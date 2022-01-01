- Home
Cornish Pasty Co
1300 Arizona Street
Boulder City, NV 89005
Pasties
Bangers and Mash
House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.
Cajun Chicken
Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.
Carne Adovada
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, carrots, peas, red potato, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Cottage Pie
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Meat and Cheese
House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Meatball
Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.
Shepherd's Pie
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)
Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.
The Royale with Cheese
Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.
Reuben
Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.
All Day English Breakfast
Bacon, soft poached egg, potato, roasted tomato, mushroom, sausage, and baked beans. Served with a side of HP
Lovely Bit of Salmon
Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.
Mexican
Mexican-spiced and simmered steak, potato, egg, hatch chili, and cheddar with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Porky
Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy
Lamb & Mint
Lamb, potato, rutabaga, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy
Italian
Pepperoni, Salami, Capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted tomato with a side of marinara
Cubano
House pulled mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles and yellow mustard. Served with spicy or yellow mustard
Guinness Stew
Steak simmered in a Guiness gravy, with red potato, mushrooms, carrot, and celery. Layered with cheddar, sautéed leeks and cabbage. Served with sour cream and chive
Peppered Steak
Sirloin steak in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini & stilton English bleu cheese with Peppercorn sauce on side
Portobello Chicken
Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil & Marinara
Pilgrim
House roasted Turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion & homemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce
French Dip
Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties
Vegan Cottage Pie
Vegan ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes, and vegan cheese with a side of homemade HP sauce
Vegan Oggie
Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.
Vegan Royal
Beyond Meat patty, french fries, grilled onion, veggie bacon, button mushroom, and vegan cheese. Choice of ketchup or BBQ sauce
Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
Veggie Mexican
Mexican spiced Quorn brand vegetarian ground beef, egg, potato, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Cheese & Onion
Potatoes, rutabaga, English cheddar, and onions with a side of marinara, ketchup or HP
Veggie Balsamic Portobello
Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and fresh basil with a side of marinara
Vegan Carne Adovada
New Mexican style Jackfruit red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and vegan cheese with a side of salsa
Apps/Sides
Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)
Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cheese
Homemade Bread with Butter
Loaf of Bread
Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)
Chips (GF, Available Vegan)
Hand cut British style chips, cooked with cracked pepper and sea salt.
Parliament Wings
Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.
Tandoori Wings (GF)
Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.
Scotch Egg
Soft boiled egg wrapped in sausage & breadcrumb with choice of honey mustard, HP sauce or brown mustard
Side Chicken
Side Salmon
Side Sausage
Side Veggie Chicken
Curried Potatoes
Chicken Liver Pate
Homemade chicken liver pâté with homemade toasted bread, butter and red onion marmalade
Coleslaw
Cornish Meatballs
Housemade meatballs wrapped in bacon, with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard gravy.
Soups
Salads
Beet Salad
Roasted beets, spring mix, fresh mint, walnuts, bleu cheese tossed in white balsamic citrus dressing
Caesar Salad
Mixed greens with parmesan and homemade croutons tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing
Chicken Tikka Salad
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens, mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
Veggie Chicken Tikka Salad
Veggie chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens, mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.
Pasta Salad
Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach.
Desserts
Apple Caramel Pasty
Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.
Banoffee Pie
Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty (Available Vegan)
Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.
Side of Vanilla Ice Cream
Chocolate Bread Pudding
Homemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with ice-cream
Extra Sauce
Balsamic Vinegar
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Butter
Caesar
Chicken Gravy
Chipotle
Cholula
Cranberry
Dill Sauce
Honey Mustard
Horse Radish Cream
HP
Ketchup
Lemon Pesto
Marinara
Mayo
Mint Yoooo
Mustard Cream
Peppercorn Brandy Cream
Ranch
Red Wine Gravy
Salsa
Sirracha
Sour Cream
Sour Cream and Chive
Spicy Mustard
Tahini
Thousand Island
Tzatziki
White Balsamic
Yellow Mustard
Tea & Soft Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Black Iced Tea
Bottle\ Can Water
Cold Brew Can
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Beer bottle
Green Tea Iced
Hot Chocolate
Lemonade
Redbull
Root Beer
Sprite
Milk
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Beer Bottle
Grapefruit Juice
Kids Drink
Lemonade Refill
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Bottles and Cans
White Claw
805 12oz
805 16 Oz Bottle
805 16oz can
Alesmith Classico
Altbier Occidental 16oz
Astronomy Return of Citra Rye IPA 16oz
Boomstick
Brew Dog Elvis Juice Grapefruit IPA
Brew Dog Hellcat India Pale Lager
Bud Heavy (Budweiser)
Colorado Kool-Aid (Coors Banquet)
Coors Lite
Coronado Weekend 16oz IPA
Crafthaus Belgard Coffee
Crafthaus Silver State
Deezi West Coast IPA 16oz
Frico Frizzante White Wine
Ginger Beer N/A
High Life
Hop Valley Stash Panda Hazy IPA 12oz
Lovelady 9th Island Sour
Lovelady Love Juice hazy IPA
Magners Irish Apple Cider
Miller Lite 24oz Can
Modern Times Hazy IPA 16oz
Montucky Cold Snack
Non Alcohol Guinness
PBR
Prairie Rainbow Sherbert Sour 12oz
Prairie Rainbow Sherbert Sour 16oz
Revision Disco Ninja IPA 16oz
Revision El Repaso 16oz
Stella Artois
Tea West Hard Tea
Tenaya Creek Bonanza Brown
Vegas as Fuck 16oz
Viva Hop Vegas
Wild Barrel VICE Mango Passion Fruit 16oz
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1300 Arizona Street, Boulder City, NV 89005