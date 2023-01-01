Corsa Corsa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
TBD
Location
3275 Village Drive, Floor 2, Jackson, WY 83025
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mangy Moose Steakhouse and Saloon - Teton Village
No Reviews
3395 West Village Drive Teton Village, WY 83025
View restaurant
Bodega - 3200 W McCollister Drive
No Reviews
3200 W McCollister Drive Teton Village, WY 83025
View restaurant
Spring Creek Ranch - 1800 N Spirit Dance Rd
No Reviews
1800 N Spirit Dance Rd Jackson, WY 83001
View restaurant