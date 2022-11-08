Cortadito Coffee House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
An innovative concept that transform the traditional coffee window into a familiar café & broaden the market for Cuban Coffee
Location
1656 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C
No Reviews
1570 ALTON RD UNIT C MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurant
Spris Artisan Pizza - Lincoln Road - Spris Lincoln Road
No Reviews
731 Lincoln Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami Beach
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurant