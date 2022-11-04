Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corral City Market

review star

No reviews yet

1217 Farm to Market Road 407

Argyle, TX 76226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1/4lb Cheeseburger Combo
1/4lb Patty Melt
1/4lb Hamburger Combo

Limited Time Only

Check out this section often, for our newest limited time only items!
Gobble Gobble - Turkey & Cranberry Sandwich - Limited Time Only

Gobble Gobble - Turkey & Cranberry Sandwich - Limited Time Only

$9.99Out of stock

Gobble Gobble! Try this smoked and sliced turkey breast with a tangy and delicious Orange & Cranberry sauce spread, bring Thanksgiving to your mouth all month long. Try one today!

Kickin' Brisket Sliders

Kickin' Brisket Sliders

$9.99Out of stock

Here for a limited time, these beef brisket sliders, with everybody's favorite Hawaiian rolls, Uncle Arnold's beef brisket, smothered in our Kickin' Bourbon sauce are sure to be a fan favorite in no time. Try them today!

Limited Edition- Duck Wings

Limited Edition- Duck Wings

$11.99Out of stock

Duck wings are the perfect balance of sweet & sour, fatty & meaty goodness. These wings are larger & tastier than a standard chicken wing as they're all dark meat, and when their spun in one of our 2 special sauces, either Kickin' Bourbon (warm notes of bourbon with a peppery sweet finish) or our new Asian Gochujang (the ultimate umami experience with this traditional Gochujang fermented pepper with soy & garlic, creating an authentic sweet, spicy & saucy flavor fusion), these wings are sure to be your new favorite!

Burgers

Corral City Juicy Lucy

Corral City Juicy Lucy

$13.49Out of stock

The much famed Juicy Lucy is now here! Star of several Food Network highlights, this 1/4lb burger is stuffed with molten hot cheese, creating a delicious, cheesy center. It's a cheeseburger, with the cheese inside! **Prep time about 13mins - CAUTION - Cheese is HOT**

1/4lb Hamburger Combo

1/4lb Hamburger Combo

$8.99

Corral City Special, hand pressed and Corral City seasoned burger on fresh buttered and toasted bun.

Double Burger (1/2 lb) Combo

Double Burger (1/2 lb) Combo

$11.99

Corral City Special, hand pressed and Corral City seasoned burger on fresh buttered and toasted bun.

1/4lb Cheeseburger Combo

1/4lb Cheeseburger Combo

$9.99

Corral City Special, hand pressed and Corral City seasoned burger on fresh buttered and toasted bun with American Cheese

Double Cheeseburger (1/2 lb) Combo

Double Cheeseburger (1/2 lb) Combo

$12.99

Corral City Special, hand pressed and Corral City seasoned burger on fresh buttered and toasted bun with American Cheese

1/4lb Patty Melt

1/4lb Patty Melt

$9.49

Corral City Special, hand pressed and Corral City seasoned burger on fresh buttered and toasted bun with white American cheese on Texas Toast with grilled onions

1/4lb Veggie Burger Combo

1/4lb Veggie Burger Combo

$10.49

Corral City seasoned burger on fresh buttered and toasted bun with American Cheese

1/2lb Veggie Burger Combo

1/2lb Veggie Burger Combo

$12.99Out of stock

Corral City seasoned burger on fresh buttered and toasted bun with American Cheese

Sandwiches

Delicious fresh made sandwiches. Classics & Corral City Style, pick your favorite!
Gobble Gobble - Turkey & Cranberry Sandwich - Limited Time Only

Gobble Gobble - Turkey & Cranberry Sandwich - Limited Time Only

$9.99Out of stock

Gobble Gobble! Try this smoked and sliced turkey breast with a tangy and delicious Orange & Cranberry sauce spread, bring Thanksgiving to your mouth all month long. Try one today!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast on toasted bun with onions, lettuce

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$7.99

Deli sliced Turkey or Ham and Bacon with American cheese with fresh tomato, on your choice of wheat, white or texas toast.

BLT

BLT

$5.49

Classic Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato sandwich on a toast (white/wheat/Texas Toast)

Classic Sandwich

Classic Sandwich

$5.99

Select between delicious Ham, slow cooked turkey or a classic bologna sandwich on white/wheat or Texas Toast

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

An American classic grilled Cheese on your choice of wheat, white or Texas Toast

Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket

$7.49

Chopped Beef Brisket sandwich served on your buttered and toasted bun

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$6.49

Slow cooked & pulled pork, served on buttered and toasted bun

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.99

A seasoned blend of vegetables fried up with steak, topped with cheese on a toasted hoagie bun.

Sides

Side items
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99

Hand-cut fries made fresh daily

Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$2.99
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29

Sliced onions deep fried

Loaded French Fries

Loaded French Fries

$4.49Out of stock

Fresh, hand-cut french fries with cheese & bacon

Kids Menu

Kid's menu
Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$4.99

Corn Dog, small fry (or substitute tater-tots or curly fries) & small fountain drink

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.99Out of stock

Hot dog, choice of french fries, tater-tots or curly fries & a fountain drink

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Classic grilled cheese with choice of french fries, tater-tots or curly fries and fountain drink.

Chicken Nuggets (6)

Chicken Nuggets (6)

$4.99Out of stock

Chicken Nuggets with choice of French Fries, Tater-Tots or Curly Fries + Fountain Drink

Hot Box Items & Sides

Hot side items & individual hot food items
Nashville Hot Wings - Saucy

Nashville Hot Wings - Saucy

$12.49Out of stock

1 lb. of wings spun in a Peach & Hot Pepper Bourbon sauce will surely make your mouth smile. Try today, only here for a limited time.

Nashville Hot Wings - Dry Rub

Nashville Hot Wings - Dry Rub

$12.49Out of stock

1 lb. of wings, rubbed with a smokin' hot Nashville blend of spices. These dry-rub wings are sure to be the talk of the town!

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$1.99+

Chicken and vegetable eggroll

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$1.19+

Battered and deep fried chicken strips. A Corral City classic

Beef & Bean Burrito

Beef & Bean Burrito

$1.99+

Shredded beef burrito with beans on a grilled tortilla wrap

Crispitos

Crispitos

$1.99+

Chicken & cheese wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried to deliciousness.

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$6.99+

Classic chicken wings (with bone) with your choice of regular or spun in a Louisiana hot sauce

Jal. Poppers

Jal. Poppers

$0.99+

Jalapeno bites deep fried

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$1.99+

Shredded beef green chili with cheddar on a tortilla and deep fried.

Sausage on a Stick

Sausage on a Stick

$3.29

Pork and beef sausage with peppered season and grilled

Boudain

Boudain

$3.49+

Cajun Boudin Pork seasoned with onions, celery, pepper mixed with rice in a sausage casing.

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$1.99+

Almost like you're at the state fair! Hot dog with honey sweetened corn batter.

Tamale

Tamale

$2.49+Out of stock

Fresh steamed Tamale with beef or pork

Extra Cheese Sauce

Extra Cheese Sauce

$0.49

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.49Out of stock

Turkey, Ham & Chicken with mixed greens. Bacon, crumbled egg and diced tomato with choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens with diced tomato, carrot, cucumbers & shredded cheese

Pizza

Our traditional single serve pizzas cut into 4 small slices.
7' Pepperoni Pizza

7' Pepperoni Pizza

$5.49Out of stock

Small single serving pizza with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

7' Cheese Pizza

7' Cheese Pizza

$5.49Out of stock

Small single serving pizza with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh handmade burgers and fresh cut fries - plus hot delicious BBQ and Chicken favorites!

Location

1217 Farm to Market Road 407, Argyle, TX 76226

Directions

Gallery
Corral City - 1406 image
Corral City - 1406 image
Corral City - 1406 image

Similar restaurants in your area

407 BBQ
orange star4.7 • 976
831 FM 407 Argyle, TX 76226
View restaurantnext
Earl's 377 Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
427 U S 377 S Argyle, TX 76226
View restaurantnext
Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirogue Sales
orange starNo Reviews
421 US-377 Argyle, TX 76226
View restaurantnext
Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard
orange starNo Reviews
2664 Farm to Market Road 407 Bartonville, TX 76226
View restaurantnext
Marty B's Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
2664 Farm to Market Road 407 Bartonville, TX 76226
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Roanoke TX #104
orange star4.6 • 2,039
856 E Hwy 114 Roanoke, TX 76262
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Argyle

407 BBQ
orange star4.7 • 976
831 FM 407 Argyle, TX 76226
View restaurantnext
Kimzey's Coffee
orange star4.6 • 711
429 US-377 Argyle, TX 76226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Argyle
Denton
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston