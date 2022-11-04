Corral City Market

Limited Edition- Duck Wings

$11.99 Out of stock

Duck wings are the perfect balance of sweet & sour, fatty & meaty goodness. These wings are larger & tastier than a standard chicken wing as they're all dark meat, and when their spun in one of our 2 special sauces, either Kickin' Bourbon (warm notes of bourbon with a peppery sweet finish) or our new Asian Gochujang (the ultimate umami experience with this traditional Gochujang fermented pepper with soy & garlic, creating an authentic sweet, spicy & saucy flavor fusion), these wings are sure to be your new favorite!