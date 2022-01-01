- Home
Coronado Mexican Kitchen 455 Redington Dr
528 Reviews
$$
455 Redington Dr
South Elgin, IL 60177
Popular Items
Antojitos (Appetizers)
Mexican Street Corn
Corn on the cob with mayonnaise, queso cotija, chile and lime
Queso Fundido
Chihuahua cheese with grilled chorizo and roasted peppers. Side of warm tortillas
Flautas
Braised chicken crunchy roll ups covered in sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco, guacamole and sals
Shrimp Ceviche
Gulf shrimp marinated in lime juice, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, onions and cilantro
Nachos Capitalinos
Ground beef or chicken topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, olives, sour cream, pico de gallo and garnished with queso fresco
Nachos Azteca
Grilled chicken and steak strips over tortilla chips with beans, Mexican cheese, sour cream, grilled corn and cheese souce.
Tableside Guacamole
Appetizer Quesadillas
Shrimp Coctail
Cazuelitas Yucatecas
Naked Tacos
Soups / Salads /Desserts
Taco Bowl
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken in a crispy taco shell with romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Garnished with cheddar cheese
Cali Sur Salad
Chicken strips, crispy romaine, tomatoes, avocado, pineapple, mango, red onion, bacon and cucumber. Garnished with fresco cheese
Tortilla Soup
Light tomato based soup with fresh onions, tomatoes, avocado, rice, fresco cheese, pulled chicken and crispy tortilla strips.
Flan
Churros
Fried Ice Cream
Tres Leches
Pacifico Soup
Al Fresco Salad
Combinations/Kids Menu
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers and onions smothered with melted cheese. Side of rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
Mexicali Quesadilla
Chicken, spinach and corn with jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream and a side of Yucatan rice
El Paso Quesadilla
Large tortilla filled with cheese. Side of Yucatan rice. Lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes
Quesadilla Ranchera
Specialties
Chile Relleno al Pastor
Fresh poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and adobo marinated pork tenderloin and topped with artisanal creamy chipotle sauce, sliced avocado, queso fresco, rice and black beans.
Torta de Carnitas
Pulled pork served on a Mexican roll, fried beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo
Carnitas de Cerdo
Braised pork served with, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tomatillo sauce, rice, beans & tortillas.
Lomito
Nacho Burger
Burritos
Cinco De Mayo Burrito
Large tortilla stuffed with Yucatan-style pulled pork, rice & beans, cheese. Topped with our special creamy red, white & green sauce
San Luis Burrito
Grilled Steak, OR chicken sautéed bell pepper, tomatoes & onions, covered in cheese sauce. Side of rice, beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream. Shrimp (add 3.00)
Gigante Burrito
Grilled chicken with black beans, sour cream, jack cheese and Mexican rice. Smothered in cheese with creamy chile de arbol salsa, topped with queso fresco
Amigo Burrito
Filled with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo withand a side of avocado salsa >Choose the protein> Azada steak, Chorizo, Grilled chicken, Carnitas pork, Vegetables, or Tinga
Guadalajara Burrito
Enchiladas & Chimichangas
Campeche Enchiladas
enchiladas with braised chicken or seasoned ground beef, jack cheese, tangy mild sauce, lettuce, and sour cream. Side of rice and beans
Santa Fe Enchiladas
(5)chicken, beef, cheese, bean, shredded beef covered with mild sauce. Side of lettuce, sour cream
Toluca Enchiladas
(3) grilled steak sautéed with poblano peppers and creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice and black beans garnished with queso fresco
Enchiladas Morelos
Chimichanga
Filled with seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, steak(1.00) or ,shrimp(2.00) covered with melted cheese and mild sauce. Side of rice & beans, lettuce, and sour cream.
Chimichanga Verde
Stuffed with braised chicken and spinach covered with melted cheese and green tomatillo sauce. Served with lettuce, and sour cream and rice.
Taco Nation
Tacos Vaqueros
Grilled skirt steak, on three soft corn tortillas, Mexican style(cilantro &onions) American style(lettuce. tom. Cheese) artisanal tomatillo sauce. Side of rice and beans
Tacos Monterrey
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, queso fresco on three corn tortillas. Side of rice and black beans
Tacos Al Pastor
Pork tenderloin marinated in smoky guajillo sauce grilled with pineapple. Topped with onions, cilantro, queso fresco and avocado salsa on three corn tortillas. Rice and beans.
Tacos Vallarta
Chile-lime seasoned shrimp OR Grilled tilapia, cole slaw a la Mexicana on three corn or flour tortillas. Side of homemade seafood dressing and a peace of Mexican street corn
Taco Nation
Naked Tacos
Three chorizo and chicken tacos with tortilla crisp, pico de gallo, avocado salsa and fresh cheese
Tacos Maya
Veggie Tacos
Chorizo Tacos
Three Amigos
Avocado Tacos
Mariscos(Seafood)
Mexican Paella
Sauteed shrimp, mussels, calamari, chicken, pork and chorizo with peppers and rice
Cantina Camarones
Large grilled shrimp over cheesy rice. Served with lettuce, slices of avocado, tomatoes, red onions & queso fresco
Sur Tilapia
Fresh tilapia fillet sautéed with fresh spinach, cilantro and butter sauce served on a bed of veggies and Yucatan rice
Rivera Maya
Chicken Specialties
Pollo Borracho
Tender chicken breast marinated in a spiced tequila lime sauce sautéed with red onions, fresh jalapeno, tomatoes and chopped avocado, with rice and beans. Garnished with queso fresco
Choripollo
Grilled chicken topped with chorizo sausage and melted jack cheese. Side of Yucatan rice, black beans and flour tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo
Adobo chicken breast strips with grilled mushrooms, over rice. Smothered in melted cheese. Side of guacamole salad and warm tortillas.
Pollo Mariachi
Grilled chicken topped with roasted poblano peppers and pico de gallo, melted cheese, salsa verde. Served with Mexican rice and sautéed vegetables.
Steak Specialties
Asadero Steak
Marinated grilled skirt steak with green onions. Side of rice and beans with guacamole salad and grilled queso fresco.
Steak Borracho
Char broiled skirt steak. spiced tequila lime sauce sautéed with red onions, fresh jalapeno, tomatoes and chopped avocado Side rice, queso fresco
Surfside
Char broiled skirt steak topped with guacamole and shrimp with a roasted red pepper sauce, black beans, grilled queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and Yucatan rice.
Steak Jalisco
Steak Durando
Sizzling Fajitas
Charro Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Side of rice and beans, warm tortillas, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream.
Vegetarian Delignt
Grilled zucchini, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Seerved with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tortillas.
Texan Fajitas
Grilled onions and peppers topped with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. Side of Mexican corn on the cob, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tortillas.
Guadalajara Fajitas
Grilled skirt steak, chicken, pork, chorizo sausage and potatoes sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Side of rice, beans, tortillas, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream.
Molcajete Fajitas
Fajitas Molcajete "Ritas"
Red and green roasted peppers, red onions, artisanal salsa, Jack cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
Fajitas Molcajete "El Toro"
Red and green roasted peppers, red onions, artisanal salsa, Jack cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
Fajitas Molcajete "Coronado"
Red and green roasted peppers, red onions, artisanal salsa, Jack cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
Fajitas Molcajete "Mr Molcajete"
Red and green roasted peppers, red onions, artisanal salsa, Jack cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
Lunch Menu
Speedy Gonzales
1 Enchilada 1 Taco Rice and Beans
#1 Uno
1 Chile Relleno Guaca Salad, rice and beans
#2 Dos
Burrito rice and beans
#3 Tres
2 Enchiladas rice and beans
#4 Cuatro
Chile relleno split in 2 tacos rice and beans
#5 Cinco
1 Burrito 1 taco rice and beans
#6 Seis
Quesadilla Rice and beans
#7 Siete
1 burrita 1 tamale rice and beans
#8 Ocho
2 tacos rice and beans
Lunch Quesadilla Fajita
Quesadilla Monterrey
Lunch Chimichanga
Huevos Con Chorizo
Mexican Omelet
Lunc Arroz Con Pollo
Lunch Burrito Bravo
Lunch Fajitas
Chilaquiles
Lunch Choripollo
Sides
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Side Salsa
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
Rice
Beans
Tortillas
Rice N Beans
Black Beans
Jalapenos
Shredded Cheese
Queso Fresco
Side Fries
Side Ranch
Fish Taco Dressing
Avocado
16 oz Salsa
32 oz. Salsa
Large Bag Chips
Lettuce
Tomatoes
Cilantro
Onions
Bean Dip
8 Oz. Salsa
Small Chips
House Ritas
Crafted Margaritas
Premium Margaritas
Patron Margarita
Don Julio Margarita
Hornitos Margarita
Herradura Margarita
Tres Generaciones Margarita
Centenario Margarita
Corralejo Margarita
Cabo Wabo Margarita
Jose Cuerbo Margarita
Cazadores Margarita
1800 Margarita
Milagro Margarita
Casa Noble Margarita
Sauza Silver Mrta
Mezcal Margarita
Casa Amigos Margarita
Pitcher Patron
Pitcher Don Julio
Pitcher Hornitos
Pitcher Herradura
Pitcher Tres Generaciones
Pitcher Centenario
Pitcher Corralejo
Pitcher Cabo Wabo
Pitcher Jose Cuerbo
Pitcher Cazadores
Pitcher 1800
Pitcher Milagro
Pitcher Casa Noble
Pitcher Casa Amigos
Patron Shot
Don Julio Shot
Hornitos Shot
Herradura Shots
Tres Generaciones Shot
Centenario Shot
Corralejo Shot
Cabo Wabo Shot
Jose Cuerbo Shot
Cazadores Shot
1800 Shot
Milagro Shot
Casa Noble Shot
Beach Drinks
Sangria
Drafts Beer
Whiskey
Liquor
Cocktails
Vodka
Scotch
Tequila
House Tequila
Patron
Don Julio
Hornitos
Herradura
Tres Generaciones
Centenario
Corralejo
Cabo Wabo
Jose Cuerbo
Cazadores
1800
Milagro
Casa Noble
Jose Cuervo Gold
J. Cuervo Recerva
Don Julio 1942
Herradura Supremo
Blanco Flight
Reposado Flight
Anejo Flight
Round Trip Flight
Casa Amigos
Teremana
N. A . Margarita/ Jarritos
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Orange Soda
Mello Yello
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Root Beer
Arnold Palmer
Flavor Lemonade
Flavor Iced Tea
Horchata
Jarritos
Mexican Coke
Coffee
Hot Tea
Juices
Jamaica
Milk
Chocolate Milk
N.A. Margarita
Bottle Water
Can Soda
Club Soda
Kitty Coctail
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
455 Redington Dr, South Elgin, IL 60177