9349f756-5030-4d3c-925d-2c25eac2bfed imageView gallery

Corso Atlanta 3200 Howell Mill Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3200 Howell Mill Rd

Atlanta, GA 30327

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SMALL PLATES

Caviar Chips

$18.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Lamb Meatballs

$12.00

Slider Duo

$19.00

Charcuterie Cheese Board

$18.00

Individual Slider

$10.00

Sales Events Lunch

PEO Luncheon

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3200 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30327

Directions

Gallery
9349f756-5030-4d3c-925d-2c25eac2bfed image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pala Bakery - West Buckhead
orange starNo Reviews
1264 W Paces Ferry Rd NW Atlanta, GA 30327
View restaurantnext
Cross Creek Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Cross Crk Pkwy Atlanta, GA 30327
View restaurantnext
Lovett - Lion's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4075 Paces Ferry Rd NW Atlanta, GA 30327
View restaurantnext
Lovett Concession - - Concessions Open to Lovett Community Only
orange starNo Reviews
4075 Paces Ferry Rd NW Atlanta, GA 30327
View restaurantnext
The Corner Grille Upper Westside
orange starNo Reviews
2341 Marietta Boulevard Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Krave - 1170 Collier Rd. NW Suite B&C
orange starNo Reviews
1170 Collier Rd NW #B Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston