Corralejos Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1658 Old Monrovia Road Northwest

Unit 106

Huntsville, AL 35806

FOOD

Appetizers

Guacamole Casero

$10.00

Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, salt and lime.

Mexi Egg Rolls

$10.00

Four Smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño jack cheese, red pepper and spinach wrapped inside a crispy flour tortilla.

Corralejos Sampler

$17.00

Four wings, two shredded beef or chicken flautas, cheese quesadilla, mexi egg rolls, bean and cheese nachos. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Mango Guacamole

$10.00

Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, pineapple, mango, lime and salt.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Served with rice, pico de gallo, lime and avocado slices.

Choriqueso

$10.00

A mouthwatering cheese dip topped with chorizo.

(6) Buffalo Wings

$10.00

(12) Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Papas Locas

$10.00

French fries topped with ground beef, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and cheese sauce.

Dips

Guacamole Dip

$4.99+

Bean Dip

$4.99+

Puente Dip

$5.99

Cheese dip with ground beef and pico de gallo.

Spinach Dip

$5.29+

Cheese Dip

$4.99+

Fajitas

Fajitas

Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with sauteed onion, pepper, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Nachos Con Fajitas

$15.00

Nachos topped with choice of meat sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese sauce.

1/2 Nachos Faj

$11.00

Nachos topped with choice of meat sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese sauce.

Taco Salad Fajita

$14.00

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with meat sauteed in onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.

Mar & Tierra

$22.00+

Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, tilapia, and chorizo sauteed with onions.

Fajitas Haw

$18.00+

sauteed with onions, peppers, and pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and tomato.

Quesadilla Fajita

$14.00

A bean and cheese quesadilla filled with sauteed onions, peppers, tomatoes and choice of meat. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomato.

Fajitas X2

Vegetarians

Burrito Vegetarian

$14.00

10-inch flour tortilla filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, and spinach, topped with cheese sauce.

Chimichanga Vegetarian

$14.00

a deep fried flour tortilla filled with spinach, mushrooms, peppers, and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad.

Nachos Vegetarian

$14.00

Cheese nachos topped with sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheese sauce.

Quesadilla Rellena

$13.00

A bean and cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of 2 fillings. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.00

Three enchiladas filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$14.00

sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell pepper, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes.

Taco Salad

$14.00

A. Chalupa, cheese enchilada and beans

$12.00

B. Two bean burritos topped with cheese sauce and burrito sauce

$12.00

C. Bean burrito, bean and cheese tostada and cheese enchilada

$12.00

D. Bean Burrito, cheese quesadilla and chalupa

$12.00

E. Cheese enchilada, Cheese quesadilla and rice

$12.00

Combinations

Tamale

$12.00

Taco

$12.00

Enchilada

$12.00

Burrito

$12.00

Chalupa

$12.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Tostada

$12.00

Chile Relleno

$12.00

Nachos

Nachos Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Nachos Steak

$13.00

Nachos Mix Aza

$13.00

Nachos Beef

$9.00

Nachos Cheese

$9.00

Nachos Shredded Chicken

$11.00

Nachos Beef & Beans

$10.00

Nachos Beans

$10.00

Nachos Supreme

$15.00

Nachos Beans & Chorizo

$9.00

Nachos Carnitas

$13.00

Nachos Pastor

$15.00

Nacho Shrimp

$15.00

1/2 Nachos

1/2 Nachos Grilled Chicken

$8.99

1/2 Nachos Steak

$8.99

1/2 Nachos Grilled Mix

$8.99

1/2 Nachos Beef

$5.99

1/2 Nachos Cheese

$4.99

1/2 Nachos Shredded Chicken

$7.99

1/2 Nachos Beef & Beans

$5.99

1/2 Nachos Beans

$4.99

1/2 Nachos Supreme

$8.99

1/2 Nachos Beans & Chorizo

$6.99

1/2 Nachos Carnitas

$7.99

1/2 Nachos Pastor

$7.99

1/2 Nachos Shimp

$9.99

Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Acapulco Salad

$13.00

Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Steak Salad

$10.00

Grilled Mix Salad

$10.00

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Chicken

Pollo Con Queso

$15.00

Pollo Real

$15.00

Pollo Mexicano

$15.00

Pollo Chipotle

$15.00

Sauteed Chicken

$15.00

Pollo Poblano

$15.00

Pollo Ligero

$15.00

Pollo Loco

$15.00

Pollo Charro

$15.00

Seafood

Shrimp Acapulco

$14.00

Order Tacos

$15.00

Sauteed Shrimp

$16.00

Los Cabos

$16.00

Shrimp Al Ajo

$16.00

Seafood Combo

$16.00

Shrimp & Chorizo Nachos

$15.00

Shrimp Chipotle

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Enchiladas With Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp Jalisco

$16.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00+

Grilled Filet

$15.00

Shrimp Diabla

$16.00

Shrimp Chilaquiles

$16.00

Filet Tampiqueno

$15.00

Filet Veracruz

$15.00

Filet Al Ajo

$16.00

Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

(2) Quesadilla

Grande Quesa

$14.99

Grilled Grande Quesa

$16.99

Side Orders

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Cheesy Rice

$6.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Onion

$2.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

Lettuce

$2.00

Tomato

$2.00

Avocado

$4.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Steak

$8.00

Grilled Mix

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp (8)

$10.00

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Chips

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Salsa

$2.00+

Bañaos

$9.99

Burritos

Burrito California

$16.00

Burrito Fajita

$15.00

Burrito Del Mar

$16.00

Burrito Verde

$13.00

Burrito Real

$13.00

Burrito Special

$9.00

Burritos Deluxe

$12.00

Burrito Gigante

$16.00

Burrito Mexicano

$10.00

On The Grill

Milanesa

$15.00

Alambres

Parrillada

$23.00+

Grilled Quesa Rellena

$15.00

Carne Asada

$16.00

Chile Colorado

$16.00

Steak

Guiso Mexicano

$19.00

Arandas Special

$19.00

Los Compadres

$19.00

Steak With Shrimp

$20.00

Chicken With Shrimp

$20.00

Sirloin Deluxe

$19.00

Steak Ranchero

$18.00

Steak Mexicano

$18.00

Steak Tampiqueno

$18.00

Pork

Chile Verde

$14.00

Chile Rojo

$14.00

Chuletas Mexicanas

$14.00

Chuletas De Puerco

$14.00

Carnitas

$11.99

A La Carta

Burrito

$6.00

Enchilada

$3.00

Beef Taco

$3.00

Chalupa

$5.00

Tostada

$6.00

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Steak Taco

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.00

Tamale

$4.00

Chimichanga Carte

(1) Chile Relleno

$7.00

Tostaguac

$6.00

(1) Shrimp Enchilada

$5.00

(1) Shrimp Taco

$5.00

(1) Fish Taco

$5.00

Taco Pastor

$4.00

(1) Flauta

$2.50

Taco Chorizo

$4.00

Taco Carnitas

$4.00

Tacos

Tacos Style

$13.00

Molcajete Special

$25.00

Antojitos Tradicionales

Nachos Real

$13.00

1/2 Nachos Real

$10.00

Mexican Hamburger

$10.00

Chiles Poblanos

$15.00

Chimichanga

$13.00

Chimichanga Supremas

$15.00

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Special Dinner

$14.00

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.00

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.00

Enchiladas Tapatias

$12.00

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$12.00

Flautas

$12.00

Entomatadas

$13.00

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Flan

$5.00

Xango

$7.00

Sopapilla

$4.00

Chocolate Chimichanga

$7.00

Churros Con Nieve

$6.00

KIDS

Pollo Con Queso

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Pizza Bites

$6.00

Tenders

$6.00

Taco

$6.00

Enchilada

$6.00

Burrito

$6.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

Taco Salad

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Hotdog

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Nachos

Camaron Acapulco

$9.00

FAVORITE NEW DISHES

Quesadilla Corralejos

Quesa Corralejos Chicken

$10.00

Quesa Corralejos Steak

$10.00

Quesa Corralejos Mix

$10.00

Quesa Corralejos Shrimp

$12.00

Los Pilares

#1 Ribeye Steak

$28.00

#2 Ribeye Steak

$28.00

#3 Ribeye Steak

$30.00

Pollo Guanajuato

Pollo Guanajuato

$15.00

El Jefe

El Jefe

$20.00

Juana Special!

Juana Chicken

$16.00

Juana Steak

$16.00

El Bañao

El Bañao

$20.00

San Pedro

San Pedro

$17.00

El Ranchero

El Ranchero

$18.00

Quesos Fundidos

Queso Fun Chorizo

$13.00

Queso Fun Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Queso Fun Steak

$13.00

Queso Fun Grill Mix

$13.00

Queso Fun Chicken Fajita

$13.00

Queso Fun Steak Fajita

$13.00

Queso Fun Vegetable

$13.00

Queso Fun Shrimp

$13.00

BEVERAGES

Sodas

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Juices/Milk

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1658 Old Monrovia Road Northwest, Unit 106, Huntsville, AL 35806

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

