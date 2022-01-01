Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cornuto Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

7404 Greenwood Ave

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antipasto

Castelvetrano Olives

Castelvetrano Olives

$6.00

Served warm with sea salt, garlic, and oregano

Focaccia

Focaccia

$5.00

House-made rosemary flatbread

Burrata Di Campania

Burrata Di Campania

$16.00

Fresh buffalo mozzarella filled with cream, roasted cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, chili flakes, lemon

Alice Marinate Al Limone

Alice Marinate Al Limone

$12.00

White anchovies, extra virgin olive oil, chili flakes, lemon

Polpette Al Pomodoro

Polpette Al Pomodoro

$16.00

Uncle Paulie's beef meatballs, pomodoro, grana padano

Soup

$12.00

Insalate

Insalata di Parma

Insalata di Parma

$10.00

Baby arugula, shaved grana padano, lemon

Della Casa

Della Casa

$14.00

Seasonal greens, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, olives, choice of prosciutto cotto or Italian tuna

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine hearts, Ceasar dressing, anchovies, house-made croutons, grana padano

Tricolore

Tricolore

$12.00

Baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, hand dipped ricotta

Pizze

Americana

Americana

$22.00

Italian sausage, salami piccanti, pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, basil

Bufalina DOC

Bufalina DOC

$21.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, pomodoro, basil, extra virgin olive oil, grana padano

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$21.00

Artichoke, mushroom, prosciutto cotto, olive, fresh mozzarella, pomodoro

Carbonara

Carbonara

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, organic egg, pancetta, black pepper

Cipollina

Cipollina

$19.00

Oven-roasted onion, italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana padano

Dante

Dante

$21.00

Smoked mozzarella, pomodoro, cherry tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, grana padano

Diavola

Diavola

$20.00

Salami piccanti, fresh mozzarella, pomodoro, basil, grana padano

Fratelli Di Bufala

Fratelli Di Bufala

$21.00

Burrata, pancetta, grape tomatoes, scallion, basil

Funghi

Funghi

$19.00

Mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, pomodoro, basil, grana padano

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, pomodoro, basil, extra virgin olive oil, grana padano

Marinara

Marinara

$16.00

Pomodoro, garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Prosciutto Crudo

Prosciutto Crudo

$20.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, pomodoro, basil, grana padano

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$20.00

Gorgonzola, provola, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana padano

Quattro Stagioni

Quattro Stagioni

$20.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, pomodoro, basil, grana padano

Salsiccia E Rapini

Salsiccia E Rapini

$21.00

Gorgonzola, provola, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana padano

Spaccanapoli

Spaccanapoli

$20.00

Smoked Mozzarella, ricotta, olives, arugula, grana padano

Tonno

Tonno

$21.00

Italian tuna, pomodoro, extra virgin olive oil, parsley, grana padano

Verde

Verde

$20.00

Pesto, artichoke, goat cheese, roasted bell pepper, fresh mozzarella, grana padano

Calzone/Gnocchi

Calzone Salame

$20.00

Salami piccanti, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pomodoro, basil

Calzone Napoletana

$20.00

Prosciutto cotto, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pomodoro, basil

Calzone Salsiccia

$20.00

Sweet Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pomodoro, basil

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$16.00

Kids Gnocchi

$9.00

Dolci

Affogato

$8.00

Nutella filled calzone, powdered sugar

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady fingers, mascarpone, chocolate, espresso

Sorbetto

$8.00

Lemon sorbet, lemon twist

Mezzaluna

Mezzaluna

$10.00+

Nutella filled calzone, powdered sugar

Vanilla Gelato

$7.00

Chocolate Gelato

$7.00

Sides

Side Arugula

$3.00

Side Pomodoro

$2.00

Side Black Anchovies

$3.00

Side White Anchovies

$5.00

Side Grape Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Kalamata Olives

$3.00

Side Crudo

$5.00

Caffe

Espresso

$3.00

Caffe Americano

$3.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Speedscreen

Bellini

$11.00

Cornuto Spritz

$12.00

La Giubba

$14.00

Star Destroyer

$14.00

Il Tartufo

$14.00

Camillo Bianco

$14.00

Negroni Classico

$12.00

Flatliner

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Campari Spritz

$12.00

NarNar

$12.00

Americano Cocktail

$12.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Special Cocktail

$14.00

Cocktail $12

$12.00

Cocktail $14

$14.00

By The Glass

GL House Red

$8.00

GL Chianti

$11.00

GL Montepulciano

$12.00

GL Barbera

$12.00

GL Veneto Rosso

$15.00

Gl $10

$10.00

Gl $12

$12.00

Gl $15

$15.00

GL House White

$8.00

GL Prosecco

$11.00

GL Gavi

$12.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Rose

$12.00

GL Brut Rose

$12.00

Half Carafe

HC Della Casa (R)

$19.00

HC Travignoli Chianti

$26.00

HC Col Del Mondo Montepulciano

$28.00

HC Saffirio Barbera

$28.00

HC Veneto Rosso

$34.00

HC Prosecco (W)

$26.00

HC House White

$19.00

HC Gavi

$28.00

HC Pinot Grigio

$24.00

HC Rosato

$20.00

By The Bottle

BTL Della Casa (R)

$32.00

BTL Saffirio Barbera

$48.00

BTL Travignoli Chianti

$44.00

BTL Col Del Mondo Montepulciano

$48.00

BTL Veneto Rosso

$60.00

BTL Abbia Nova Cesanese

$52.00

BTL Castevecchio Cab Franc

$48.00

BTL Grifalco Aglianico Del Vulture

$60.00

BTL La Spinona Barolo

$110.00

BTL Pizzo Cocco Valtellina

$68.00

BTL Romitorio Brunello

$133.00

BTL Romitorio Rosso Di Montalcino

$63.00

BTL Sciacca Etna Rosso

$70.00

BTL Travignoli Tegolaia Riserva

$53.00

BTL Vietti Perbacco

$76.00

BTL Vignalta Marrano

$62.00

BTL Vignalta Merlot Riserva

$170.00

BTL Ghiaccio Forte Morellino

$57.00

BTL Le Piane Maggiorina

$46.00

BTL Vignalta Arqua

$80.00

BTL Priore Montepulciano

$55.00

BTL Alois Lageder Schiava

$48.00

BTL Poggio Moro Rosso Toscana

$55.00

BTL Ca' Lustra Petit Verdot

$53.00

BTL Poggio del Moro Rosso Toscana

$55.00

BTL Prosecco (W)

$44.00

BTL Della Casa (W)

$32.00

BTL Gavi

$48.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Rosato

$44.00

BTL Prosecco

$32.00

BTL Vignalta Brut Riserva

$55.00

BTL Martusciello Gragnano

$49.00

Draft

16oz Pilsner

$7.00

16oz IPA

$7.00

16oz Lantern

$7.00

Schooner

$4.00

Bottled

Dolomiti Pilsner

$6.00

Dolomiti Rossa

$6.00

Peroni Bottle

$5.50

Bitburger N/A

$6.00

Yonder Dry

$9.00

Yonder Rotating

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Monopolwa

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$19.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Monopolwa

$20.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Big Gin

$10.00

Big Gin Old Tom

$12.00

Piu Cinque

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$18.00

DBL Big Gin

$20.00

DBL Big Gin Old Tom

$24.00

DBL Piu Cinque

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$20.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Plantation Overproof

$10.00

Ron Zacapa

$14.00

DBL Well Rum

$18.00

DBL Plantation Overproof

$20.00

DBL Ron Zacapa

$28.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Chamucos Blanco

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$18.00

DBL Chamucos Blanco

$28.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$20.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$20.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$20.00

DBL Vida Mezcal

$24.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Knobb Creek

$12.00

Knobb Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

James Pepper Bourbon

$11.00

James Pepper Rye

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Old Overholt Rye

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Knobb Creek

$24.00

DBL Knobb Rye

$24.00

DBL Makers Mark

$22.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$18.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$20.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$24.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL James Pepper Bourbon

$22.00

DBL James Pepper Rye

$22.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$24.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$24.00

Grappa/Scotch

Well Scotch

$10.00

Aberlour

$14.00

Macallan

$16.00

Nardid Bianco

$14.00

Nardini Riserva

$18.00

Poli Sarpa

$14.00

Nonino Moscato

$16.00

Sibona Bianco

$14.00

Poli Cleopatra

$18.00

Poli Vespaiolo

$25.00

DBL Well Scotch

$20.00

DBL Aberlour

$28.00

DBL Macallan

$32.00

DBL Nardid Bianco

DBL Nardini Riserva

DBL Poli Sarpa

DBL Nonino Moscato

DBL Sibona Bianco

DBL Poli Cleopatra

DBL Poli Vespaiolo

Vermouth/Amaro

Amarino Riserva

$14.00

Amorino

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Braulio

$10.00

Calisaya

$16.00

Campari

$10.00

Cardamaro

$10.00

Carpano Antica

$10.00

Carpano Bianco

$9.00

Carpano Bitter

$9.00

Casoni 1814

$9.00

Castelvecchio Vermouth

$9.00

Cinzano Rosso

$9.00

Cocchi Americano Bianco

$9.00

Cocchi Chinato Barolo

$18.00

Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

$9.00

Cynar

$9.00

Dimmi

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Francoli Noveis

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Iris

$14.00

Luxardo Abano

$9.00

Luxardo Fernet

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$14.00

Meletti Amaro

$9.00

Meletti Bitter 1870

$10.00

Meletti Fernet

$10.00

Meletti Limoncello

$9.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Nardini Amaro

$10.00

Nonino

$16.00

Ramazotti

$10.00

Strega

$12.00

Ver

$16.00

Zucca

$10.00

Vecchio Del Capo

$9.00

DBL Castelvecchio Vermouth

$18.00

DBL Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

$18.00

DBL Cocchi Americano Bianco

$18.00

DBL Cocchi Chinato Barolo

$36.00

DBL Meletti Limoncello

$18.00

DBL Meletti Bitter 1870

$20.00

DBL Casoni 1814

$18.00

DBL Carpano Antica

$20.00

DBL Carpano Bitter

$18.00

DBL Carpano Bianco

$18.00

DBL Dimmi

$20.00

DBL Strega

$24.00

DBL Green Chartreuse

$32.00

DBL Calisaya

$32.00

DBL Iris

$28.00

DBL Ver

$32.00

DBL Campari

$20.00

DBL Aperol

$20.00

DBL Cinzano Rosso

$18.00

DBL Bailey's

$18.00

DBL Luxardo Maraschino

$28.00

DBL Cardamaro

$20.00

DBL Meletti Amaro

$18.00

DBL Meletti Fernet

$20.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$20.00

DBL Braulio

$20.00

DBL Amaro Nardini

$20.00

DBL Cynar

$18.00

DBL Amaro Montenegro

$20.00

DBL Amaro Nonino

$32.00

DBL Francoli Noveis

$20.00

DBL Averna

$20.00

DBL Zucca

$20.00

DBL Ramazotti

$20.00

DBL Luxardo Fernet

$18.00

DBL Luxardo Abano

$10.00

DBL Amaro Amorino

$20.00

DBL Amaro Amarino Riserva

$28.00

Standard Cocktails

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sidecar

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Soda and Bitters

$3.50

NA Specialty

Limonata

$5.50

Aranciata

$5.50

Chinotto

$5.50

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$5.50

Lurisia 1ltr

$9.00

Lurisia 500ml

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Juice & Tea

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Water w/ Lemon

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wood-fired Authentic Neapolitan Pizzeria

Location

7404 Greenwood Ave, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mainstay Provisions
orange star4.9 • 83
612 NW 65th St Seattle, WA 98117
View restaurantnext
The Chicken Supply - 7410 Greenwood Ave N
orange starNo Reviews
7410 Greenwood Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Joli - Seattle
orange star4.9 • 47
618 NW 65th Seattle, WA 98117
View restaurantnext
Red Mill Burgers
orange star4.1 • 1,508
312 North 67th St Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
The Yard Cafe
orange star4.2 • 1,042
8313 Greenwood Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Red Arrow Coffee - Ballard
orange star4.8 • 81
425 NW Market ST Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.6 • 8,115
2302 1st Avenue Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston