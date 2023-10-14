- Home
Coroco Coffee St. Charles 101 S 1st St
101 S 1st St
St. Charles, IL 60174
Food Menu
Food Items
Blueberry Muffin
Baked in-house muffins with fresh blueberries
Mylk Coconut Cassia Cinnamon Oatmeal
GF Oats, coconut shreds and cinnamon
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, egg, and cheese on a bagel
Mylk Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple Oatmeal
GF Oats. Unsweetened freeze-dried blueberries, almond-oat base, maple sugar sprinkle.
Mylk Strawberry Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal
GF Oats. Madagascar vanilla, freeze-dried strawberries, dates.
Mylk Spiced Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
GF Oats, coconut sugar, apples, cinnamon, Himalayan pink salt
Sweet Street Gluten Free Brownie
Gluten free individually packaged brownie
Sweet Street Gluten Free Marshmallow Bar
Gluten free individually packaged marshmallow bar
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Toasted bagel served with cream cheese
Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake
House made coffee cake
Croissant
Plain butter croissant
Chocolate Chip Cookie
House made chocolate chip cookie
Yogurt Parfait
House made yogurt parfait
Hand Pie
Made by local artisan baker The Treehouse Pie Co.
Kind Bar-Sea Salt Chocolate
Kind Bar-Salted Caramel
Coffee/Grocery
COROCO Coffees
COROCO 100% Sumatra
Dark roast Sumatra coffee
COROCO Americas Master Blend
Light roast Columbian blend coffee
COROCO Autumn Spice Blend
Medium roast Columbian blend coffee with allspice, orange peel, cinnamon and cloves
COROCO Blonde Espresso Blend
Light roast Columbian blend coffee
COROCO Ethiopia Guji G2 Organic Natural
Light roast single origin Ethiopian coffee
COROCO Locals Only
Medium roast Columbian blend coffee with allspice, orange peel, cinnamon and cloves
COROCO Mexico Chiapas
Dark roast single origin Mexico coffee
COROCO Neighborhood Gem
Dark roast Sumatra blend coffee
COROCO Papua New Guinea
Light roast single origin Papua New Guinea coffee
COROCO Toast of the Town
Dark roast Columbian blend coffee
Cask'd Coffees
Cask'd Artisan Rum
Artistan Rum infused coffee
Cask'd Hand Crafted Bourbon Infused
Hand Crafted Bourbon infused coffee
Cask'd Winter Spice Mulled Wine (GROUND)
Vitner's Reserve Red Wine infused coffee ground with anise, cloves, cinnamon, cacao nibs and cardamom
Cask'd Vintner's Reserve Red Wine Infused
Vitner's Reserve Red Wine infused coffee
Diner Coffees
Interlude Coffees
Drinks Menu
Coffee Drinks
Americano
Freshly roasted espresso, hot water.
Breve
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed half and half.
Cafe au Lait
Freshly brewed coffee, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Cappuccino
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice.Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Cortado
Freshly roasted espresso, equal part steamed milk of choice.
Drip Coffee
Freshly brewed house roasted coffee.
Espresso
Freshly roasted espresso.
Espresso Macchiato
Traditional size espresso, marked with milk of choice
Flat White
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Latte Macchiato
Choice of steamed milk, marked with freshly roasted espresso. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Americano
Freshly roasted espresso and water
Cold Brew
Coarse ground coffee steeped in an 8+ hour immersion process.
ICED Espresso
Freshly roasted espresso over ice.
ICED Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, milk of choice, optional syrup flavors available. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Latte Macchiato
Choice of milk, freshly roasted espresso, optional flavors available. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Non-Coffee Drinks
Lemonade
Freshly made lemonade.
Fireworks Lemonade
Freshly made lemonade, blue curacao syrup (non-alcoholic), layered with hibiscus tea.
Popping Boba Lemonade
Strawberry popping boba pearls, freshly made lemonade, extra flavoring options.
ICED Little Patriot
Cotton candy flavor, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Funky Monkey
Banana, dark mocha, macadamia nut, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Taro Boba Milk Tea
Taro milk tea, traditional tapioca brown sugar boba pearls, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Little Patriot
Cotton candy flavor, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Funky Monkey
Banana, dark mocha, macadamia nut, steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Steamer
Choice of steamed milk, choice of syrup. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Golden Turmeric Chai
Turmeric, Ceylon, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Apple Cider
Hot apple cider
Soda-Coke
Ice Mountain
Perrier
Kids Bottled Milk
Sunset Soda-Root Beer
Soda-Diet Coke
Sunset Soda-Poolside/Shirley
Sunset Soda-Call me Shirley
Tea Drinks
Hot Tea
Choice of loose leaf tea.
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade, organic, unsweetened, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Chai Tea Latte
Full moon Maya chai tea, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Black Tea
Black iced tea.
ICED Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade, organic, unsweetened, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Chai Latte
Full Moon Maya chai tea, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Arnold Palmer
Specialty Coffee Drinks
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of chocolate and strawberry, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Pink Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of raspberry and white mocha, beetroot powder, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Berry Lavender Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, lavender, blackberry, white mocha, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Honey Bee Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, natural brown sugar, honey, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Blueberry Cobbler Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, blueberry, hazelnut, white mocha, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Apple Brown Betty Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, caramel apple butter, spiced brown sugar, chocolate drizzle, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Salted Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte
Fresly roasted espresso, spiced pumpkin puree, salted caramel sauce, choice of steamed milk, cinnamon sugar dusting. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, pumpkin pie, chai, white mocha, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Candy Bar Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, dark mocha, caramel, hazelnut, choice of steamed milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of chocolate and strawberry, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Pink Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, flavors of raspberry and white mocha, beetroot powder, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Berry Lavender Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, lavender, blackberry, white mocha, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Honey Bee Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, natural brown sugar, honey, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Campfire Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, toasted marshmallow, cinnamon, hickory smoke, choice of milk, toasted marshmallow garnish. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Blueberry Cobbler Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, blueberry, hazelnut, white mocha, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Apple Brown Betty Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, caramel apple butter, spiced brown sugar, chocolate drizzle, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Salted Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, spiced pumpkin puree, salted caramel sauce, choice of milk, cinnamon sugar dusting. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, pumpkin pie, chai, white mocha, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
ICED Candy Bar Latte
Freshly roasted espresso, dark mocha, caramel, hazelnut, choice of milk. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Retail
Retail Merchandise
St. Charles Mug
Ceramic mug with Sycamore-centric design
COROCO x Miir Cup 20 oz
20 oz Miir cup with COROCO branding ideal for cold drinks
COROCO Travel Mug 20 oz (Highlands Olive)
20 oz Travel Mug with COROCO branding in the Highlands Olive color ideal for hot drinks
COROCO Travel Mug 20 oz (Matte Black)
20 oz Travel Mug with COROCO branding in the Matte Black color ideal for hot drinks
Fellow Atmos Vacuum Storage Container (Matte White)
Vacuum Coffee Storage Container with COROCO branding in the Matte White color
Fellow Atmos Vacuum Storage Container (Matte Black)
Vacuum Coffee Storage Container with COROCO branding in the Matte Black color
Fellow EKG
Electric pourover kettle
Small Coroco Shirts
Baseball Style Shirt
Medium Coroco Shirts
Baseball Style Shirt
Large Coroco Shirts
Baseball Style Shirt
XL Coroco Shirts
Baseball Style Shirt
Misc. Mug
Melitta Pour-Over Kit
Pour some sugar-decoration
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Specialty coffee, espresso drinks and seasonal flavored lattes served in an inclusive, approachable atmosphere. We offer matcha, a selection of high quality tea and also serve a selection of house made pastries.
