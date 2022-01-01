Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Coronado Mexican Kitchen 455 Redington Dr

528 Reviews

$$

455 Redington Dr

South Elgin, IL 60177

Popular Items

Tacos Vaqueros
Taco Nation
Tacos Monterrey

Antojitos (Appetizers)

Mexican Street Corn

$8.99

Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, queso cotija, chile and lime

Queso Fundido

$11.99

Chihuahua cheese with grilled chorizo and roasted peppers. Side of warm tortillas

Flautas

$9.99

Braised chicken crunchy roll ups covered in sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco, guacamole and sals

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.99

Gulf shrimp marinated in lime juice, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, onions and cilantro

Nachos Capitalinos

$11.99

Ground beef or chicken topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, olives, sour cream, pico de gallo and garnished with queso fresco

Nachos Azteca

$13.99

Grilled chicken and steak strips over tortilla chips with beans, Mexican cheese, sour cream, grilled corn and cheese souce.

Tableside Guacamole

$10.99

Appetizer Quesadillas

$10.99

Shrimp Coctail

$13.99

Cazuelitas Yucatecas

$13.99

Naked Tacos

$12.99

Soups / Salads /Desserts

Taco Bowl

$12.99

Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken in a crispy taco shell with romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Garnished with cheddar cheese

Cali Sur Salad

$11.99

Chicken strips, crispy romaine, tomatoes, avocado, pineapple, mango, red onion, bacon and cucumber. Garnished with fresco cheese

Tortilla Soup

$4.49+

Light tomato based soup with fresh onions, tomatoes, avocado, rice, fresco cheese, pulled chicken and crispy tortilla strips.

Flan

$6.99

Churros

$6.49

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Tres Leches

$6.49

Pacifico Soup

$12.99

Al Fresco Salad

$11.99

Combinations/Kids Menu

Combo 2 Items

$11.99

Combo 3 Items

$13.99

Kids Burrito

$5.99

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers and onions smothered with melted cheese. Side of rice, lettuce, and sour cream.

Mexicali Quesadilla

$13.99

Chicken, spinach and corn with jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream and a side of Yucatan rice

El Paso Quesadilla

$13.99

Large tortilla filled with cheese. Side of Yucatan rice. Lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes

Quesadilla Ranchera

$12.99

Specialties

Chile Relleno al Pastor

$14.99

Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and adobo marinated pork tenderloin and topped with artisanal creamy chipotle sauce, sliced avocado, queso fresco, rice and black beans.

Torta de Carnitas

$10.99

Pulled pork served on a Mexican roll, fried beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo

Carnitas de Cerdo

$16.99

Braised pork served with, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tomatillo sauce, rice, beans & tortillas.

Lomito

$18.99

Nacho Burger

$9.49

Burritos

Cinco De Mayo Burrito

$13.99

Large tortilla stuffed with Yucatan-style pulled pork, rice & beans, cheese. Topped with our special creamy red, white & green sauce

San Luis Burrito

$15.99

Grilled Steak, OR chicken sautéed bell pepper, tomatoes & onions, covered in cheese sauce. Side of rice, beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream. Shrimp (add 3.00)

Gigante Burrito

$13.99

Grilled chicken with black beans, sour cream, jack cheese and Mexican rice. Smothered in cheese with creamy chile de arbol salsa, topped with queso fresco

Amigo Burrito

$10.99

Filled with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo withand a side of avocado salsa >Choose the protein> Azada steak, Chorizo, Grilled chicken, Carnitas pork, Vegetables, or Tinga

Guadalajara Burrito

$12.99

Enchiladas & Chimichangas

Campeche Enchiladas

$14.99

enchiladas with braised chicken or seasoned ground beef, jack cheese, tangy mild sauce, lettuce, and sour cream. Side of rice and beans

Santa Fe Enchiladas

$14.99

(5)chicken, beef, cheese, bean, shredded beef covered with mild sauce. Side of lettuce, sour cream

Toluca Enchiladas

$15.99

(3) grilled steak sautéed with poblano peppers and creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice and black beans garnished with queso fresco

Enchiladas Morelos

$13.99

Chimichanga

$13.99

Filled with seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, steak(1.00) or ,shrimp(2.00) covered with melted cheese and mild sauce. Side of rice & beans, lettuce, and sour cream.

Chimichanga Verde

$13.99

Stuffed with braised chicken and spinach covered with melted cheese and green tomatillo sauce. Served with lettuce, and sour cream and rice.

Taco Nation

Tacos Vaqueros

$14.99

Grilled skirt steak, on three soft corn tortillas, Mexican style(cilantro &onions) American style(lettuce. tom. Cheese) artisanal tomatillo sauce. Side of rice and beans

Tacos Monterrey

$14.99

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, queso fresco on three corn tortillas. Side of rice and black beans

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.99

Pork tenderloin marinated in smoky guajillo sauce grilled with pineapple. Topped with onions, cilantro, queso fresco and avocado salsa on three corn tortillas. Rice and beans.

Tacos Vallarta

$14.99

Chile-lime seasoned shrimp OR Grilled tilapia, cole slaw a la Mexicana on three corn or flour tortillas. Side of homemade seafood dressing and a peace of Mexican street corn

Taco Nation

$3.49

Naked Tacos

$12.99

Three chorizo and chicken tacos with tortilla crisp, pico de gallo, avocado salsa and fresh cheese

Tacos Maya

$13.99

Veggie Tacos

$13.99

Chorizo Tacos

$12.99

Three Amigos

$13.99

Avocado Tacos

$14.99

Mariscos(Seafood)

Mexican Paella

$19.99

Sauteed shrimp, mussels, calamari, chicken, pork and chorizo with peppers and rice

Cantina Camarones

$19.99

Large grilled shrimp over cheesy rice. Served with lettuce, slices of avocado, tomatoes, red onions & queso fresco

Sur Tilapia

$18.99

Fresh tilapia fillet sautéed with fresh spinach, cilantro and butter sauce served on a bed of veggies and Yucatan rice

Rivera Maya

$18.99

Chicken Specialties

Pollo Borracho

$17.99

Tender chicken breast marinated in a spiced tequila lime sauce sautéed with red onions, fresh jalapeno, tomatoes and chopped avocado, with rice and beans. Garnished with queso fresco

Choripollo

$17.99

Grilled chicken topped with chorizo sausage and melted jack cheese. Side of Yucatan rice, black beans and flour tortillas.

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.99

Adobo chicken breast strips with grilled mushrooms, over rice. Smothered in melted cheese. Side of guacamole salad and warm tortillas.

Pollo Mariachi

$17.99

Grilled chicken topped with roasted poblano peppers and pico de gallo, melted cheese, salsa verde. Served with Mexican rice and sautéed vegetables.

Steak Specialties

Asadero Steak

$22.99

Marinated grilled skirt steak with green onions. Side of rice and beans with guacamole salad and grilled queso fresco.

Steak Borracho

$22.99

Char broiled skirt steak. spiced tequila lime sauce sautéed with red onions, fresh jalapeno, tomatoes and chopped avocado Side rice, queso fresco

Surfside

$26.99

Char broiled skirt steak topped with guacamole and shrimp with a roasted red pepper sauce, black beans, grilled queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and Yucatan rice.

Steak Jalisco

$22.99

Steak Durando

$22.99

Sizzling Fajitas

Charro Fajitas

$18.99

Grilled bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Side of rice and beans, warm tortillas, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream.

Vegetarian Delignt

$16.99

Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Seerved with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tortillas.

Texan Fajitas

$21.99

Grilled onions and peppers topped with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. Side of Mexican corn on the cob, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tortillas.

Guadalajara Fajitas

$23.99

Grilled skirt steak, chicken, pork, chorizo sausage and potatoes sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Side of rice, beans, tortillas, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream.

Molcajete Fajitas

Fajitas Molcajete "Ritas"

$20.99

Red and green roasted peppers, red onions, artisanal salsa, Jack cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

Fajitas Molcajete "El Toro"

$22.99

Red and green roasted peppers, red onions, artisanal salsa, Jack cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

Fajitas Molcajete "Coronado"

$22.99

Red and green roasted peppers, red onions, artisanal salsa, Jack cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

Fajitas Molcajete "Mr Molcajete"

$27.99

Red and green roasted peppers, red onions, artisanal salsa, Jack cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

Lunch Menu

Speedy Gonzales

$9.99

1 Enchilada 1 Taco Rice and Beans

#1 Uno

$10.99

1 Chile Relleno Guaca Salad, rice and beans

#2 Dos

$8.99

Burrito rice and beans

#3 Tres

$9.99

2 Enchiladas rice and beans

#4 Cuatro

$9.99

Chile relleno split in 2 tacos rice and beans

#5 Cinco

$9.99

1 Burrito 1 taco rice and beans

#6 Seis

$8.99

Quesadilla Rice and beans

#7 Siete

$9.99

1 burrita 1 tamale rice and beans

#8 Ocho

$9.99

2 tacos rice and beans

Lunch Quesadilla Fajita

$10.99

Quesadilla Monterrey

$9.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.99

Mexican Omelet

$10.99

Lunc Arroz Con Pollo

$9.99

Lunch Burrito Bravo

$10.99

Lunch Fajitas

$10.99

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Lunch Choripollo

$10.99

Sides

Cheese Dip

$6.99

Guacamole Dip

$5.99

Side Salsa

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.75

Rice

$3.49

Beans

$3.49

Tortillas

$0.75

Rice N Beans

$4.99

Black Beans

$3.49

Jalapenos

$0.99

Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Queso Fresco

$0.99

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Ranch

$0.49

Fish Taco Dressing

$0.75

Avocado

$2.00

16 oz Salsa

$4.99

32 oz. Salsa

$9.99

Large Bag Chips

$4.99

Lettuce

$0.25

Tomatoes

$0.25

Cilantro

$0.25

Onions

$0.25

Bean Dip

$5.99

8 Oz. Salsa

$2.50

Small Chips

$2.00

House Ritas

House Margarita

$8.99

Pitcher House Margarita

$32.00

Coronado Rainbow

$11.00

Mango Tango

$11.00

Bulldog Margarita

$11.00

Swirl Margarita

$10.99

Pitcher Mango Tango

$36.00

Pitcher Rainbow Margarita

$36.00

Bottle Margarita

$36.00

Crafted Margaritas

Paloma

$11.00

Baja Margarita

$11.00

Texan Margarita

$11.00

Catalina Margarita

$12.00

Papsicle Rita

$13.00

Jalisco Mule

$10.50

Durango Margarita

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$11.00

Smokey Blueberry Margarita

$10.50

Key West Margarita

$11.00

El Camino Margarita

$11.00

Cancun Punch Bowl

Guava Rita

$11.99

Premium Margaritas

Patron Margarita

$11.00

Don Julio Margarita

$12.00

Hornitos Margarita

$10.00

Herradura Margarita

$11.00

Tres Generaciones Margarita

$11.00

Centenario Margarita

$10.50

Corralejo Margarita

$11.00

Cabo Wabo Margarita

$11.00

Jose Cuerbo Margarita

$10.00

Cazadores Margarita

$10.00

1800 Margarita

$10.00

Milagro Margarita

$10.00

Casa Noble Margarita

$11.00

Sauza Silver Mrta

$11.00

Mezcal Margarita

$11.00

Casa Amigos Margarita

$12.00

Pitcher Patron

$42.00

Pitcher Don Julio

$42.00

Pitcher Hornitos

$39.00

Pitcher Herradura

$39.00

Pitcher Tres Generaciones

$39.00

Pitcher Centenario

$37.00

Pitcher Corralejo

$39.00

Pitcher Cabo Wabo

$39.00

Pitcher Jose Cuerbo

$36.00

Pitcher Cazadores

$39.00

Pitcher 1800

$38.00

Pitcher Milagro

$38.00

Pitcher Casa Noble

$42.00

Pitcher Casa Amigos

$42.00

Patron Shot

$9.00

Don Julio Shot

$10.00

Hornitos Shot

$7.00

Herradura Shots

$8.00

Tres Generaciones Shot

$8.00

Centenario Shot

$8.00

Corralejo Shot

$7.00

Cabo Wabo Shot

$9.00

Jose Cuerbo Shot

$8.00

Cazadores Shot

$8.00

1800 Shot

$7.00

Milagro Shot

$7.00

Casa Noble Shot

$8.00

Beach Drinks

Mojito Cubano

$9.50

Mango Mojito

$9.50

Black Berry Mojito

$9.50

Chica Fresa Mojito

$9.50

Watermellon Mojito

$10.00

Incomunicado

$8.50

Caipirinha

$9.00

Cancun Old Fashioned

$8.50

Bloody Maria

$9.50

South Seas

$9.50

Sangria

Glas Of Sangria

$8.99

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Chardonay

$9.00+

Merlot

$8.00+

Cabernet

$10.00+

Drafts Beer

Pacifico Draft

$5.99

Modelo Especial Draft

$5.99

Negra Modelo Draft

$5.99

Corona Premier Draft

$5.99

Seasonal IPA Draft

$6.50

Blue Moon Draft

$6.50

Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$7.75

Jim Beam

$7.75

Wild Turkey

$7.75

Brandy

Korbel

$7.75

Presidente

$7.75

Rail Brandy

$6.75

Whiskey

Rail Whiskey

$6.75

Canadian CLub

$7.75

Crown Royal

$7.75

Makers Mark

$7.75

Segrams 7

$7.75

Segrams VO

$7.75

Southerns Comfort

$7.75

Liquor

Amareto

$5.75

Kahlua

$6.75

Baileys

$6.75

Chambord

$6.75

Sambuca

$6.75

Gran Gala

$6.75

Gran Marniers

$6.75

Rumchata

$6.75

Tequila Rose

$6.75

Fire Bal

$6.75

Cocktails

Long Island

$9.75

Blody Mary

$9.75

Martini

$9.75

Dirty MArtini

$9.75

Chocolate MArtini

$9.75

Old Fashioned

$9.75

Screw Driver

$9.75

Gimlet

$9.75

Kamikaze

$9.75

Tequila Surice

$9.75

Mascow Mule

$9.75

Irish Coffee

$9.75

Cosmopolitan

$9.75

Vodka

Rail Vodka

$6.25

Absolut Vodka

$7.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Titos

$7.50

Smirnoff

$7.50

Stoli

$7.50

Sky Vodka

$7.50

Scotch

Hennessy

$9.75

Martel

$9.75

Remy Martin

$11.00

Chivas

$11.00

Dewards

$9.75

Glenfidich

$9.75

Glenliver

$9.75

Jonnie Walker Black

$12.00

Jameson

$8.99

Buchanans

$11.00

Woodfird Recerve

$11.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Herradura

$8.00

Tres Generaciones

$8.00

Centenario

$8.00

Corralejo

$7.00

Cabo Wabo

$9.00

Jose Cuerbo

$8.00

Cazadores

$8.00

1800

$7.00

Milagro

$7.00

Casa Noble

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

J. Cuervo Recerva

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Herradura Supremo

$35.00

Blanco Flight

$20.00

Reposado Flight

$24.00

Anejo Flight

$30.00

Round Trip Flight

$22.00

Casa Amigos

$9.00

Teremana

$9.00

Rum

Rail Rum

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

N. A . Margarita/ Jarritos

N.A. Margarita

$5.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Flavor Lemonade

$3.00

Flavor Iced Tea

$3.00

Horchata

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.79

Juices

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

N.A. Margarita

$5.00

Bottle Water

$1.49

Can Soda

$1.99

Club Soda

$1.25

Kitty Coctail

$2.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

455 Redington Dr, South Elgin, IL 60177

Directions

Gallery
Coronado Mexican Kitchen image
Coronado Mexican Kitchen image

Map
