Fáti Coffee Restaurant 12351 nw 18th st

review star

No reviews yet

12351 nw 18th st

Davie, FL 33325

Order Again

Desayunos

Empanadas Venezolana

$3.99

venezuelan patty

venezuelan Arepa

$10.99

Desayuno Criollo Venezolano

$13.99

Arepa, Blackbeans, Eggs, Meatloaf

American Fati Omelette Bread

$7.99

Pan Omelette American Fati

American Croissant

$7.99

Bread, Egg, Ham, CHeddar Cheese, Bacon

Tequenos

$7.00

Queso mozarella & House Sauce

Almuerzo

Venzurlan Creole "Pabellon

$14.99

Fati House Special

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, White mushroom cream, fried freen banana slice, house sauces

Club House

$14.99

Rice, black beans, meatloaf, fried banana slice, eggs, bacon, tomato, lettuce, fries, house sauce

Fati Sazon Boat

$13.99

ripe banana, chicken meat or chrimps, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, house sauce

Executive Menu

$12.99

Tacos

$12.99

Latinoamerican Quesadilla

$11.99

Corn Omelette, Chicken, Meat or chrimps, cheese, pico de gallo, house sauces

monfongitos

$13.99

Hamburguesas Y pepitos

Toston Burger

$13.99

fried green banana, chicken or meat, ham, cheddar cheese, parmasean cheese, tomato, house sauce

Fati House Burger

$11.99

Meat, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon, egg, french fries

Krispy Chicken Burger

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Burger

$11.99

Mixed Burger

$13.99

American Burger

$11.99

Pepito de Carne

$13.99

Pepito de Pollo

$12.99

Pepito Mixto

$14.99

Ensalada

Fatis Salad

$11.99

Fatis Special

$11.99

Cesar Salad

$11.99

Spanish Salad

$11.99

Chicken Soup

$11.99

Cafes

House Coffee

$3.00

Colada

$2.50

Cortadito

$2.50

Jugos

Strawberry Melon Papaya

$5.00

Mango Pineapple

$5.00

Papelon with Lemon

$5.00

Papaya

$5.00

Merengadas

$6.00

Raciones

Ración de Papas Fritas

$3.50

Ración de Pan con Ajo

$3.00

Ración Arroz

$2.00

Ración de Tostones

$3.00

Ración de Frijoles negros

$3.00

Ración de Frijoles Rojos

$3.00

Ración de Tajadas

$3.00

Alas De Pollo

$7.99
Location

12351 nw 18th st, Davie, FL 33325

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

