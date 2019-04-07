A map showing the location of Corona Tacos Express 1641 North BroadwayView gallery

Corona Tacos Express 1641 North Broadway

No reviews yet

1641 North Broadway

Rochester, MN 55906

Entrees

Tacos

$2.50

Kids Meal

$7.00
Orden Tacos

Orden Tacos

$10.00

three tacos with beans and rice

Super Tacos

Super Tacos

$12.00

four tacos with beans and rice

(5) Minitaco

$12.00

Vampiritos

$2.50

crispy tortilla, carnitas or barbacoa with grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions and salsa on the side

Kids Vampiritos

$8.00
Orden Vampiritos

Orden Vampiritos

$11.00

three vampiritos with beans and rice

Super Vampiritos

$13.00

Veggie Super Vampire

$12.00
Bowl

Bowl

$12.00

choice of meat, rice, whole bean, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, queso fresco, avocado slices (4 slices)

Veggie Torta

$10.00

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Quesadilla Only

$10.00

choice of meat, onion, cilantro, queso fresco

Torta

$12.00

Torta Milanesa

$13.00

Torta Chilanga

$16.00

Veggie Nachos

$10.00

Chesse Quesadilla

$10.00
Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

corn chips, refried beans, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream

Un Veggie Taco

$2.50

Orden Veggie

$10.00
Burrito

Burrito

$12.00

choice of meat, rice, whole bean, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, corn

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.00

choice of meat, flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and salsas on the side

Charola

$45.00

Soup

$5.00

Sides

Chips & Guacamole

$6.50

Guac

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

Xtra Salsa

$0.50

mild(green)or hot(red)

Sour Cream

$0.50

Consome

$2.00

Barbacoa broth

Xtra Meat

$2.00

Xtra Limes

$0.50

Queso

$3.00

Rice/Beans

$3.00

Nopalitos

$2.00

Chile Toreado

$2.00

Habanero

$2.00

Rabanos

$2.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Cebollita Cambray

$2.00

Rabanos

$2.00

Habanero

$2.00

Nopalitos

$2.00

Chile Toreado

$2.00

Tortilla

$1.50

Small Rice

$1.00

Small Beans

$1.00

Queso a un Lado

Ramen

$5.00

Menudo

$8.00

Large Menudo

$12.00

Drinks

Pop Can

$1.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Horchata

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Energy Drink

$3.50

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Corn

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1641 North Broadway, Rochester, MN 55906

Directions

Gallery

