Cortadito Coffee House Cortadito - Washington
1429 washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Sandwiches Cubanos
Chicken Sandwich
Exquisite roasted chicken, swiss cheese, avocado & bacon in pressed Cuban bread
Croqueta Preparada Sandwich
If you ever wished for croquetas in a sandwich, try this one! Ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and roasted pork topped with ham croquetas in pressed Cuban bread
Cuban Sandwich
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban bread
Pan Con Lechon Sandwich
Roasted pork with grilled onions served in pressed Cuban bread
Ropa Vieja Sandwich
Cuban style shredded beef, Swiss cheese in pressed Cuban bread
Turkey Cuban Sandwich
A spin on the Cuban classic served with oven-roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban wheat bread
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Hot pressed croissant, ham, and swiss cheese.
Cuban Toast
Cuban bread toasted with butter
Avocado Toast
Multigrain toasted with butter, avocado spread & sunflower seeds
Bakery
Cheese Tequenos
Ham Croquette
Chicken Croquette
Guava Pastry
Guava & Cream Cheese Pastry
Cream Cheese Pastry
Beef Empanada
Chicken Empanada
Spinach Empanada
Ham & Cheese Empanada
Croissant
Banana Bread
Artisan baked. A family recipe & Love at first bite.
Guava Bread
Moist, fluffy and yummy. Abuela would be so proud.
Banana Nuts Bread
Adding a crunchy tweak to the family recipe can only mean: Delicious!
Salads
The Completa Bowl
Southwest Bowl
Cauliflower rice, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, diced avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy potato sticks, chipotle mayo.
Ropa Vieja Bowl
White rice, ropa vieja, sweet plantains, balsamic tomatoes, crispy plantain chips, cilantro dressing.
Traditional Cuban Bowl
White rice, black beans, yuca, sweet plantains, roasted pork, mojo vinaigrette
Roasted Chicken Bowl
Marinated Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, and Maduros.
Cuban Sampler Bowl
Taste the 3 most traditional Cuban meat in one bowl: Lechon Asado, Braised and Shredded Flank Steak & Roasted Chicken. Served with White Rice, Black Beans & Mojo Vinaigrette
Picadillo Bowl
Stewed Ground Beef, White Rice, Sweet Plantains, Balsamic Tomatoes, Crispy Plantain Chips & Cilantro Dressing
The Completa Bowl - Build your Own
Served Traditional Bowl or Cuban Style Base, Protein, two sides & Toppings.