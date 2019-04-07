Corona Tacos Express 1641 North Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1641 North Broadway, Rochester, MN 55906
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Hollandberry Pannekoeken - 214 N. Broadway
No Reviews
214 North Broadway Avenue Rochester, MN 55906
View restaurant
Tilda's Pizzeria - 300 1st Avenue Northwest
4.7 • 19
300 1st Avenue Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurant