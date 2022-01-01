Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cornish Pasty Co

review star

No reviews yet

10 E. Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89104

Popular Items

Oggie (Traditional Pasty)
Cottage Pie
Chicken Pot Pie

BOHEMIA

Please arrive at least 30 minutes prior to show time. That way you can order food and drinks to enjoy during the show.
November 3- 8pm Show

November 3- 8pm Show

$30.00

Please arrive at least 30 minutes prior to show time. That way you can order food and drinks to enjoy during the show.

November 10- 8pm Show

November 10- 8pm Show

$30.00

Please arrive at least 30 minutes prior to show time. That way you can order food and drinks to enjoy during the show.

Apps/Sides

Scotch Egg

$6.50

Hardboiled egg wrapped in house pork with sage sausage and breadcrumb with honey mustard.

Cornish Meatballs

$10.50

Homemade meatballs wrapped in bacon with sautéed onions, in a white wine mustard sauce

Parliament Wings

$10.00

Houses of Parliament sauce, with honey and spice, oven baked. Served with stilton blue cheese dip.

Tandoori Wings (GF)

$10.00

Chicken tandoori marinade, oven baked. Served with lemon mint yogurt dip.

Chicken Liver Pate

$10.00

Chips (GF, Available Vegan)

$6.50

Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.

Broccoli & Cauliflower Cheese Bake (Vegetarian)

$8.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Cheese

$6.50

Garlic & Herb Roasted Red Potatoes (GF, Vegan)

$6.50

Curried Potatoes

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mushy Peas (GF, Vegan)

$6.00

Homemade Bread with Butter

$4.00

Loaf of Bread

$8.50

Side Chicken

$6.50

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Sausage

$6.50

Side Veggie Chicken

$6.00

Soups

Cream of Leek, Potato & Stilton

$7.00+

Mushroom, Walnut & Spinach (Vegetarian)

$7.00+

Spicy Red Pepper Chicken with Black Beans & Rice

$7.00+

Vegan Tomato with Crutons

$7.00+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens with parmesan and homemade croutons tossed in our house made Caesar dressing

Chicken Tikka Salad

$12.50+

Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens, mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.

Garden Salad

$6.50+

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olive, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber.

Pasta Salad

$9.50+

Bow tie pasta, feta and parmesan, sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, and red onion, served over fresh spinach.

Sausage Salad (GF)

$12.00+

House pork and sage sausage, mixed greens, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, feta, mushroom, and red onion tossed in mustard cream dressing.

Veggie Chicken Tikka Salad

$12.50+

Veggie chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens, mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.

Pasties

Oggie (Traditional Pasty)

$14.00

Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.

Pork and Apple

$16.00

Pork, potato, apple, onion, and sage with a side of red wine gravy

Lamb & Mint

$17.00

Lamb, potato, rutabaga, onion, and fresh mint with a side of red wine gravy

Bangers and Mash

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.

Meat and Cheese

$15.00

House pork and sage sausage, cheddar, and Swiss. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Royale with Cheese

$15.00

Hamburger, french fries, grilled onion, bacon, button mushrooms, and a cheddar-Swiss blend. Served with a side of 1000 island.

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Cottage Pie

$15.00

Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Chicken, carrots, peas, red potato, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.

Cajun Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.

Italian

$16.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Capocollo, ham, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted tomato with a side of marinara.

Meatball

$15.00

Housemade Meatball, fresh basil, marinara, and fresh mozzarella.

Carne Adovada

$16.00Out of stock

New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.00

Lamb and potato in a spicy vindaloo sauce. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.

Lovely Bit of Salmon

$17.00

Marinated salmon, white wine and cream dill sauce, sautéed asparagus, garlic roasted tomato, spinach and red potato. Served with a side of dill cream sauce.

Peppered Steak

$17.00

Sirloin steak in a peppercorn brandy cream sauce, sautéed portobello, leeks, zucchini, & stilton English blue cheese. Served with a side of peppercorn brandy cream sauce

Cubano

$16.50

House pulled mojo pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard. Served with spicy or yellow mustard

Pilgrim

$16.00

House roasted Turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion & house made stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce

Portobello Chicken

$15.50

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, balsamic portobello, roasted red peppers, fresh basil and marinara.

Spicy Asiago Chicken

$15.00

Spicy chicken, roasted corn, black bean, asiago cheese, hatch chili, and pico de gallo with sides of sour cream and salsa.

Reuben

$16.50

Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.

Guinness Stew

$16.00

Beef simmered in a Guinness gravy, with cheddar, potato, carrot, onions, and celery. Layered with sautéed leeks, portobello, & cabbage. Served with sour cream & chive

Vegan & Vegetarian Pasties

Vegan Royal

$15.00

Beyond Meat Patty, French fries, grilled onion, veggie bacon, button mushrooms, and vegan cheese. Choice of ketchup or bbq sauce

Vegan Carne Adovada

$16.00

New Mexican style jackfruit red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and vegan cheese with a side of salsa

Vegan Oggie

$14.00

Portobello, potatoes, rutabaga and onions. Served with a side of ketchup.

Cheese & Onion

$13.50

Potatoes, rutabaga, English Cheddar, and onions with a side of marinara, ketchup or HP

Vegan Balsamic Portobello

$15.00

Balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms, vegan cheese, roasted red peppers, and fresh basil with a side of marinara

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Pan fried eggplant, zucchini, broccoli, fresh mozzarella, spinach, fresh basil, parmesan and marinara.

Veggie Spicy Asiago Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, roasted corn, black beans, asiago cheese, hatch chilies and Pico de gallo. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Vegan Cottage Pie

$15.50Out of stock

Vegan ground beef, peas, carrots, grilled onions, mashed potatoes, and vegan cheese with a side of house made HP sauce

Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)

$16.00

Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00

Toffee drenched sponge cake with dates, served hot with creme anglaise or ice cream.

Apple Caramel Pasty

$10.00

Apples, cinnamon, and caramel baked inside a pastry. Served with choice of ice cream and/or fresh whipped cream on the side.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Pasty (Available Vegan)

$10.00

Peanut butter, bananas and raspberry jelly baked inside of pastry. Served with choice of whipped cream or ice cream and raspberry coulis.

Banoffee Pie

$10.00

Graham cracker crust. layered with housemate caramel, fresh whipped cream, and topped with sliced bananas.

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$12.00

House made bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with vanilla ice cream

Strawberry Pavlova (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Housemade crisp meringue shells, topped with freshly whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi fruit and grapes. Finished with a raspberry coulis.

Side of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Extra Sauce

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Butter

$0.25

Caesar

$0.25

Chicken Gravy

$0.25

Chipotle

$0.25

Cholula

$0.25

Cranberry

$0.25

Dill Sauce

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

HP

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Lemon Pesto

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Mint Yoooo

$0.25

Mustard Cream

$0.25

Peppercorn Brandy Cream

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Red Wine Gravy

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Sirracha

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Sour Cream and Chive

$0.25

Spicy Mustard

$0.25

Tahini

$0.25

Thousand Island

$0.25

Yellow Mustard

$0.25

Tea & Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00+

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Green Tea Iced

$3.00

Bottle\ Can Water

$4.00

Ginger Beer bottle

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer Bottle

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
