Corvette Cafe 17750 Burt Street

Corvette Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

17750 Burt Street

Omaha, NE 68118

Order Again

Popular Items

Alex's Smoked Gouda Mac Grilled Cheese
Z06
Garbage Breakfast

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

$6.99

Chorizo and Eggs

$8.99

Chorizo Burrito

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Arizona Burrito

$9.99

C1

$8.99

Split Window

$9.99

Sting Ray

$8.99

Z06

$8.99

Zr-1

$10.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.99

Garbage Breakfast

$10.99

Steak and Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Colorado Omelet

$8.99

Sausage and Mushroom Omelet

$8.99

Spinach and Mushroom Omelet

$8.99

Traditional breakfast sandwich

$4.50

Blackstone Club Champion

$7.99

Enchiladas

Gregg's Chicken Enchiladas

$9.50

Traditional Enchiladas

$9.50

Seafood Enchiladas

$10.99

Southwest Chipotle Enchiladas

$9.50

Burritos

Chile Verde Burrito

$9.99

Ashley's Black Bean Burrito

$6.99

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.99

Tacos

Traditional Tacos

$8.99

Carne Asada Tacos

$9.99

Pasta

Grilled Chicken Chipotle Pasta

$9.50

Carbonara Pasta

$9.99

Smoked Gouda Macaroni

$6.99

Lunch/Dinner

Ed's Light Fare

$9.99

Raspberry Chicken

$10.99

Tuscan Salmon

$15.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$9.99

Pollo a la Parilla

$9.99

Wings (9)

$9.50

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Salads

Fajita Salad

$9.99

House Salad

$5.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Italian Sandwich

$9.99

McCune's Marvelous French Dip

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

BLT sandwich

$8.99

Deli Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Alex's Smoked Gouda Mac Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Smokehouse Burger

$8.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

A1 Burger

$8.99

Grilled Cheese Mac & Cheese Burger

$9.99

Patty Melt

$9.50

Kids

Kids Taco

$4.99

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Brixtyn's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cone

$1.99

Dish of Ice Cream

$2.50

Avalanche

$4.99

Drinks

Soda

$1.83

Orange juice

$2.74

Red bull

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Baked Goods

Baked Good

$0.92

A la Carte

Bacon (2)

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Bagel

$2.00

English Muffin

$1.50

Beans

$1.50

Cheese

$1.00

Chicken

$4.00

Condiment

$0.75

Egg

$1.25

Enchilada

$4.00

Fries

$2.50

Tots

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Pancake

$2.00

Rice

$1.50

Salmon

$7.00

Sauce

$1.50

Sausage

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Steak

$5.00

Taco

$3.00

Veggies

$2.50

Soup

$3.99

Gregg's Famous Chili

$5.50

Pizza

Pizza

$8.00

Breadsticks

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
17750 Burt Street, Omaha, NE 68118

Consumer pic
Main pic

