Cornish JerkHouse 12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Popular Items

Chicken Dinner
Sweet Potatoes
Chicken & Rib Platter

Half Pan Sides

Mac And Cheese

$42.50

Sweet Potatoes

$42.50

Potato Salad

$42.50

Collard Greens

$42.50

Mashed Potatoes

$42.50

Dressing

$42.50

Smoked Deep Fried Whole Turkey

Whole Smoked Deep Fried Turkey

$88.50

Smoked Whole Turkey

Whole Smoked Turkey

$82.99

Smoked Honey Glazed Whole Ham

Whole Smoked Honey Ham

$70.99

Smoked Bourbon Glazed Ham

Smoked Bourbon Glazed Ham

$76.99

Full Pan Sides

Full Pan Mac And Cheese

$79.99

Full pan Sweet Potatoes

$79.99

Full Pan Collard Greens

$79.99

Full Pan Mashed potatoes

$79.99

Full Pan Potato Salad

$79.99

Smoked Jerk Whole Turkey

Smoked Jerk Turkey

$91.50

Smoked Turkey Leg

Smoked Turkey Leg

$12.99

Smoked Turkey Leg Single Dinner

Turkey Leg Dinner w/ 2 Sides

$21.99

Jamaican Me Hungry Plates

Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Fried, Smoked, or Smoked deep-fried (4 whole pieces) chicken with choice of two sides

Bourbon Glazed Jerk Fried Chicken Dinner

$19.65

Seasoned fried chicken (4 whole pieces) tossed in our house made bourbon jerk sauce with choice of two sides and cornbread

Jerk Rib Dinner

$18.65

Smoked fall off the bone ribs (4bones) glazed with choice of our bourbon jerk or jerk sauce with choice of two sides and cornbread

Rib Dinner

$16.75

Smoked fall off the bone ribs (4bones) with choice of two sides and cornbread

Ultimate Rib Dinner

$20.50

Smoked fall of the bone ribs (1/2 rack) with choice of two sides and cornbread

Chicken & Rib Platter

$19.75

Fried, Smoked, or Smoked deep-fried (2 whole pieces) and fall of the bone ribs (3 bones) with choice of two sides and cornbread

One Meat Plate

$15.75

Savory Pulled pork or Jerk pulled pork with choice of two sides and cornbread

Oxtails Dinner

$25.00

Smoked tender oxtails over a bed of savory rice or grits and cornbread

Add Ons

One piece catfish

$6.15

Four shrimp

$5.50

Cornbread (4pc)

$3.60

Small Jerk Sauce

$2.00

Small Bourbon Glazed Jerk Sauce

$2.00

Cornbread (1PC)

$1.00

Brisket Tings

Burnt Ends

$23.99+

Brisket Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken & Tings

Jerkhouse Sliders (2)

$9.50

Choice of our Savory Pulled Pork, Jerk Pulled Pork or Shredded Chicken on two mini toasted buns

3pc Whole Wingz

$9.00

Fried, Smoked, or Smoked Deep-Fried tossed in any one of our house made sauces: Bourbon Jerk, Honey BBQ, Jerk, Honey Chipotle, or Simply Seasoned

6pc Whole Wingz

$17.00

Fried, Smoked, or Smoked Deep-Fried tossed in any one of our house made sauces: Bourbon Jerk, Honey BBQ, Jerk, Honey Chipotle, or Simply Seasoned

9pc Whole Wingz

$25.00

Fried, Smoked, or Smoked Deep-Fried tossed in any one of our house made sauces: Bourbon Jerk, Honey BBQ, Jerk, Honey Chipotle, or Simply Seasoned

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$4.50

Caramel Cake

$4.00

Drinks

Medium

$2.95

Small

$2.05

Cup of Ice

$0.15

Cup of water

$0.15

Family Tings

Rib Pack

$37.25

One full rack of our fall off the bone ribs with choice of two large sides and cornbread (5pc)

Chicken Pack

$30.99

Seasoned deep-fried or smoked chicken (8pc) with choice of two large sides and cornbread (5pc)

Family Pack

$55.99

(serves 4 adults): Pulled Pork or Jerk pulled pork (2lbs) with choice of three large sides, and cornbread (6pc)

Ribs

$13.00+

One full rack of our fall of the bone ribs

Pound of Chopped Brisket

$17.75

Pound of Sliced Brisket

$21.95

J Pork

$17.50

Potato Tings

Jerk Chicken Loaded Fries

$14.75

Crispy french fries topped with tender juicy chicken, shredded cheese, homemade queso then drizzled with our famous jerk sauce

Loaded Stuffed Potato

$9.75

ALL THE WAY- Choice of Pulled Pork, Jerk Pulled Pork, or Chicken topped with butter, cheese, sour cream, & bacon bits drizzled with BBQ sauce or Jerk Sauce

Cheesy Bacon Seafood Potato

$18.50

Loaded with our delicious Smoked Grilled Shrimp topped with shredded cheese and house made cheese and bacon sauce with a side of special butter sauce

Sandwich Tings

Big Boi-Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$12.35

Juicy, tender chicken breast seasoned, breaded and deep-fried topped with melted Swiss cheese, cole slaw, french fries (YES ON THE SANDWICH) drizzled with ranch dressing and our famous jerk sauce

Seafood Tings

2pc Catfish Dinner

$18.50

Smoked and deep-fried catfish fillets (2pc) with choice of two sides

8pc Shrimp Dinner

$16.50

Smoked deep-fried or grilled shrimp (8pc) with choice of two sides

Bourbon Glazed Jerk Shrimp Dinner (8pc)

$17.75

Smoked deep-fried or grilled shrimp (8pc) tossed in our famous bourbon jerk sauce with choice of two sides

Seafood Platter

$24.50

Smoked deep-fried catfish (2pc) and choice of fried or grilled shrimp (8pc) with choice of two sides

Small Tings

BBQ Slider (1)

$7.15

BBQ Slider (1) pulled pork or shredded chicken with choice of one side and small drink

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich sprinkled w/house seasoning (sugar & cinnamon) with choice of one side and small drink

Kids Whole Wings (2)

$9.75

Whole wings (2) with choice of one side and small drink

Rib Sandwich (2 ribs)

$8.75

Rib Sandwich (2bones) with choice of one side and small drink

Specialty Menu

Classic Jerk Burger

$14.50

Jerk Meat Pattie

$3.55

Turkey Legs

Plain Leg

$12.50

Smoked juicy fall off the bone turkey leg

Bourbon Jerk Leg

$17.35

Smoked juicy fall off the bone turkey leg tossed in our famous bourbon jerk sauce

Jerk It Leg

$17.35

Smoked juicy fall off the bone turkey leg tossed in our famous jerk sauce

Turkey Leg Bust Down

$22.37

Smoked juicy fall of the bone turkey leg stuffed with choice of mac and cheese or collard greens

Seafood Leg

$27.90

Smoked juicy fall off the bone turkey leg stuffed with grilled shrimp topped with shredded cheese and house made cheesy bacon sauce

Juices

Red Juice

$7.00

Gold Juice

$7.00

Green Juice

$7.00

Beer

Corona

$4.75

Red Stripe

$4.75

Shots

Bacardi Shot

$6.00

Crown Royal Shot

$6.00

Hennessy Shot

$6.00

Ciroc Shot

$6.00

Titos Shot

$6.00

Rum Shot

$6.00

Mixed Drink

Crown & Coke

$8.50

Daquiri Cup

$8.00

Daqiuri Jug

$14.00

Daiquiri

Daiquiri Jug

$13.00

Flavored Punch Jug

Red Punch Alc

$13.00

Gold Punch Alc

$13.00

Green Punch Alc

$13.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.85+

Fried Okra

$3.85+

Potato Salad

$3.85+

Jamaican Rice

$3.85+

Sweet Potatoes

$4.65+

Collard Greens

$4.65+

Mac and Cheese

$4.65+

Fried Plantains

$3.85+

Dressing

$4.65+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Jerk Cuisine

Location

12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

