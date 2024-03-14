Corridor Kitchen and Tap
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Corridor Kitchen & Tap- A contemporary space with a fresh vibe- offering unique & noteworthy twists on classic faves to share with your favorite people. Come for the eclectic food & drinks.. stay for the memories. We are located in the heart of the historical Downtown Lombard
Location
18 West St Charles Rd, Lombard, IL 60148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gnarly Knots Pretzel Co. - 100 West Saint Charles Road
No Reviews
100 West Saint Charles Road Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant
Babcock's Grove House - 101 W. St. Charles Road
No Reviews
101 W. St. Charles Road Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lombard
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard - 498 E Roosevelt Rd
4.3 • 423
498 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant