Corniciones imageView gallery

Corniciones

review star

No reviews yet

1200 Main St

Antioch, IL 60002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

BONE-IN Wings (8 pieces)

$13.99

BONELESS WINGS

$12.99

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

(5) battered cheese sticks served with our zesty marinara sauce.

Breaded Zucchini Sticks

$8.99

Deep fried breaded zucchini sticks served with ranch or marinara sauce.

Italian Beef Eggrolls

$13.99

Delicious italian beef, giardiniera, and mozzarella wrapped in a wonton, served with au jus.

Shrimp, Clam Strip, & Fries

$11.99

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken smothered in mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and ranch dressing.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on French bread.

Meatball Parmesan

$11.99

Our homemade meatballs topped with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on French bread.

The Capone Cheesy Beef

$14.99

Our very own Italian beef with giardiniera and mozzarella cheese on French bread.

The Philly

$15.99

Thinly sliced ribeye steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese on French bread.

Entrees

Baked Lasagna

$15.99

Layers of pasta sheets stuffed with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, and our homemade marinara sauce. A delicious classic!

Big Al's Penne Alfredo

$15.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$16.99

Breaded chicken breast smothered in our homemade marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese served over penne pasta.

Penne Ala Vodka

$15.99

Penne pasta tossed in our homemade vodka sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.99

Spaghetti topped with our homemade marinara sauce and (2) homemade meatballs.

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Greek Salad

$13.99

Strawberry Delight

$16.99

Sides

Meatballs (2)

$5.99

4oz BBQ Sauce

$1.75

4oz Bleu Cheese

$1.95

4oz Hot Buffalo Sauce

$1.85

4oz Italian Dressing

$1.50

4oz Marinara

$1.25

4oz Mild Buffalo Sauce

$1.85

4oz Ranch Dressing

$1.75

Grilled Chicken

$5.99

French Fries

$4.99

Side Pasta

$4.99

Side Salad

$5.25

4oz Banana Peppers

$0.95

4oz Jalapeno Peppers

$0.95

4oz Giardiniera

$1.85

Cup of Soup

$5.00

4oz Alfredo Sauce

$2.25

Side 2oz Feta Cheese

$2.50

4oz Vodka Sauce

$2.25

4oz Caesar Dressing

$2.50

Add Mozzarella or American Cheese

$2.45

Build Your Own Pizza

Personal Gluten Free

$16.99

Personal Pizza

$12.99

Medium 16"

$18.99

Large 18"

$21.99

X Large 21"

$24.99

Sicilian

$27.95

6 Garlic Knots

$7.99

Personal Pizza

10" Bianca

$19.99

A NY favorite! Base of mozzarella cheese, topped with sliced tomato, ricotta cheese, crushed garlic, thyme, and fresh basil.

10" Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Base layer of mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, and topped with a ranch dressing swirl.

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

Base of tangy ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, and vine ripened tomatoes.

10" Garden Veggie

$18.99

Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, black olives, and fresh basil.

10" Lucky Luciano

$19.99

Base layer of our homemade pizza sauce, Italian beef, giardiniera, and mozzarella cheese.

10" Meat Lovers

$19.99

Our homemade pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, ham, and bacon.

10" Mediterranean

$20.99

Base layer of our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes, spinach, grilled chicken, feta cheese, and chopped garlic.

10" Pride of Maui

$18.99

Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham, bacon, and pineapple.

10" Smokehouse

$19.99

Base layer of sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and pineapple.

10" Supreme

$20.99

Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, sauteed onion, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and chopped garlic.

10" Calabrese

$17.50

18" Pizza

18" Bianca

$27.50

A NY favorite! Base of mozzarella cheese, topped with sliced tomato, ricotta cheese, crushed garlic, thyme, and fresh basil.

18" Buffalo Chicken

$28.50

Base layer of mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, and topped with a ranch dressing swirl.

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$28.50

Base of tangy ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, and vine ripened tomatoes.

18" Garden Veggie

$26.50

Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, black olives, and fresh basil.

18" Lucky Luciano

$29.50

Base layer of our homemade pizza sauce, Italian beef, giardiniera, and mozzarella cheese.

18" Meat Lovers

$28.50

Our homemade pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, ham, and bacon.

18" Mediterranean

$29.50

Base layer of our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes, spinach, grilled chicken, feta cheese, and chopped garlic.

18" Pride Of Maui

$27.50

Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham, bacon, and pineapple.

18" Smokehouse

$28.50

Base layer of sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and pineapple.

18" Supreme

$29.50

Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, sauteed onion, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and chopped garlic.

18" Calabrese

$29.50

21" Pizza

21" Bianca

$29.50

A NY favorite! Base of mozzarella cheese, topped with sliced tomato, ricotta cheese, crushed garlic, thyme, and fresh basil.

21" Buffalo Chicken

$31.50

Base layer of mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, and topped with a ranch dressing swirl.

21" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$31.50

Base of tangy ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onions, and vine ripened tomatoes.

21" Garden Veggie

$29.50

Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, black olives, and fresh basil.

21" Lucky Luciano

$33.50

Base layer of our homemade pizza sauce, Italian beef, giardiniera, and mozzarella cheese.

21" Meat Lovers

$32.50

Our homemade pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, ham, and bacon.

21" Mediterranean

$33.50

Base layer of our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, freshly diced tomatoes, spinach, grilled chicken, feta cheese, and chopped garlic.

21" Pride of Maui

$30.50

Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, ham, bacon, and pineapple.

21" Smokehouse

$32.50

Base layer of sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, and pineapple.

21" Supreme

$33.50

Our homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, sauteed onion, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and chopped garlic.

Calzones

Personal Calzone

$15.95

16" Calzone

$23.95

Stromboli

Personal Stromboli

$14.95

16" Stromboli

$22.95

Pizza SLICES

Cheese SLICE

$2.50

Pepperoni SLICE

$2.75

Sausage SLICE

$2.75

Sicilian SLICE

$4.00

Pride of Maui Slice

$3.40

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$3.50

Bianca Slice

$3.40

Smokehouse Slice

$3.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$3.50

Lucky Luciano Slice

$3.70

Mediterranean Slice

$3.70

Meat Lovers Slice

$3.50

Supreme Slice

$3.80

Gluten Free Pizza

10" Gluten Free BLT Pizza

$14.99

10" Gluten Free Tuscany

$17.99

Cheesecakes

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.75

Cherry Cheesecake

$6.75

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.75

Plain Cheesecake

$5.75

Reese's Cheesecake

$7.75

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.75

Chocolate Eclair

$4.00Out of stock

Napoleon

$4.00Out of stock

Cannolis

1 Cannoli

$4.50

Lunch Specials

LUNCH Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/FF

$8.99

LUNCH Italian Beef w/FF

$9.99

2 Cheese Slices & Side Garden Salad

$9.99

[Sunday] Game day Package

Game Day Package

$29.99

16" Pizza

8 Bone-In Wings

6 Garlic Knots

Plain Cheesecake Slice

Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

Sicilian

$25.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Lime Margarita

$5.00

Strawberry Margarita

$5.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Miller

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Sam Adams

$3.00

Beach Blonde

$3.00

Stella

$3.00

[MONDAY & THURSDAY] Bingo/Pizza Night

[Bingo Bucket] Harvest Moon

$5.99

[Bingo Bucket] Caramel Apple Sangria

$5.99

[Bingo Bucket] Spiked Jolly Rancher

$2.99

[Bingo Bucket] Pumpkin Cider

$5.99

Miller Draft

$3.00

Coors Draft

$3.00

[House Red Wine] Diora Pinot Noir

$4.00

[House White Wine] Diora Chardonnay

$4.00

Personal Pizza

$5.99

[TUESDAY] Pasta Night

Fettucini Alfredo

$10.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$10.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Personal Pizza

[Trivia] Rail Mixed Drink

$3.00

[Trivia] White Claw Black Cherry

$3.00

[Trivia] White Claw Mango

$3.00

[Trivia] Twisted Tea Peach

$3.00

[Trivia] Twisted Tea Raspberry

$3.00

[Trivia] Twisted Tea Half & Half

$3.00

[Trivia] Twisted Tea Original

$3.00

[Wednesday] Wings

2 Bone-In Wings

$1.98

3 Bone-In Wings

$2.97

4 Bone-In Wings

$3.96

5 Bone-In Wings

$4.95

6 Bone-In Wings

$5.94

8 Bone-In Wings

$7.92

[Friday]

Miller Draft

$3.00

Coors Draft

$3.00

Margarita

$4.00

[Saturday] Drink Special Night

Coors Draft

$2.00

Miller Draft

$2.00

White Claw Mango

$3.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.00

Twisted Tea Original

$3.00Out of stock

Twisted Tea Peach

$3.00

Twisted Tea Raspberry

$3.00

Twisted Tea Half & Half

$3.00

Mixed Rail Drinks

$3.00

[Bucket] Harvest Moon

$9.00

[Bucket] Caramel Apple Sangria

$9.00

[Bucket] The Happy Pumpkin

$9.00

[Bucket] Spiked Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Car Show

[Fall Bucket] Spiked Jolly Rancher

$8.99

[Tropical Treat] Rum

$4.99

[Tropical Treat] Whiskey

$4.99

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Sausage Slice

$4.00

Breakfast Buffet

Cover Charge

$15.00

Coffee

Orange Juice

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Pineapple Cake Mimosa

$8.00

Caramel Apple Sangria

$6.00

Virgin Bloddy

$4.00

Oktoberfest 1st - 14th

10" Personal

$8.99

Pint Oktoberfest

Free 16" Pizza

16" Pizza

Free Entree

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Burrito

Chimichanga

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Fettucini Alfredo

Penne Ala Vodka

Baked Lasagna

Chicken Parmesan

Free Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Monterey Jack Chicken

The Capone

Whiskey River Bbq

Meatball Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

The Philly

Chipotle Steak Sandwich

Free Stromboli

10" Personal Stromboli

Free Calzone

10" Personal Calzone

Fundraisers

Cub Scout Fundraiser 10\21\22

Beer flight

BEER FLIGHT FRIDAY

$6.00

Cheese

Vermont white cheddar

$4.55Out of stock

Vermont cheddar

$4.55Out of stock

Muenster

$4.75Out of stock

Provolone

$4.25Out of stock

Vermont cheddar slices

$4.75Out of stock

Meats

Pork Roll

$9.69

Cooked uncured ham

$5.25Out of stock

Roasted Turkey Breast

$5.75Out of stock

Hard Salami

$3.75Out of stock

Pepperoni

$5.89Out of stock

Uncured Sopresso

$4.25Out of stock

Other

Pickles

$4.69

Mustard

$2.89

Mayonnaise

$2.89

Honey Mustard

$2.89

Brown Sugar Ham Glaze

$3.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizzeria, Bar, Gaming Lounge

Website

Location

1200 Main St, Antioch, IL 60002

Directions

Gallery
Corniciones image

Similar restaurants in your area

Antioch Pizza Shop - Antioch, IL
orange starNo Reviews
994 Rt. 59 Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Snack Shop
orange star4.6 • 792
1500 Main St Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Rivalry Alehouse - 945 Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
945 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Little Bean Coffee Company
orange star4.7 • 345
395 Lake Street Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch
orange starNo Reviews
950 Hillside Ave Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Fire Pitt Restaurant - 12417 Antioch Rd
orange star4.5 • 184
12417 Antioch Rd TREVOR, WI 53179
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Antioch

Johnny's Snack Shop
orange star4.6 • 792
1500 Main St Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Little Bean Coffee Company
orange star4.7 • 345
395 Lake Street Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Choppers Bar and Grill - 26375 W. Rt. 173
orange star4.8 • 247
26375 W. Rt. 173 Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Sunset Grill, Antioch IL
orange star4.2 • 68
25276 W Grass Lake Rd Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Antioch
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Kenosha
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Mchenry
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston