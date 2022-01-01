Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cornish Pasty Co

915 Reviews

$$

51A Massachusetts Ave

Boston, MA 02115

Full Garden Salad

$10.95

Romaine & red leaf lettuce, red onion, cucumber and cherry tomato. Served with a house lemon pesto dressing.

Full Greek Salad

$12.95

Romaine & red leaf lettuce, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomato and cucumber. Served with a house lemon pesto dressing.

Chicken Tikka Salad

$17.95

Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served on a bed of romaine & red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber & red onion. Served with a mint-yogurt dressing.

Appetizers, Sides, & Soups

Oven Chips

$8.95

Freshly cut oven baked chips, seasoned with cracked black peppercorn and salt. Served with ketchup

Mashed Potatoes

$10.95

Homemade garlic mashed potatoes topped with cheddar cheese and baked. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Mushy Peas

$11.95

Slow cooked marrowfat peas lightly seasoned with fresh cracked black peppercorns and salt.

Oven Baked Wings

$16.95
Tomato Soup - Cup

$7.95

Homemade Tomato soup topped with fresh croutons. Served with a slice of homemade bread and butter

Tomato Soup- Bowl

$10.95

Homemade Tomato soup topped with fresh croutons. Served with a slice of homemade bread and butter

Pasties

The Oggie

$29.95

Slow baked steak, potato, onion & rutabaga (swede). Served with a side of red wine gravy

Bangers & Mash

$29.95

Homemade pork sage sausage, grilled onion, red wine gravy, and mashed potatoes. Served with red wine gravy.

Cajun Chicken

$29.95

Blackened cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham and swiss cheese. Served with chipotle cream sauce.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$30.95

Curry marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and curried potatoes. Served with mint-yogurt.

Cottage pie

$29.95

Seasoned ground beef with peas & carrots, topped with grilled onion, mashed potato and cheddar cheese. Served with red wine gravy.

Meatball Pasty

$29.95

Homemade beef meatballs, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella. Served with marinara.

Peppered Steak with Swiss Cheese

$31.95

Steak tips cooked in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leek, zucchini, and Swiss cheese. Served with peppercorn brandy cream sauce.

The Pilgrim

$29.95

House roasted chicken, grilled onions, red wine gravy, sweet potato, and homemade stuffing. Served with a side of red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.

Veggie Tikka Masala

$26.95

Curry marinated cauliflower, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes. Served with mint-yogurt.

Cheese & Onion

$25.95

Potatoes, rutabaga, cheddar cheese, & onions slowly baked until tender. Served with either marinara, ketchup, or HP.

Veggie Meatball

$26.95Out of stock

Homemade lentil meatballs, fresh basil, marinara, & fresh mozzarella. Served with marinara. *contains cashews*

Vegan Meatball

$26.95Out of stock

Homemade lentil meatballs, fresh basil, marinara, & vegan mozzarella. Served with marinara. *contains cashews*

Vegan Cauliflower Vindaloo

$26.95

Curry marinated cauliflower, vindaloo sauce, roasted red peppers & curried potatoes. Served with a side of tahini.

Vegan BBQ Chicken

$26.95Out of stock

Homemade seitan chicken, diced red onion, diced jalapenos, homemade zesty BBQ sauce, fresh coleslaw, and vegan colby jack cheese. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.

Vegan Pilgrim

$26.95

house-made vegan seitan chicken, grilled onions, vegetarian gravy, sweet potato, and homemade vegan stuffing. Served with a side of cranberry sauce.

Desserts

Banoffee Pie

$15.95

Graham cracker crust, homemade caramel, and fresh whipped cream topped with sliced bananas.

Vegan Banoffee Pie

$15.95

Dairy-free graham cracker crust, homemade vegan caramel, and fresh vegan whipped cream topped with sliced bananas.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$15.95

Homemade molasses cake, baked in a cast-iron cauldron, made with black treacle and topped with a toffee drizzle. Served with crème anglaise & ice cream.

Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding

$15.95

Thin slices of homemade bread soaked in a vanilla cream sauce, then layered with a rich chocolate brandy sauce and baked until crispy on the top. Served with a side of crème anglaise and a scoop of ice cream.

Side Of Ice Cream

$3.95

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

$15.95

Homemade vegan pumpkin pie filling topped with candied walnuts and wrapped in pastry sprinkled with demerara sugar . served with a side of vegan whipped cream.

HP

HP Sauce

$0.75

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

O.J

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Kids Beverage

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Perrier Bottled Water

$3.00

Sanpellegrino

$3.50
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Cornish Pasty (pass-tee) Company is a is a full service sit down restaurant/bar in Back Bay with a Beer, Wine and Cordials license. Specializing in individual gourmet English meat pies as well as vegan and vegetarian pasties, salads, soups, and desserts all made from scratch in our open kitchen.

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02115

