Food Menu

Food Items

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Baked in-house muffins with fresh blueberries

Mylk Coconut Cassia Cinnamon Oatmeal

$4.95

GF Oats, coconut shreds and cinnamon

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Bacon, egg, and cheese on a bagel

Mylk Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple Oatmeal

$4.95

GF Oats. Unsweetened freeze-dried blueberries, almond-oat base, maple sugar sprinkle.

Mylk Strawberry Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal

$4.95

GF Oats. Madagascar vanilla, freeze-dried strawberries, dates.

Mylk Spiced Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$4.95

GF Oats, coconut sugar, apples, cinnamon, Himalayan pink salt

Sweet Street Gluten Free Brownie

$3.95

Gluten free individually packaged brownie

Sweet Street Gluten Free Marshmallow Bar

$3.95

Gluten free individually packaged marshmallow bar

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.95

Toasted bagel served with cream cheese

Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake

$4.95

House made coffee cake

Croissant

$3.95

Plain butter croissant

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

House made chocolate chip cookie

Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

House made yogurt parfait

Hand Pie

$9.95

Made by local artisan baker The Treehouse Pie Co.

Kind Bar-Sea Salt Chocolate

$1.95
Kind Bar-Salted Caramel

$1.95

Coffee/Grocery

COROCO Coffees

COROCO 100% Sumatra

$19.95

Dark roast Sumatra coffee

COROCO Americas Master Blend

$16.95

Light roast Columbian blend coffee

COROCO Autumn Spice Blend

$16.95

Medium roast Columbian blend coffee with allspice, orange peel, cinnamon and cloves

COROCO Blonde Espresso Blend

$16.95

Light roast Columbian blend coffee

COROCO Ethiopia Guji G2 Organic Natural

$19.95

Light roast single origin Ethiopian coffee

COROCO Locals Only

$16.95

Medium roast Columbian blend coffee with allspice, orange peel, cinnamon and cloves

COROCO Mexico Chiapas

$16.95

Dark roast single origin Mexico coffee

COROCO Neighborhood Gem

$16.95

Dark roast Sumatra blend coffee

COROCO Papua New Guinea

$19.95

Light roast single origin Papua New Guinea coffee

COROCO Toast of the Town

$16.95

Dark roast Columbian blend coffee

Cask'd Coffees

Cask'd Artisan Rum

$19.95

Artistan Rum infused coffee

Cask'd Hand Crafted Bourbon Infused

Cask'd Hand Crafted Bourbon Infused

Hand Crafted Bourbon infused coffee

Cask'd Winter Spice Mulled Wine (GROUND)

$20.95

Vitner's Reserve Red Wine infused coffee ground with anise, cloves, cinnamon, cacao nibs and cardamom

Cask'd Vintner's Reserve Red Wine Infused

Vitner's Reserve Red Wine infused coffee

Diner Coffees

Diner Best Coffee in Town

$16.95

Medium roast Honduran blend coffee

Diner Blue Plate Special

$16.95

Light roast Honduran blend coffee

Diner I'll Have the Usual

$16.95

Dark roast Honduran blend coffee

Interlude Coffees

Interlude Espressivo

$17.95

Dark roast Columbian blend coffee

Interlude Largo

$17.95

City roast El Salvador blend coffee

Interlude Presto

$17.95

Light roast El Salvador blend coffee

Tea & Honey

Coffee Blossom Honey

Coffee Blossom Honey

$16.00

Numi Organic Chai

$10.00

Numi Organic Aged Earl Grey

$10.00

Drinks Menu

Coffee Drinks

Americano

Freshly roasted espresso, hot water.

Breve

Freshly roasted espresso, steamed half and half.

Cafe au Lait

Freshly brewed coffee, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Cappuccino

Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice.Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Cortado

$4.95

Freshly roasted espresso, equal part steamed milk of choice.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Freshly brewed house roasted coffee.

Espresso

Freshly roasted espresso.

Espresso Macchiato

Traditional size espresso, marked with milk of choice

Flat White

Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Latte Macchiato

Choice of steamed milk, marked with freshly roasted espresso. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Americano

Freshly roasted espresso and water

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Coarse ground coffee steeped in an 8+ hour immersion process.

ICED Espresso

Freshly roasted espresso over ice.

ICED Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, milk of choice, optional syrup flavors available. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Latte Macchiato

Choice of milk, freshly roasted espresso, optional flavors available. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Non-Coffee Drinks

Lemonade

Freshly made lemonade.

Fireworks Lemonade

Freshly made lemonade, blue curacao syrup (non-alcoholic), layered with hibiscus tea.

Popping Boba Lemonade

Strawberry popping boba pearls, freshly made lemonade, extra flavoring options.

ICED Little Patriot

Cotton candy flavor, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Funky Monkey

Banana, dark mocha, macadamia nut, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Taro Boba Milk Tea

Taro milk tea, traditional tapioca brown sugar boba pearls, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Little Patriot

Cotton candy flavor, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Funky Monkey

Banana, dark mocha, macadamia nut, steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Steamer

Choice of steamed milk, choice of syrup. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Golden Turmeric Chai

Turmeric, Ceylon, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Apple Cider

Hot apple cider

Soda-Coke

$2.25
Ice Mountain

$2.25
Perrier

$2.85
Kids Bottled Milk

$2.25
Sunset Soda-Root Beer

$3.95
Soda-Diet Coke

$2.25
Sunset Soda-Poolside/Shirley

$3.95
Sunset Soda-Call me Shirley

$3.95Out of stock

Tea Drinks

Hot Tea

Choice of loose leaf tea.

Matcha Latte

Ceremonial grade, organic, unsweetened, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Chai Tea Latte

Full moon Maya chai tea, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Black Tea

Black iced tea.

ICED Matcha Latte

Ceremonial grade, organic, unsweetened, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Chai Latte

Full Moon Maya chai tea, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Arnold Palmer

$3.95+

Specialty Coffee Drinks

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of chocolate and strawberry, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Pink Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of raspberry and white mocha, beetroot powder, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Berry Lavender Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, lavender, blackberry, white mocha, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Honey Bee Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, natural brown sugar, honey, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Blueberry Cobbler Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, blueberry, hazelnut, white mocha, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Apple Brown Betty Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, caramel apple butter, spiced brown sugar, chocolate drizzle, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte

Fresly roasted espresso, spiced pumpkin puree, salted caramel sauce, choice of steamed milk, cinnamon sugar dusting. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, pumpkin pie, chai, white mocha, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Candy Bar Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, dark mocha, caramel, hazelnut, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of chocolate and strawberry, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Pink Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of raspberry and white mocha, beetroot powder, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Berry Lavender Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, lavender, blackberry, white mocha, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Honey Bee Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, natural brown sugar, honey, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Campfire Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, toasted marshmallow, cinnamon, hickory smoke, choice of milk, toasted marshmallow garnish. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Blueberry Cobbler Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, blueberry, hazelnut, white mocha, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Apple Brown Betty Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, caramel apple butter, spiced brown sugar, chocolate drizzle, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Salted Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, spiced pumpkin puree, salted caramel sauce, choice of milk, cinnamon sugar dusting. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, pumpkin pie, chai, white mocha, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

ICED Candy Bar Latte

Freshly roasted espresso, dark mocha, caramel, hazelnut, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.

Retail

Retail Merchandise

St. Charles Mug

$23.99

Ceramic mug with Sycamore-centric design

COROCO x Miir Cup 20 oz

$25.00

20 oz Miir cup with COROCO branding ideal for cold drinks

COROCO Travel Mug 20 oz (Highlands Olive)

$35.00Out of stock

20 oz Travel Mug with COROCO branding in the Highlands Olive color ideal for hot drinks

COROCO Travel Mug 20 oz (Matte Black)

$35.00Out of stock

20 oz Travel Mug with COROCO branding in the Matte Black color ideal for hot drinks

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Storage Container (Matte White)

$40.00

Vacuum Coffee Storage Container with COROCO branding in the Matte White color

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Storage Container (Matte Black)

$40.00Out of stock

Vacuum Coffee Storage Container with COROCO branding in the Matte Black color

Fellow EKG

$195.00

Electric pourover kettle

Small Coroco Shirts

$19.00

Baseball Style Shirt

Medium Coroco Shirts

$19.00

Baseball Style Shirt

Large Coroco Shirts

$19.00

Baseball Style Shirt

XL Coroco Shirts

$19.00

Baseball Style Shirt

Misc. Mug

$15.00

Melitta Pour-Over Kit

$19.95

Pour some sugar-decoration

$12.00