlic.
18" Calabrese
21" Pizza
21" Bianca
A NY favorite! Base of mozzarella cheese, topped with sliced tomato, ricotta cheese, crushed garlic, thyme, and fresh basil.
21" Buffalo Chicken
Base layer of mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, and topped with a ranch dressing swirl.
21" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Base of tangy ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, and vine ripened tomatoes.
21" Garden Veggie
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, black olives, and fresh basil.
21" Lucky Luciano
Base layer of our homemade pizza sauce, Italian beef, giardiniera, and mozzarella cheese.
21" Meat Lovers
Our homemade pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, ham, and bacon.
21" Mediterranean
Base layer of our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes, spinach, grilled chicken, feta cheese, and chopped garlic.
21" Pride of Maui
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham, bacon, and pineapple.
21" Smokehouse
Base layer of sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and pineapple.
21" Supreme
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, sauteed onion, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and chopped garlic.
Pizza SLICES
Gluten Free Pizza
[Sunday] Game day Package
[MONDAY & THURSDAY] Bingo/Pizza Night
[TUESDAY] Pasta Night
Fettucini Alfredo
Penne Ala Vodka
Spaghetti Marinara
Personal Pizza
[Trivia] Rail Mixed Drink
[Trivia] White Claw Black Cherry
[Trivia] White Claw Mango
[Trivia] Twisted Tea Peach
[Trivia] Twisted Tea Raspberry
[Trivia] Twisted Tea Half & Half
[Trivia] Twisted Tea Original
[Wednesday] Wings
[Saturday] Drink Special Night
Coors Draft
Miller Draft
White Claw Mango
White Claw Black Cherry
Twisted Tea Original
Twisted Tea Peach
Twisted Tea Raspberry
Twisted Tea Half & Half
Mixed Rail Drinks
[Bucket] Harvest Moon
[Bucket] Caramel Apple Sangria
[Bucket] The Happy Pumpkin
[Bucket] Spiked Jolly Rancher
Car Show
Breakfast Buffet
Oktoberfest 1st - 14th
Free 16" Pizza
Free Entree
Free Sandwich
Free Stromboli
Free Calzone
Fundraisers
Cheese
Meats
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Pizzeria, Bar, Gaming Lounge
1200 Main St, Antioch, IL 60002