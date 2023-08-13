Food Menu

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Served with tortilla chips

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with your choice of two dipping sauces

Chips

$1.50

French Fries

$6.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Chicago Style: tomato, relish, celery salt, mustard, onions, pickle, topped with fries

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Served with a ranch dipping sauce

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Served with a mustard dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with a marinara dipping sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with a ranch dipping sauce

Wings

Traditional Wings 6 CT

$9.00

Traditional Wings 12 CT

$14.00

Boneless Wings 1/2 LB

$8.00
Boneless Wings 1 LB

$13.00

Egg Rolls

Italian Beef Egg Rolls

$11.00

2 Egg rolls per order. Italian beef, Mozzarella cheese, Hot giardiniera, served with an au jus dipping sauce

Reuben Egg Rolls

$11.00

2 Egg rolls per order. Corned beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, Served with a thousand island dipping sauce

Carnitas Egg Rolls

$11.00

2 Egg rolls per order. Pork, cilantro, onions, chihuahua cheese, served with a tomatillo dipping sauce

Chicken Parm Egg Rolls

$11.00

2 Egg rolls per order. Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, served with a marinara dipping sauce

Pick 2 Egg Rolls

$11.00

2 Egg rolls per order. Italian Beef, Reuben, Carnitas, Chicken Parm

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Hand Helds

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

Corned beef, Sauerkraut, A Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Served on Rye Bread

Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Roast Beef, Munster Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos, a Creamy Horseradish sauce, Served on a hoagie roll

Patty Melt

$12.00

Swiss or American Cheese,Grilled Onions, served on Rye Bread

Classic Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, served on a Brioche bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, served on a Brioche bun

Cheeseburger Sliders 2 CT

$8.00

American cheese and pickles

Cheeseburger Sliders 4 CT

$14.00

American cheese and pickles

Cheesesteak Sliders 2 CT

$8.00

Onions, peppers, steak sauce, white american cheese

Cheesesteak Sliders 4 CT

$14.00

Onions, peppers, steak sauce, white american cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork 2 CT

$8.00

Coleslaw, pickles, and BBQ sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork 4 CT

$14.00

Coleslaw, pickles, and BBQ sauce

Crispy Chicken Sliders 2 CT

$8.00

Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato, and american cheese

Crispy Chicken Sliders 4 CT

$14.00

Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato, and american cheese

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Italian Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders 2 CT

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders 4 CT

$14.00

Happy Hour

$2 Domestic Bottles

Blue Moon

$2.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Coors Banquet

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Michelob Ultra Gold

$2.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$2.00

Miller High Life

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00