Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coronados Southwest Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

6117 West Vernor Highway

Detroit, MI 48209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Southwest Burrito
16oz Horchata

Hot Menu

Tacos

Tacos

Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Cilantro and Onion

Flour Tacos

Flour Tacos

$0.50

Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Cilantro and Onion

Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner

$9.50

3 Soft Corn tortillas served with your choice of meat and 2 toppings of either onions and cilantro or lettuce and tomato, served with a side of Rice and Beans.

Meat Dinner

Meat Dinner

$13.50

Choice of meat with rice, beans, guacamole on the side, and corn tortillas.

Hard Shell Taco

Hard Shell Taco

$3.00

Hard Shell with Ground Beef or choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Jalapeños on the side

Takis Taco

Takis Taco

$3.00

Takis Hard Shell with Ground Beef or choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Jalapeños on the side

Botana

Botana

$13.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, avocado slices, cheese, tomato, onion, green peppers, jalapeños, and sour cream

Mexican Sandwich

Mexican Sandwich

$10.50

3 Flour tortillas layered with Beans and Rice in between, topped with your choice of meat, melted cheese, and smothered with a special Ranchero Sauce

Tortas

Tortas

$9.00

Mexican Bun filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, Avocado, jalapeño, sour cream

Southwest Burrito

Southwest Burrito

$9.00

12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, Guacamole, Beans, Cream, and Cheese

Coronados Big Burrito

Coronados Big Burrito

$10.50

12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, and cheese

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.50

Your choice of 1 or 2 meats, Served in a bowl with rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream Jalapeño and cheese

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$3.50

Folded Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese and your choice of meat

Quesabirria Small Corn

Quesabirria Small Corn

$3.50

5” Corn Tortilla with Marinated shredded beef, Cheese, Onions and Cilantro, with broth on side. *if you would like a different choice of meat, please specify in special request.

Quesabirria Small

Quesabirria Small

$4.50

6” Flour Tortilla with Marinated shredded beef, Cheese, Onions and Cilantro, with broth on side. *if you would like a different choice of meat, please specify in special request.

Quesabirria Large

Quesabirria Large

$11.50

12” Flour Tortilla with Marinated shredded beef, Cheese, Onions and Cilantro, with broth on side. *if you would like a different choice of meat, please specify in special request.

Tostadas

Tostadas

$3.50

Crispy fried tortilla topped with Choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$8.75

Melted cheese mixed with chorizo, ranchero sauce and jalapeño on top.

1lb. of Carnitas

1lb. of Carnitas

$13.00

Comes with Tortillas, Salsa, and Jalapeños

Rice and Beans

$4.00

A la Carte

A la Carte Items

Cold Menu

Order of Ceviche

Order of Ceviche

$8.50

Marinated Fish in squeezed lime juice with onions, cilantro, tomato, cucumbers, celery, and jalapeños

Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$4.00

Marinated Fish in squeezed lime juice with onions, cilantro, tomato, cucumbers, celery, and jalapeños, served on a tostada with mayo, Avocado Slices, and ketchup on top

LUNCH SPECIALS

Taco Lunch Special

Taco Lunch Special

$6.50

2 tacos served with your choice of meat, topped with onions and cilantro or you may substitute for lettuce and tomato, with a side of rice and beans.

Bottled Beverages

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarrito Strawberry

$3.00

Jarrito Lime

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.00

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.00

Jarrito Tamarind

$3.00

Jarrito Guava

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00Out of stock

Sidral

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Flavored Water

16oz Horchata

16oz Horchata

$3.50

Cold Flavorful Rice Water with touch of cinnamon served in a 16oz secured bottle.

Canned Beverages

Coca Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

Mott's 100% Apple Juice

$1.50

Hawaiian Punch

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6117 West Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Pueblo Express - Mi Pueblo Express
orange star4.5 • 320
7271 Dix St Detroit, MI 48209
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7278 Dix Street Detriot, MI 48209
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
Hygrade Deli
orange starNo Reviews
3640 Michigan Avenue Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
VARA Juice Springwells
orange starNo Reviews
2030 Springwells St Detroit, MI 48209
View restaurantnext
El Asador Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1312 Springwells St Detroit, MI 48209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston