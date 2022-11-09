Restaurant header imageView gallery

XPO Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2211 Old Earhart Road

Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Order Again

Bottle Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.09
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.09
Diet Cherry Pepsi

Diet Cherry Pepsi

$2.09
Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$2.09
Diet Mtn Dew

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.09

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Tangerine Juice

$1.50

V8 Juice

$1.75

Bottle of water

$1.25

Fountain Drinks

12 oz Fountain Drink

12 oz Fountain Drink

$1.25
16 oz Fountain Drink

16 oz Fountain Drink

$1.50
20oz Fountain Drink

20oz Fountain Drink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Enjoy restaurant-quality food at work from our chef-crafted menus—featuring fresh, all-natural, sustainable foods at every cafe location. From the latest in contactless pre-order convenience and technology, our food service excellence is what you will receive. "We are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen" Please visit our webiste at www.corporatediningconcepts.com or contact our office at 248-852-2060

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

