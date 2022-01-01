Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cornish Pasty Co

1300 Arizona Street

Boulder City, NV 89005

Popular Items

Chicken Pot Pie
The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)
Greek Salad

Pasties

Bangers and Mash

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.

Cajun Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.

Carne Adovada

$16.00

New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Chicken, carrots, peas, red potato, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.

Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Cottage Pie

$15.00

Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Meat and Cheese

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Meatball

$15.00

Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)

$14.00

Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.

The Royale with Cheese

$15.00

Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.

Reuben

$16.50

Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.

All Day English Breakfast

$15.00Out of stock

Bacon, soft poached egg, potato, roasted tomato, mushroom, sausage, and baked beans. Served with a side of HP

Lovely Bit of Salmon

$17.00

Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.

Mexican

$15.00

Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Porky

$16.00

Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy

Lamb & Mint

$17.00

Lamb, potato, rutabaga, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy

Italian

$15.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted tomato with a side of marinara

Cubano

$16.50

House pulled mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles and yellow mustard. Served with spicy or yellow mustard

Guinness Stew

$16.00

Steak simmered in a Guiness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive

Peppered Steak

$17.00

Sirloin steak in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini & stilton English bleu cheese with Peppercorn sauce on side

Portobello Chicken

$15.50

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil & Marinara

Pilgrim

$16.00

House roasted Turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion & homemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce

French Dip

$16.00

Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties

Vegan Cottage Pie

$15.50

Vegan ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes, and vegan cheese with a side of homemade HP sauce

Vegan Oggie

$12.00

Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.

Vegan Royal

$15.00Out of stock

Beyond Meat patty, french fries, grilled onion, veggie bacon, button mushroom, and vegan cheese. Choice of ketchup or BBQ sauce

Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.

Veggie Mexican

$15.00

Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Cheese & Onion

$13.50

Potatoes, rutabaga, English cheddar, and onions with a side of marinara, ketchup or HP

Veggie Balsamic Portobello

$15.00

Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and fresh basil with a side of marinara

Vegan Carne Adovada

$16.00

New Mexican style Jackfruit red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and vegan cheese with a side of salsa

Apps/Sides

Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)

$8.00

Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)

$6.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cheese

$6.50

Homemade Bread with Butter

$4.00

Loaf of Bread

$8.50

Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)

$6.00

Chips (GF, Available Vegan)

$6.50

Hand cut British style chips, cooked with cracked pepper and sea salt.

Parliament Wings

$10.00

Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.

Tandoori Wings (GF)

$10.00

Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.

Scotch Egg

$6.50

Soft boiled egg wrapped in sausage & breadcrumb with choice of honey mustard, HP sauce or brown mustard

Side Chicken

$6.50

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Sausage

$6.50

Side Veggie Chicken

$6.00

Curried Potatoes

$6.00

Chicken Liver Pate

$10.00

Homemade chicken liver pâté with homemade toasted bread, butter and red onion marmalade

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cornish Meatballs

$10.50

Housemade meatballs wrapped in bacon, with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard gravy.

Soups

Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton

$7.00+

Cream of Tomato with Crutons

$7.00+Out of stock

Mushroom, Walnut & Spinach (Vegetarian)

$7.00+

Spicy Red Pepper Chicken with Black Beans & Rice

$7.00+Out of stock

Salads

Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted beets, spring mix, fresh mint, walnuts, bleu cheese tossed in white balsamic citrus dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens with parmesan and homemade croutons tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing

Chicken Tikka Salad

$12.50+

Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens, mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.

Veggie Chicken Tikka Salad

$12.50+

Veggie chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens, mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.

Garden Salad

$6.50+

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.

Pasta Salad

$9.50+

Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach.

Desserts

Apple Caramel Pasty

$10.00Out of stock

Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.

Banoffee Pie

$10.00

Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty (Available Vegan)

$10.00

Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00

Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.

Side of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$12.00

Homemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with ice-cream

Extra Sauce

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Butter

$0.25

Caesar

$0.25

Chicken Gravy

$0.25

Chipotle

$0.25

Cholula

$0.25

Cranberry

$0.25Out of stock

Dill Sauce

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Horse Radish Cream

$0.25Out of stock

HP

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Lemon Pesto

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Mint Yoooo

$0.25

Mustard Cream

$0.25

Peppercorn Brandy Cream

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Red Wine Gravy

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Sirracha

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Sour Cream and Chive

$0.25

Spicy Mustard

$0.25

Tahini

$0.25Out of stock

Thousand Island

$0.25

Tzatziki

$0.25

White Balsamic

$0.25

Yellow Mustard

$0.25

Tea & Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottle\ Can Water

$3.00

Cold Brew Can

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer bottle

$3.00

Green Tea Iced

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00+

Redbull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer Bottle

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Bottles and Cans

White Claw

$4.00

805 12oz

$3.00

805 16 Oz Bottle

$4.00

805 16oz can

$4.00Out of stock

Alesmith Classico

$5.00

Altbier Occidental 16oz

$6.00

Astronomy Return of Citra Rye IPA 16oz

$7.00

Boomstick

$6.00

Brew Dog Elvis Juice Grapefruit IPA

$4.00

Brew Dog Hellcat India Pale Lager

$4.00

Bud Heavy (Budweiser)

$3.00

Colorado Kool-Aid (Coors Banquet)

$3.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Coronado Weekend 16oz IPA

$5.00

Crafthaus Belgard Coffee

$4.00

Crafthaus Silver State

$4.00Out of stock

Deezi West Coast IPA 16oz

$7.00

Frico Frizzante White Wine

$6.00

Ginger Beer N/A

$4.00

High Life

$4.00

Hop Valley Stash Panda Hazy IPA 12oz

$5.00Out of stock

Lovelady 9th Island Sour

$4.00

Lovelady Love Juice hazy IPA

$4.00

Magners Irish Apple Cider

$7.00

Miller Lite 24oz Can

$5.00

Modern Times Hazy IPA 16oz

$7.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

Non Alcohol Guinness

$5.00

PBR

$2.00

Prairie Rainbow Sherbert Sour 12oz

$6.00

Prairie Rainbow Sherbert Sour 16oz

$10.00

Revision Disco Ninja IPA 16oz

$8.00

Revision El Repaso 16oz

$5.00

Stella Artois

$4.00+

Tea West Hard Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Tenaya Creek Bonanza Brown

$4.00

Vegas as Fuck 16oz

$8.00

Viva Hop Vegas

$4.00

Wild Barrel VICE Mango Passion Fruit 16oz

$10.00

xxxNonAlcoholxxx

$4.00

T-Shirt's

Black- Medium

$25.00

Black- Large

$25.00

Black- XL

$25.00

Black- 2XL

$25.00

Black- 3XL

$25.00

Baseball- Medium

$25.00

Baseball- Large

$25.00

Baseball- XL

$25.00

Baseball- 2XL

$25.00

Baseball- 3XL

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1300 Arizona Street, Boulder City, NV 89005

