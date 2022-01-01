Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corto Lima - West Short Street

161 Reviews

$$$

101 West Short Street

Lexington, KY 40507

Popular Items

Queso Blanco
Pork Tacos
Guacamole

Blue corn masa stuffed with yucatan style chicken and served pineapple salsa.

Queso Blanco

$6.00

Warm cheese dip with fire roasted poblanos, onions, tomatoes

Guacamole

$12.00

roasted garlic, red onion, barrel smoked salt (V & GF)

Salsa Trio

$7.00

fire roasted tomato, pineapple-serrano, salsa verde (V, GF)

Chicken Chicharron

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Thighs and Skins tossed with hot sauce, onion, cilantro and lime.

Arepas

$9.00

Venezuelan corn cake with guacamole and cheese (V, GF)

Tamales

$10.00

fresh ground masa stuffed with roasted pork, served with salsa verde (GF)

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

Leche de tigre, fresh lime, red onion, and sweet potato.

Blue Corn Empanadas

$11.00

chilies, Chilean crab, cream cheese, pineapple, banana pepper

Papas

$10.00

house cut fries, quest blanco, jalapeños, pico de gallo

Papas With Pork

$14.00

house cut fries, quest blanco, jalapeños, pick de gallo, barrel smoked pork

Ensalada De Casa

$7.00

Spring mix, carrots, Benton's bacon, pico de Gallo. Choice of lime agave vinaigrette, avocado ranch, or ranch

Elote Salad

$7.00

Roasted corn tossed in lime mayo. topped with Chili-lime salt, cilantro, and queso fresco.

Jackfruit Empanadas

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked jackfruit wrapped in a plantain masa shell. Served with cashew crema, Yucatan sauce, and pineapple salsa

Adobo Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Red chili roasted chicken with pico de gallo. 3 tacos served on handmade corn tortillas with rice and beans.

Steak Tacos

$18.00

Grilled hanger steak with creamy poblanos and pico de Gallo. 3 tacos served on handmade corn tortillas with rice and beans.

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Roasted pork with honey jalapeno salsa on handmade corn tortillas. 3 tacos served on handmade corn tortillas with rice and beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Crispy fried shrimp with smoked jalapeño aioli, escabeche, and shredded lettuce. 3 tacos served on handmade corn tortillas with rice and beans.

Butternut Squash Tacos

$15.00

Fresh squash and zucchini with guacamole, lime-agave vinaigrette, and pico de Gallo. 3 tacos served on handmade corn tortillas with rice and beans.

Ropa Vieja

$24.00

Red wine braised flank steak, caramelized plantains, rice, beans, arugula, mojo sauce, and cherry tomatoes

Quinoa Chaufa

$14.00

stir fired vegetables with quinoa, eggs, sesame seeds, soy sauce (V)

Sugar Cane Shrimp

$19.00

Mojo garlic glazed shrimp, pineapple, sweet potato, rice and beans

Mushroom Machete Quesadilla

$16.00

Cumin roasted mushrooms with Oaxacan cheese on a house made flour tortilla. Topped with jalapeño-corn salsa and crema.

House Margarita Mix 16oz

$15.00

Fresh pressed lime juice and agave nectar. Recommend mixing with equal parts tequila for a delicious homemade margarita!

Prickly Pear Margarita Mix 16oz

$20.00

Fresh pressed lime juice and agave nectar with prickly pear

Lime Salt

$2.00

Fresh lime zest mixed with kosher salt

Rice And Beans

$4.00

Jasmine rice tossed with cilantro and lime, black beans

Tres Leches

$6.00

yellow cake with 3 milks, fresh pineapple, toasted coconut

Churros

$8.00

Fresh made to order churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with caramel and chocolate sauce.

Crudite

$3.00

Fresh raw veggies. Use for dipping guacamole or as healthy snack

Rocotto Mix

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Corto Lima is a mid-scale Latin inspired restaurant specializing in a new brand of Latin cuisine with a modern interpretation.

101 West Short Street, Lexington, KY 40507

