Cortadito Coffee House Cortadito - Washington

1429 washington Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Order Again

Sandwiches Cubanos

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Exquisite roasted chicken, swiss cheese, avocado & bacon in pressed Cuban bread

Croqueta Preparada Sandwich

Croqueta Preparada Sandwich

$10.95

If you ever wished for croquetas in a sandwich, try this one! Ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and roasted pork topped with ham croquetas in pressed Cuban bread

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban bread

Pan Con Lechon Sandwich

Pan Con Lechon Sandwich

$10.95

Roasted pork with grilled onions served in pressed Cuban bread

Ropa Vieja Sandwich

Ropa Vieja Sandwich

$12.95

Cuban style shredded beef, Swiss cheese in pressed Cuban bread

Turkey Cuban Sandwich

Turkey Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

A spin on the Cuban classic served with oven-roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served in perfectly pressed Cuban wheat bread

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.75

Hot pressed croissant, ham, and swiss cheese.

Cuban Toast

Cuban Toast

$2.00

Cuban bread toasted with butter

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.25Out of stock

Multigrain toasted with butter, avocado spread & sunflower seeds

Bakery

Cheese Tequenos

Cheese Tequenos

$2.75
Ham Croquette

Ham Croquette

$2.25
Chicken Croquette

Chicken Croquette

$2.25
Guava Pastry

Guava Pastry

$1.75
Guava & Cream Cheese Pastry

Guava & Cream Cheese Pastry

$1.75
Cream Cheese Pastry

Cream Cheese Pastry

$1.75
Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$2.95
Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$2.95
Spinach Empanada

Spinach Empanada

$2.95
Ham & Cheese Empanada

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$2.95
Croissant

Croissant

$3.75
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.50

Artisan baked. A family recipe & Love at first bite.

Guava Bread

Guava Bread

$3.50

Moist, fluffy and yummy. Abuela would be so proud.

Banana Nuts Bread

Banana Nuts Bread

$3.50

Adding a crunchy tweak to the family recipe can only mean: Delicious!

Salads

Cortadito Chop Chop Salad

Cortadito Chop Chop Salad

$10.95

Blend of red, Green Lettuce & Romaine, chick peas, sweet plantains, tomato, avocado, radish, cucumber, farm cheese, plantain chips and cilantro dressings

The Completa Bowl

Served Traditional Bowl or Cuban Style Base, Protein, two sides & Toppings.
Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$11.95

Cauliflower rice, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, diced avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy potato sticks, chipotle mayo.

Ropa Vieja Bowl

Ropa Vieja Bowl

$12.95

White rice, ropa vieja, sweet plantains, balsamic tomatoes, crispy plantain chips, cilantro dressing.

Traditional Cuban Bowl

Traditional Cuban Bowl

$11.95

White rice, black beans, yuca, sweet plantains, roasted pork, mojo vinaigrette

Roasted Chicken Bowl

Roasted Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Marinated Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, and Maduros.

Cuban Sampler Bowl

Cuban Sampler Bowl

$13.95

Taste the 3 most traditional Cuban meat in one bowl: Lechon Asado, Braised and Shredded Flank Steak & Roasted Chicken. Served with White Rice, Black Beans & Mojo Vinaigrette

Picadillo Bowl

Picadillo Bowl

$11.95

Stewed Ground Beef, White Rice, Sweet Plantains, Balsamic Tomatoes, Crispy Plantain Chips & Cilantro Dressing

The Completa Bowl - Build your Own

The Completa Bowl - Build your Own

$12.95

Served Traditional Bowl or Cuban Style Base, Protein, two sides & Toppings.

Healthy Snacks

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Yogurt, granola & Fruit

Tropical Fruit Cup

Tropical Fruit Cup

$5.00

Hot Coffees

Cortadito

Cortadito

$3.00
Caramel Cortadito

Caramel Cortadito

$3.25
Hazelnut Cortadito

Hazelnut Cortadito

$3.25
Mocha Cortadito

Mocha Cortadito

$3.25
Ms. Eva

Ms. Eva

$3.75

Espresso & Evaporated Milk

Cafe Bon Bon

Cafe Bon Bon

$3.75

Espresso & Sweet Condensed Milk

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50
Coladita

Coladita

$3.00
American Coffee

American Coffee

$3.00+
Cafe con Leche

Cafe con Leche

$4.00+
Capuccino

Capuccino

$4.50

Cold Coffees

Caramel Flan Latte

Caramel Flan Latte

$5.50+

Choice of Hot, Cold, Frozen

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Choice of Hot, Cold, Frozen

Hazelnut Latte

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50+

Choice of Hot, Cold, Frozen

Tres Leches Latte

Tres Leches Latte

$5.50+

Choice of Hot, Cold, Frozen

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Pumpkin Latte

$5.50

Hot Teas

Tangerine Ginger Tea

Tangerine Ginger Tea

$4.25
Matcha Super Green Tea

Matcha Super Green Tea

$4.25
Chamomile Tea

Chamomile Tea

$4.25

Juices

Orange Juice Fresh

Orange Juice Fresh

$6.95

Freshly Squeezed

Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50
Sparkling Mango Lemonade

Sparkling Mango Lemonade

$5.50

Smoothies

Tranquilo Y Tropical Smoothie

Tranquilo Y Tropical Smoothie

$7.95+

Papaya, mango, pineapple, banana & coconut milk

Berry Good Smoothie

Berry Good Smoothie

$7.95+

Berries & Grape Juice

Green Madness Smoothie

Green Madness Smoothie

$7.95+

Spinach, kiwi & apple

Shakes

Mamey Shake

Mamey Shake

$7.95+

Sweet & Juicy mamey shake.

Strawberry & Guava Shake

Strawberry & Guava Shake

$7.95+

This shake is for you

Sodas & Water

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.75
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.75
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.75
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.25
Evian

Evian

$3.25

At Home Coffee

Cortadito Whole Bean 12oz

Cortadito Whole Bean 12oz

$15.00

Merchandise

V-Neck Ladies Black- XS

V-Neck Ladies Black- XS

$15.00
V-Neck Ladies Black- S

V-Neck Ladies Black- S

$18.00
V-Neck Ladies Black- L

V-Neck Ladies Black- L

$18.00
V-Neck Ladies Black- M

V-Neck Ladies Black- M

$18.00
V-Neck Ladies Black- XL

V-Neck Ladies Black- XL

$18.00
V-Neck Ladies Black- XXL

V-Neck Ladies Black- XXL

$18.00
V-Neck Ladies Gray- XS

V-Neck Ladies Gray- XS

$18.00